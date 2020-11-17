Percent of positive COVID-19 tests rises to 8.6%, highest level since end of August

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
12:20 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,288 new COVID-19 cases, the fourth day this month that the state has recorded more than 3,000 cases.
The state also reported 25,624 more completed tests, with 8.6% of tests returning positive. This is the highest this metric has reached since August 31, when the state reported 8.8% positive tests.
Currently, 1,501 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the first time the state has reported more than 1,500 hospitalizations. In the last 24 hours, 300 suspected COVID-19 patients have been admitted to North Carolina hospitals.
11 a.m.
ABC News obtained the most recent weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force weekly briefing for governors, dated November 15. This has guidance tailored for each state that's more specific than what the administration releases to the public.
The report shows North Carolina is in the red zone for cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population, with the 40th highest rate in the
country. North Carolina is in the yellow zone for test positivity, indicating a rate between 5.0% and 7.9%, with the 37th highest rate in the
country.
88% of all counties in North Carolina have moderate or high levels of community transmission (yellow, orange, or red zones), with 18%
having high levels of community transmission (red zone).
Cumberland, Nash, Sampson and Hoke counties are in the red zone.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will speak Tuesday at 3 p.m. after new data from Harvard University revealed dozens of North Carolina counties have reached a "tipping point."
Researchers are finding 25 or more cases per 100,000 people in those counties, and experts feel a stay-at-home order is necessary.
The risk levels from the research are assessed by congressional districts. Congressional District 4, which contains Raleigh and Chapel Hill, is in the orange risk zone, which suggests an "accelerated spread." Congressional District 1, which is home to Durham, Greenville, Wilson, Goldsboro and Rocky Mount, is labeled a red risk.
There are at least 42 counties in the red zone, according to our newsgathering partners at The News & Observer.
Cooper's briefing will be carried live on ABC11 and abc11.com.
Drugmaker Pzifer says it will test the distribution of its vaccine in four states to try to work out any kinks before they are approved to send it out to everyone.
New CDC data shows rural Americans are dying from COVID-19 at 3.5 times the rate of urban Americans. That news comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations are now above 70,000 in the United States. The U.S. has now surpassed 11 million COVID-19 cases.
Students, faculty and staff at N.C. State University will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus in the spring.
The decision comes after more than 1,000 cases forced the school to move mostly to remote classes during the fall semester. Those returning to campus will be required to get tested three to five days before the semester starts. Anyone who refuses to comply can face disciplinary action. The school also plans to expand its testing capabilities as it expects several thousand students and staff members to be tested every week.
MONDAY
7:40 p.m.
According to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 14,413 more patients are presumed to be recovered in North Carolina. In total, 276,132 of the state's 314,207 cases are presumed to have recovered.
Because NCDHHS does not track when an individual patient recovers from COVID-19, the agency uses a median recovery time of 14 days for non-hospitalized patients and 28 days for hospitalized patients to come up with an estimation of the total number of recovered patients.
The number does not reflect the number of patients who are currently infectious.
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,972 new COVID-19 cases and 23,895 more completed tests.
The percentage of positive tests jumped to 8.1%, more than 3% higher than state health officials' benchmark of 5%.
Currently, 1,424 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 96% of hospitals reporting. Statewide, 604 intensive care unit beds and 5,924 inpatient beds are available. Hospitalizations are highest in the Triad area, which includes Guilford and Forsyth counties, as well as multiple rural counties to the south and west of the Triad.
12:15 p.m.
Durham Public Schools leaders said they want to start bringing students back into the classroom, starting with elementary school students.
DPS Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga revealed his blended learning plan Monday. His plan would allow Pre-K through 5th-graders to return to the classroom two days a week--while continuing remote learning the other three days.
"Our babies have been home for eight months. Not everybody is really able to learn in that remote learning. That's why we really want to offer this opportunity for those who don't feel comfortable," Mubenga said.
The district would allow families who want to remain exclusively in remote learning to do so.
At school, masks would be required, along with social distancing, temperature checks, and daily health screenings.
The district has already invested $800,000 in special air filters designed to remove virus particles from the air. The district has also invested several thousand dollars in personal protective equipment and other classroom sanitizing items.
Students in grades 6-12 will remain exclusively in remote learning for now.
Mubenga will present the plan to the school board on Thursday.
8:00 p.m.
Durham leaders plan to release Thanksgiving guidelines Monday afternoon.
Durham Mayor Steve Schewel will be joined by Durham County Board of Commissioners Chair Wendy Jacobs for the 2 p.m. briefing.
The pair will talk about COVID-19 safety guidelines in Durham and options for celebrating Thanksgiving safely.
ABC11.com will stream the announcement.
HERE: CDC Thanksgiving guidelines
7:30 a.m.
A second COVID-19 vaccine is reporting good efficacy data at the end of its Phase 3 trial.
Early analysis shows Moderna's vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective. That comes a few days after Pfizer reported similar success.
Both of the vaccines hope to get FDA authorization soon.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
More Wake County Public School System students return to the classroom on Monday. Wake County students in Kindergarten through 3rd grade are now in classrooms 5 days a week while 4th and 5th-grade students return to the classroom in 3-week rotations.
WCPSS reminds parents that students will be asked to be socially distant from other students, teachers and faculty.
Durham Public Schools will talk about its Plan B recommendation Monday. in an 11 a.m. briefing. The plan would put Pre-K through 5th-grade students back in the classroom two days a week. Deaf or hard-of-hearing students would return four days a week. The district is also rolling out a remote-learning Ignite Academy.
In Franklin County, all students from 6th through 12th grade will begin Plan B, a mix of in-person and remote learning, on Monday.
Some branches of the Wake County Libraries will reopen Monday.
Monday is the first day that North Carolina High School Athletic Association-member schools can compete in volleyball and cross country.
Projected President-elect Joe Biden and his scientific advisors are scheduled to meet with COVID-19 vaccine makers. Last week, Pfizer said early data revealed its coronavirus vaccine could be 90% effective.