Coronavirus update: Gov. Cooper announces new executive order changing social distancing rules for stores, nursing homes

5:10 p.m.
Four cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Laurels of Chatham Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsboro.
In an effort to limit the spread of the virus, the Chatham County Public Health Department is working with the long-term care facility to identify and test any residents or staff members who were in close contact with the people who tested positive or are showing symptoms of COVID-19.
4:55 p.m.
A Wayne County resident has died on Thursday from complications with the novel coronavirus. According to the Wayne County Health Department, the patient was in their early 80's and suffered from underlying medical conditions.
"Our condolences and prayers are with the family. This is a sad reminder of how COVID-19 can impact those at high risk for severe symptoms," said Interim Health Director Ken Stern. "It is important that we all do our part to stop the spread of this virus by staying at home, practicing social distancing if you must go out, and following other CDC guidelines."
Officials did not release the identity of the patient.
4 p.m.
Governor Roy Cooper announced during a news conference that a new executive order will go into effect Monday that makes changes to guidelines for shopping and grocery and retail stores.
Starting Monday at 5 p.m., stores cannot exceed 20 percent of fire capacity or five people for every 1,000 square feet at any given time.
Stores must also have 6-foot markers at congregation areas like checkouts and must perform frequent cleaning and disinfection.
Additionally, the executive order will encourage that all stores have shopping hours for seniors and at-risk people as well as have hand sanitizer accessible for shoppers. The governor asks that stores use shields for employees at checkout and limit aisles to one-way traffic.
Changes will also be coming to nursing homes. The executive order will prohibit dining and group activities in common spaces. Employees will be required to wear face masks and facilities will have to screen employees and residents for symptoms of COVID-19.
The third part of the order will require additional measures to get more unemployment claims processed faster. Gov. Cooper says the order will make it easier for employers to file a batch of claims on behalf of their employees.
According to the employment department, 497,000 unemployment claims have been accepted so far.
Gov. Cooper said the department has also received updated guidance from the federal government on how to disburse the supplemental $600 a week benefit. He said those payments are expected to begin by the end of next week.
3:15 p.m.
Fort Bragg announced it would require anyone entering the commissary, exchange, or any other public area to be wearing a face covering starting Friday, April 10.
The rule change applies to all employees and patrons--including military personnel, family members, civilian employees, et al.
Anyone not wearing a face covering of some type will be turned away. They will be allowed to enter as soon as they return with a face covering.
Fort Bragg said the face covering does not have to be a mask. It can be any sort of cloth item that covers the nose and mouth.
"We know this is an inconvenience for many of you, but it is being implemented out of an abundance of caution. Remember, the wearing of a mask is NOT to protect you from infection, but to prevent the spread of the virus to others. These measures are meant to alleviate the risk of contamination from those without symptoms who may not know their status."
2:40 p.m.
Wake County is now reporting 385 cases, an increase of 14 from Wednesday. Mecklenburg County has the most in the state with 861.
2:30 p.m.
Sampson County is now reporting 10 positive cases. Three of the patients are now considered recovered.
10:55 a.m.
At least 3,651 COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Carolina, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. At least 65 people have died from complications due to the virus, with 398 people in the hospital.
Coronavirus maps: Tracking North Carolina COVID-19 cases
The new numbers mark an increase in 225 cases and 12 deaths since Wednesday.
At least 47,809 COVID-19 tests have been completed statewide.
9:00 a.m.
Halifax County reported two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 19.
"Please continually practice staying at home, social distancing, hand washing," county Health Director Bruce Robistow said in a written statement. "Encourage everyone that you know to do the same."
THURSDAY MORNING HEADLINES
On Wednesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he will sign a few executive orders in the coming days and weeks to help fight the pandemic, including new guidelines for nursing homes. Out of 21 outbreaks in North Carolina, Cooper said 18 are in nursing homes. Gov. Cooper and the state's coronavirus Task Force will hold a media briefing at 4 p.m. ABC11 will carry the update on-air and online.
Wake County Public Schools officials will hold an update Thursday at 2 p.m. with practical ways parents can support students learning from home in a remote learning environment.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared new guidance that essential workers can return to work if they aren't showing COVID-19 symptoms. Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced at the White House that essential employees, such as health care and food supply workers, who have been within 6-feet of a confirmed or suspected case of the virus can return to work under certain circumstances if they are not experiencing symptoms.
At least 14,808 have died from COVID-19 in the U.S., according to ABC News. Globally, there have been more than 1.5 million confirmed cases.
New York reported 779 fatalities on Tuesday, the highest one-day count the city has seen during the pandemic. The Transportation Security Administration screened fewer than 100,000 passengers nationwide on Tuesday, according to The Washington Post.
WEDNESDAY
8:10 p.m.
Eleven additional positive COVID-19 cases have been reported at Springbrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clayton, according to the Johnston County Public Health Department. Since the outbreak, there have been two COVID-19 related deaths at the facility.
6:10 p.m.
Durham County Department of Health reports 16 new positive COVID-19 cases, raising the county total to 235.
5:20 p.m.
Johnston County is now reporting 55 cases and four deaths. Fifteen people are currently hospitalized.
5:15 p.m.
Cumberland County is now reporting 69 positive COVID-19 cases. The county reported its first death earlier in the day in a resident who traveled to Georgia.
Dr. Tilson answers your questions about North Carolina nursing home outbreaks
5 p.m.
