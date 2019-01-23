Company selling tissues pre-infected with germs for $80

SAN FRANCISCO --There are some expensive tissues for sale this cold and flu season. And it's just not the $80 price tag that will make you cringe.
The pricey tissues come pre-infected with germs.
Yes, that's for real. A new startup calledVaev claims it is.
The company said the tissues are engineered to give you a cold virus that will allow you to get sick on your own terms -- when you want -- and then protect you during the rest of the season.
Yahoo News quoted one doctor, who says this will not work because there are so many different types of cold viruses.
Another doctor said these tissues are "a waste of money."