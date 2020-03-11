Coronavirus

Coronavirus: El Salvador declares quarantine in response to pandemic

EL SALVADOR -- The country of El Salvador declared a quarantine on Wednesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus there.

The president sent out a tweet explaining how El Salvador is following the lead of other countries, declaring a quarantine across the country for 30 days.

RELATED: WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic

Only citizens will be allowed to enter the country, all schools will be suspended for three weeks, and any gatherings of 500 people or more will also be suspended for the next 21 days.

There are no confirmed cases in El Salvador, but 56 people are under quarantine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoutbreaktravelcoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
CORONAVIRUS
2 Triangle residents test positive for coronavirus
Congress, White House move swiftly on coronavirus response efforts
ACC Tournament to be played without fans
Q&A: What the WHO's COVID-19 pandemic declaration means
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Triangle residents test positive for coronavirus
ACC Tournament to be played without fans
Bodycam shows man had gun in Raleigh officer-involved shooting
St. Patrick's Day parade, other events canceled due to COVID-19
UNC, NC State move to online classes amid Coronavirus pandemic
Fort Bragg officials prepared for potential coronavirus cases
NCAA tournament games to be played without fans
Show More
Marine finds new purpose following a traumatic brain injury
3 Triangle hospitals preparing to combat coronavirus
What exactly is a quarantine? Can it stop the coronavirus?
Man shot by Raleigh police officer now faces several charges
Schools close, cancel field trips as precaution against COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News