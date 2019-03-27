Health & Fitness

Couple finds cases of water in abandoned Flint school

Numerous cases of bottled water have been discovered inside a former school in Flint, Michigan.

FLINT, Mich. -- Numerous cases of bottled water were discovered inside a former school in Flint, Michigan.

According to WJRT, the unopened bottles and jugs were found by Jimmy Cowell and his fiancée Kira Sutkay, who lived through the water emergency.

The couple said they were exploring the an abandoned building at what used to be Regents Academy when they made the discovery.

"I'm not sure how it got left or just forgotten in that massive of an amount," Cowell said. "It's not a forgettable amount of water."

Cowell said the cases were found in a mixture of water and debris. The mixture Cowell reported was actually from a water main break.

Kiara Wilson, a former employee of Regents Academy, told WJRT that the school had to move because a water main break caused a sewer line break, leaving the water supply sitting in 1.5 inches of murky water.

Wilson said the building was condemned and that the water was no longer safe.

Prior to the incident, she said the school had been handing out the water.

"I just wanted to clear everything up like, 'hey we did several water drives, that water we literally could not give it out because of everything that happened to it,'" she said.

Wilson told WJRT the water sat there because the owner didn't want to pay for repairs because the building wasn't insured.

"We had nowhere for it to go ... we didn't know how to properly dispose of it. You know, it's a lose-lose situation. I hate that all the water went to waste, but we couldn't sit it out."

Even though Flint's water quality has improved, residents still are advised to run tap water through a filter.
