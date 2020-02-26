Coronavirus fears have NC schools, colleges taking precautions

Some schools are putting restrictions in place.
Elon University is one of four universities in the state to cancel study abroad programs in Italy because of concerns.
North Carolina Central University is banning students from non-essential travel to China. Voluntary travel to coronavirus-affected areas is strongly discouraged and should be reported to NCCU.
In a statement, North Carolina State University said: "We continue to monitor the coronavirus outbreak and, as anticipated, things are rapidly changing."
UNC-Chapel Hill student Ashlyn Barbee says she appreciates the constant email updates she's been getting from the university.
"It is nice ... just to make sure that if it were on-campus, we would know," Barbee said.
Duke University announced a few weeks ago that the summer 2020 classes in China have been canceled.
Duke is closely monitoring the situation abroad but has not made any decisions on canceling any other programs.
Durham County Public Schools said in a statement that it is in "constant contact with our partners at the Durham County Department of Public Health.
"We have a standing preparedness and response plan for pandemic flu that we would activate, with any necessary modifications, if called for," DPS added. "In cooperation with state and local health departments, our objectives would be to reduce transmission of the virus, minimize illness, maintain mission-critical operations and services, and minimize disruption of instruction."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the virus likely emerged from an animal source but now seems to be spreading from person-to-person.
Human coronavirus most commonly is spread from an infected person to others through:
- The air by coughing and sneezing
- Close personal contact, including touching and shaking hands
- Touching your nose, mouth or eyes before washing your hands.
Symptoms are similar to the flu and typically cause mild to moderate respiratory illness.
Coughing, fever, and shortness of breath are common symptoms.
The North Carolina Division of Public Health has established a call line at (866) 462-3821 to address general questions about coronavirus from the public.