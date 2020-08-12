4 out of more than 3,000 Duke students who returned to campus test positive for COVID-19

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
10 a.m.
Four Duke University students who were tested upon their arrival back to campus this month tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 3,116 were tested. That accounts for a .12 % infection rate for students who have returned to campus. The affected students are in isolation.
Duke students who are living off campus and won't be taking classes on campus did not have to be tested.
Duke said it has 300 rooms set aside for isolation and various safety measures. Students arrived over a weeklong period. Duke recently reported 26 student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.
All incoming Duke students are required to get a COVID-19 test before they are permitted to enter university housing or attend class on campus.
9:45 a.m.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will announce an amended athletic calendar for the 2020-2021 school year this afternoon at 2. The announcement will be streamed on the association's Facebook page and website.
9 a.m.
A Durham County Clerk's Office employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to local health officials.
A release said the employee was last in the building on Aug. 7 and there was minimal courthouse exposure. Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 11, the employee's duties were confined to their division on the second floor of the building.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The state reported 1,051 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a higher amount than Monday's report, but generally lower than what's been reported in recent weeks. Six percent new tests came back positive, which is also relatively low compared to recent statistics. Thirty-two more deaths and 11 more hospitalizations were reported. New numbers will be announced Wednesday afternoon.
Three major college football conferences, the ACC, SEC and Big XII are moving forward with plans to play football this season. On Tuesday, the Big Ten and the PAC-12 postponed fall sports with hopes to resume play in the spring.
A case of the novel coronavirus was discovered in a dog in North Carolina who died. The dog passed away after demonstrating signs of respiratory distress. The dog's cause of death has not yet been determined.
TUESDAY
5:30 p.m.
North Carolina's largest community college is unveiling campus preparations as it prepares for the fall semester to begin Monday.
Wake Tech has more than 21,000 students enrolled in hybrid and fully online classes.
Courses on-campus have reduced capacity to maintain social distancing. Wake Tech has announced that certain policies are in place to protect students and staff from COVID-19:
5 p.m.
Tuesday's meeting of the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Health and Human Services brought lawmakers and leaders of NCDHHS together virtually for updates of the state's battle against COVID-19.
Dr. Mandy Cohen thanked the legislators for "$345 million; that's money you appropriated by you to us, money that has to be spent by December."
That money is part of what Dr. Cohen called three "buckets of funding" designated for medical equipment, personnel and more resources to keep North Carolinians safe and aware of preventative measures such as wearing masks.
Pediatric specialist Dr. David Hill said, "I think there was a lot of confusion early on because the CDC said, that's not a big deal. We now understand that it's probably critical to reopening our schools and economy."
"I am proud that our early intervention program operated through DHHS has continued to serve children birth through 3 and their families throughout the COVID pandemics," said Chief Deputy Secretary Susan Perry.
State Sen. Mike Woodard of Durham asked, "With the opening of our K-12 schools here in the next week or so, I have a concern about the shortage of school nurses, social workers and counselors as well as support of students with disabilities and our at risk students. Do you and the administration have plans to provide funding for nurses, social workers, counselors and our special needs students?"
Perry said NCDHHS continues to serve children and their families during the pandemic, and schools are working to address the needs of children with disabilities.
She also told Woodard: "I can't deny, no great answers, there is additional need there for certain, sir, yes."
-- Anthony Wilson
4 p.m.
NCDHHS reported its lowest number of COVID-19 tests completed in a day for the past month--with just 10,098 tests completed Tuesday. Of those tests, 6% were positive.
The state also reported 1,051 new COVID-19 cases, an increase from Monday's low number, but still the second-lowest reported daily increase since the end of June. North Carolina also reported an increase of 32 deaths, bringing the state total to 2,204 since the end of March.
Currently, 1,122 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, with 92% of hospitals reporting. Across the state, 569 intensive care unit beds and 5,789 inpatient beds are currently available.
2:30 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services created a child care hotline to connect families with options in their communities.
The hotline will provide North Carolinians with information about child care centers for children up to 12 years old.
Parents and caregivers can call 1-855-600-1685, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for assistance.
"We know that families may need extra help finding school-age care options right now, as many schools have started the school year with remote learning only, and others are operating with children onsite on alternate days or weeks to meet social distancing requirements," said Susan Gale Perry, chief deputy secretary for NCDHHS in a written statement. "The Child Care Hotline can help families fill that child care gap by providing referrals to available school-age programs."
According to NCDHHS, there are approximately 30,000 available slots for school-aged children in child care centers across North Carolina.
WATCH: How to keep children safe as COVID-19 cases increase in child care centers
12:30 p.m.
Sampson County health officials reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, bringing the county total to 1,665 cases and 19 deaths. To date, 1,429 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus, and 4,779 COVID-19 tests have been performed across the county.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES.
The state's COVID-19 testing data trended positive on Monday, as just 5% of tests were positive--meeting NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen's goal. The percentage of positive tests has been dropping in recent weeks, from 8-10% in early and mid-July to 7-8% over the last two weeks.
It's important to note the state also reported a relatively low number of new completed tests--15,371, the lowest since July 6. The state's latest COVID-19 statistics will come out around noon on Tuesday.
North Carolina health officials have announced more than 30 upcoming community testing events in an initiative to increase access to free testing in rural and underserved communities. Some of the sites include towns in Wake, Cumberland and Wilson counties. You can go to the NCDHHS website to find out more.
Russia has become the first country to officially register a coronavirus vaccine and declare it ready for use. President Vladimir Putin said that one of his daughters has already been inoculated.