Gov. Roy Cooper says decision about upcoming phase of reopening will be announced next week

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19 , the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.According to the NCDHHS weekly report, 29,219 COVID-19 patients are presumed to be recovered. That is 5,566 more since last Monday.Sampson County is reporting 42 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 749. There have been four deaths county-wide.Halifax County health officials reported three more COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total to 249. There was one virus-related death, bringing the total of deaths county-wide to three. At this time, 200 patients have recovered.During an afternoon news conference, Gov. Roy Cooper said he would make an announcement early next week about whether the state will move into a new phase of reopening on Friday, June 26--five weeks since Phase 2 began. Cooper has not yet said whether the next step will be a full Phase 3 or a modified Phase 2.5, lifting some restrictions currently in place.Cooper cited the current metrics, which he and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen both said are moving in the wrong direction, but added, "Let's press to make sure we can flatten that curve."Cooper also said he and other state leaders are actively discussing whether cloth face coverings should be mandatory in public across the state. Some counties, like Durham County and Orange County, already have similar restrictions in place. Face coverings are currently required for employees at personal care salons--like hair salons and barbershops--but customers are not required to wear face coverings.Cohen and Cooper both continued to stress wearing face coverings as one of three major components to slow the spread of COVID-19, including staying 6 feet apart from other people and washing hands frequently. "I know we see things going in the wrong direction, but if we act collectively, we can take control of our fate here," Cohen said. "I know folks want to move forward with additional openings and want to get back to the activities, I know they want to get their kids back to school...this is the way to do it--to focus on these collective actions we can do."Cohen and Cooper both also stressed increased testing across the state as a tool to help find the virus in North Carolina--particularly among historically marginalized communities, people who work in high risk settings like nursing homes or grocery stores, and in the nine counties where cases are surging: Mecklenburg, Wake, Durham, Johnston, Alamance, Guilford, Forsyth, Lee and Duplin.However, Cohen also said that testing is not the only way to track viral spread and creates an incomplete picture of how the virus moves through our communities. When responding to a question about proactive testing in nursing homes where no cases have been reported, Cohen said that there is a direct correlation between further reopening and increased cases in more vulnerable communities. Cohen said protective equipment, close contact tracing, visitor restrictions, and strict adherance to the "three w's" are all part of the state's strategy to prevent spread within congregate care settings.Additionally, Cohen said that the state is working to proactively test residents and workers in all long-term care facilities, and has already done so in state-run facilities.Eight percent of COVID-19 tests were positive in the latest report from the state. North Carolina health officials said the total number of COVID-19 cases throughout the state is 45,102 after 983 more were reported on Monday. Nine more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 1,118 deaths statewide.The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 797, down one from Sunday's report. With 73 percent of hospitals reporting, 22 percent of ICU beds are available and 27 percent of inpatient beds are available.An additional 11,349 tests have been completed, bringing the state's total to 638,479.Lee County has reported its sixth COVID-19 related death.North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced that the state's Community Action Agencies (CAAs) have begun to receive flexible funds that can be used to help low-income individuals and families meet needs caused by the economic disruption of the COVID-19.These funds help eligible residents facing eviction with unmet rent and utility expenses."With the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor's moratorium on evictions and utility shutoffs is the only thing keeping many families in safe and stable housing," said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen. "This flexible funding will allow our Community Action Agencies to continue to meet a wide array of needs in our communities, including helping families remain in their homes when the moratorium is lifted."To be eligible for CSBG-funded services, individuals and families must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.To apply for help, contact your local Community Action Agency Wake County health officials are reporting 3,102 COVID-19 cases, which is up 240 since Friday. There have been 42 deaths county-wide to date.North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will give an update Monday afternoon as coronavirus cases continue to rise. North Carolina saw more than 1,400 cases announced on Sunday with a 9% positive test rate. 798 people are in the hospital because of COVID-19.Cooper will speak at 2 p.m. ABC11 will carry the briefing on-air and online at abc11.com.The state will update the number of coronavirus recoveries on Monday. A week ago, the state reported 23,653 recoveries. Wake County Public School System leaders will weigh options on reopening schools in the fall on Monday morning. The school board will hear from parents and the community in a special session.The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is lifting its dead period for summer workouts for teams. Fall sports teams can have voluntary non-contact drills if their local school district approves. Schools in the Wake County Public School System won't have drills until at least July 6.Durham County reports 49 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases within the county to 2,695. There have been a total of 58 virus-related deaths within the county.Wake County health officials report 36 new cases of COVID-19 within the county, raising the county total to 3,021.Wake County has confirmed a new COVID-19 outbreak at a retirement community in Fuquay-Varina.Health officials announced Sunday, that 'several residents' at Windsor Point tested positive for the virus."Because of the virus' ability to spread quickly, people in co-living environments are at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19," Wake County EMS Director/Medical Director Dr. Jose Cabanas said in a news release. "We are talking with the facility's medical staff to answer their questions and provide guidance to protect their residents and staff."North Carolina health officials said the total number of COVID-19 cases throughout the state is 44,119 after 1,443 more were reported. Five more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 1,109 deaths statewide.So far, 627,130 tests have been completed. The state is currently reporting a nine percent positive test rate, among the highest in the country.Of the total cases, 798 are currently being hospitalized. This is 25 less than Saturday's total of 823, which was the all-time high to date.There are 2,985 COVID-19 cases in Wake County, up 123 from Saturday. There have been 41 deaths county-wide.According to Johns Hopkins data, there are 2,074,526 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States.