Wake County reports that it has 365 cases, 14 new positive COVID-19 results from Tuesday evening.
4:40 p.m.
Louisburg Nursing Center in Franklin County is reporting five cases of COVID-19 -- two residents and three staff members are affected. Everyone is stable and no one has been hospitalized at this time.
4:20 p.m.
The Lee County Government Health Department has confirmed a fourth Lee County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Health Department has begun the contact tracing process on the patient.
3:15 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen announced that new guidelines are being put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities after hotspots have popped up at some locations.
Cohen said there are currently 21 outbreaks across the state -- which means two or more people tested positive in one place -- and 18 of those are in long-term care facilities.
Going forward, all nursing home staff in the state will be required to wear masks when interacting with patients. In addition, all residents and staff will be screened daily for coronavirus symptoms.
Gov. Cooper said that overnight, test results showed one of the hotspots is at a skilled nursing facility in Orange County.
At least 60 people at the facility tested positive and seven people are currently hospitalized. Two people have died.
3:15 p.m.
Halifax County officials said that of of 2 p.m., they had one additional positive case bringing the county's total to 17 positive COVID-19 cases in Halifax County.
2:50 p.m.
A care facility in Moore County is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19.
After a staff member at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center tested positive for the virus, the entire staff and residents received tests. Of the tests that have been returned, 26 residents and 5 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The facility said it tested 96 residents--meaning that so far 27 percent of the facility's residents have the virus. As for staff members the percentage is much lower: 4 percent.
2:20 p.m.
Sampson County said an additional positive test brings the county total to nine COVID-19 cases. One of those patients is being treated at Wayne Memorial Hospital.
The county said 121 tests have been performed, and of the positive cases, two people are considered recovered. A total of 86 have tested negative.
There remain 26 tests with results pending.
12:15 p.m.
A Cumberland County resident has died from complications linked to COVID-19, marking the county's first death from the virus.
The county reports the person died on Monday after traveling to Georgia. They were in their 40s.
"We extend our deepest sympathies to this family and others who are grieving this loss," said Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green.
Cumberland County has had 66 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon.
11:00 a.m.
At least 3,426 COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Carolina, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Officials report at least 53 people have died from complications related to the virus, and 384 are in the hospital.
According to NCDHHS, Mecklenburg County has the largest number of cases in the state with 830 cases and seven deaths, followed by Wake County with 363 cases and Durham County with 236 cases and one death.
While slightly more than half of all reported cases have been in women, nearly three-quarters of those who have died have been men.
10:30 a.m.
Halifax County reported two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning, bringing the county total to 16 cases.
Sampson County reported three new cases, bringing the county total to eight. While the county said all three patients are isolated at home, they said all three appear to have contracted the virus through community spread, meaning they had no contact with previous positive cases and have no recent travel history.
9:30 a.m.
Wake County received a generous donation from an anonymous resident to support the county's fight against COVID-19.
In a news release, county officials said the donor pledged $100,000 to the county--its first private gift during the pandemic.
"This is an incredibly generous gesture," said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Ford in a written statement. "The donor, a long-time resident of Wake County, did not specifically earmark how funds should be used, but was clear that we should make the most of every penny. That is certainly a promise I am happy to make-and to keep."
Officials said the $100,000 donation will be used to offset the costs of running the county's Emergency Operations Center--an estimated $3.8 million.
8:50 a.m.
Nash County has had its first coronavirus-related death.
The county says a man in his late 70s with underlying conditions died from COVID-19 complications on Tuesday.
"It is with great sadness that we announce our first death associated with the COVID-19 pandemic that has spread across our state and nation," said Nash County Health Director William Hill, Jr. "Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones."
8:30 a.m.
In a news release, Gov. Roy Cooper said North Carolina got approval from the Federal Emergency Management Association to provide housing for residents without a stable home who may need to quarantine in response to a COVID-19 infection or who are at high-risk of severe illness due to the virus.
Cooper said the state will work with local partners to provide more than 16,500 hotel rooms, dormitories, trailers and other facilities to people who test positive for COVID-19 but do not need to be hospitalized, people exposed to COVID-19 who don't need to be hospitalized, people at high-risk of severe illness who need to social distance as a precautionary measure.
"North Carolinians without stable housing still need places to go if they are have a mild case of COVID-19 or need to quarantine after being exposed to the virus. These types of alternatives will help people who have no other safe options to self-isolate or social distance while we slow the spread of this virus," said Cooper in a written statement.
Cooper said the federal government will pay for 75 percent of the cost associated with these temporary housing facilities and North Carolina will pay the remaining 25 percent.
5 a.m.
Orange County asked for donations to assist community members in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release, Orange County said they need:
- Non-perishable, unopened food that is not homemade, frozen or refrigerated
- Unopened hand sanitizer
- Pet supplies including clean leashes, collars and toys, unopened food and unopened flea/tick medications
- Baby and childcare items including unopened formula and food, diaper packs and unopened wet wipes
The county specified it is not collecting clothing, perishable foods, homemade human or pet food or prescription or over-the-counter drugs.
Those who wish to make a contact-free donation can do so at Carrboro Town Hall or Hillsborough Town Hall on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Orange County said donors should put their items in the trunk of their car and a volunteer will take them. Items will not be distributed at these sites, rather, the donations will go to a central storage facility where they will be sent to community organizations such as Meals on Wheels and food pantries.
As of Tuesday morning, 73 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Orange County.