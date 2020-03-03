Health & Fitness

Coronavirus News: Congregants ordered to self-quarantine, Temple Young to suspend services after coronavirus diagnosis

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- New York state and Westchester County health officials have ordered Temple Young Israel in New Rochelle to stop ALL services for the foreseeable future because of the Westchester man diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19).

Additionally, congregants of the Temple who attended services on February 22, and a funeral and a bat mitzvah at the temple on February 23 must self-quarantine until at the very earliest March 8.

Those who do not self-quarantine will be mandated to by the County Department of Health to do so.

The patient remained hospitalized in serious condition Tuesday after becoming the second person to test positive in the state, prompting schools to close and raising the possibility that the virus is spreading locally.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the 50-year-old lawyer from New Rochelle had no known travel history to countries where the outbreak of the new coronavirus has been sustained. But state and city officials said the man had done some traveling recently, including an early February trip to Miami.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.

New York State information about coronavirus

New York City information about coronavirus

John Hopkins' coronavirus tracking dashboard

