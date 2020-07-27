Wake County surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
5:15 p.m.
92,302 COVID-19 patients are presumed to be recovered in North Carolina.
The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
5 p.m.
Halifax County health officials are reporting 28 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 573. There have been six deaths county-wide.
4:40 p.m.
Wake County health officials have confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at Holly Hill Hospital, located at South Campus, 201 Michael J. Smith Lane, in Raleigh.
4:30 p.m.
Lee County health officials are reporting 96 new COVID-19 cases this week, bringing the total to 1,078. There have been nine virus-related deaths in the county since March.
4 p.m.
President Trump headed to the Bioprocess Innovation Center where he was joined by North Carolina Representative Mark Walker, Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest, State Representative Tim Moore, State Senator Phil Berger and Senator Thom Tillis.
"We're here, actually, today to discuss the exciting progress that we've achieved under the Operation Warp Speed, our historic initiative to develop tests, manufacture and deliver a vaccine in record time," Trump said during a news briefing when he arrived at FUJIFILM. "And that's what it is, in record time."
Employees at FUJIFILM are working on key elements of a potential vaccine, from the drug maker Novavax. Novavax was awarded $1.6 billion under Operation Warp Speed--the U.S. government's program to mass-produce an effective treatment.
LATEST: President Trump tours Morrisville FUJIFILM facility working on COVID-19 vaccine
WATCH:
3 p.m.
President Trump landed at RDU Monday afternoon before heading to a Morrisville FUJIFILM facility working on a COVID-19 vaccine.
12:14 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department is reporting 27 new cases, which bring the total to 1,478 positive cases of COVID-19. One new death was reported, bringing the total deaths to 12.
Noon
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 1,625 new COVID-19 cases in the state. 22,091 tests were reported as completed.
The state's percent positive rate is around 8 percent.
The breakdown of COVID-19 hospitalizations across North Carolina
1,169 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications. One week ago, 1,213 people were hospitalized.
Five more people have died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,790.
44 percent of the cases in the state are in the 25-49 age group. 30 percent of cases are in people over the age of 50.
On Monday, Wake County surpassed 10,000 cases since the start of the pandemic. The county has reported 10,119 cases and 108 deaths since early March.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
President Donald Trump is expected to visit FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center in Morrisville on Monday afternoon. Trump's visit is his public event in North Carolina since the eve of the March 3 presidential primary.
Another chance for students to enroll in Wake County's Virtual Academy starts Monday. Parents can enroll their kids in a virtual academy from Monday until Wednesday. Students in Hoke County can register for Virtual Academy until 6 p.m. on Monday. Franklin County Schools will have an emergency meeting at 5:30 p.m. Halifax County Schools' leadership is expected to recommend students learn remotely for the first nine weeks.
SUNDAY
12:10 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 1,621 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 112,713.
With 85 percent of hospitals reporting, 1,170 North Carolina COVID-19 cases are currently being hospitalized. That's up two from Saturday.
The breakdown of COVID-19 hospitalizations across North Carolina
Seven more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 1,785 statewide.
The percent positive rate for tests is currently 9 percent. It has fluctuated between 8 and 10 percent during the past few weeks.
Statewide, 551 ICU beds and 6,077 inpatient hospital beds are empty.
Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
7:30 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University data, there have been 4,178,730 cases of COVID-19 throughout the United States.