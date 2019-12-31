Health & Fitness

Counting down to the sleepiest day of the year

Your pillow may get in the way of starting those New Year's resolution goals.

New Year's Day is the sleepiest day of the year, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

The AASM surveyed 2,003 U.S. adults and found 57% are more tired than usual on New Year's Day compared to other holidays and times of the year.

The first day back at work in January is the second sleepiest day, followed by July 5.

This is why the AASM suggests making 2020 the year of setting healthy sleep goals.

Sleep improves well-being, fitness and productivity, according to the AASM. It also helps fight off infection, maintain a healthy weight and avoid chronic disease.

The scoop on sleep
  • Adults should sleep seven or more hours per night on a regular basis to promote optimal health.

  • Not getting enough sleep is associated with an increased risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke, obesity and depression.

  • Causes of insufficient sleep include lifestyle, occupational factors and medical conditions.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesssleep apneanew year's daystudysleepsurvey
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Minister: Texas gunman grew angry in past over cash requests
    Triangle's last Kmart store set to close
    2nd man charged with Raleigh trafficking of 17-year-old girl
    Mebane man accused of chasing, shooting at daughter's boyfriend
    13-year-old girl shot in Raleigh: Police
    Trump signs law to reduce robocalls, though they won't end
    Greyhound offers free tickets home to runaway kids
    Show More
    CVS, Walmart expand recall of infants' ibuprofen
    Roanoke Rapids' boy featured in People Magazine
    Goldsboro man charged with indecent liberties with a child
    Cop resigns after faking story about 'pig' written on coffee cup
    3 injured during Chapel Hill armed robbery, 1 suspect on the run
    More TOP STORIES News