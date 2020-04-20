Coronavirus update: 179 deaths reported in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.
10:50 a.m.
Seven new coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday.
There have now been 179 deaths and 6,764 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina. The number of cases increased by 271 from Sunday to Monday. On Saturday, officials learned about two Moore County residents who died from a COVID-19 infection.
The first death in the state was reported on March 25. There are currently 373 people in the state hospitalized from COVID-19.
MONDAY HEADLINES
Starting Monday, masks will be mandatory in Durham County and the city of Durham. The restriction calls for a clean face-covering mask in public or private spaces where it is not possible to maintain social distance such as grocery stores, pharmacies, businesses and public transit.
More than 2.3 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus worldwide with the death toll at more than 165,000. The U.S. has more cases than any other country, with least 755,000, according to ABC News. A report expected to released Monday states that 20 million tests per day will need to be administered to "fully remobilize the economy."
In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-at-home order is in effect until April 29. The protest group "Reopen NC" has scheduled a demonstration near the governor's mansion Tuesday. They're calling on Gov. Cooper to end the order and reopen non-essential businesses. Protesters argue the economic constraints are a violation of freedom.
Several lawmakers are asking Gov. Cooper to partially open Charlotte Motor Speedway for its traditional Memorial Day Weekend race. The group is citing Florida's decision to reopen its tracks for races without fans. Cooper would have to amend his previous executive orders in order to reopen the race.
Walmart is requiring all its associates to wear facemasks starting Monday. Workers will have to pass health screenings. Customers aren't required to wear masks. Walmart is expected to hire 50,000 new employees to meet demand.
Also on Monday in South Carolina, retail stores and public beaches are set to reopen.
SUNDAY
9 p.m.
Health officials say more than half of the inmates at Neuse Correctional Institute have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Wayne County Health Department and Wayne County Office of Emergency released information that 357 of the prison's 700 inmates tested positive for the virus.
Health officials report 462 positive COVID-19 cases, including inmates, within the county. Meaning 77 percent of the cases within the county can be attributed to the Neuse Correctional Institute
As of Sunday night, there have been four COVID-19 related deaths in Wayne County.
6:15 p.m.
Seven more people in Durham have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the county total to 416.
The Durham County Department of Health continues to monitor virus outbreaks at three Durham long-term care facilities including 83 at the Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 19 at Treyburn Rehabilitation Center Durham VA Health Care System Community Nursing Home and four at Durham VA Healthcare System Community Nursing home.
5:00 p.m.
Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Halifax County, raising the county total to 35.
Of the total 35 positive cases, 19 have recovered.
4:30 p.m.
The Johnston County Public Health Department has seen no changes in its COVID-19 reporting. The county reports a total of 116 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the county. Seven of those are hospitalized.
There have been a total of nine COVID-19 related deaths within the county, all over the age of 65.
3:30 p.m.
The Lee County Health Department reports four new cases of COIVD-19, raising the county total to 37.
Of the 37 cases, seven people have returned to normal activities, according to the health department.
2:40 p.m.
Wake County is reporting 592 cases and four deaths. The average age of Wake cases is 48.
11 a.m.
North Carolina health officials said there are 6,493 cases throughout 93 counties, up 353 from Saturday.
There have been eight more coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 172, officially surpassing this season's flu death count of 167.
Of the total cases, there are 465 currently being hospitalized, up 77 from Saturday.
