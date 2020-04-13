Coronavirus update: Nearly 300 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths reported in NC

11:00 a.m.
Nearly 300 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, bringing the state total to 4,816 cases across 92 counties. At least 86 people have died from complications related to the virus.
Health officials reported fewer people in the hospital with severe COVID-19 symptoms across the state, with 313 reported hospitalizations.
9:40 a.m.
The coronavirus pandemic continues to have a monumental effect on job loss within the state as 12,722 applied for unemployment on Sunday according to the North Carolina Division of Employment Security. Approximately 561,009 North Carolinians have filed unemployment claims since March 16 with 487,689 of those claims related to COVID-19.
MONDAY HEADLINES:
- A new executive order will go into effect today that will require stricter social distancing guidelines for stores.
It goes into effect Monday at 5 p.m.
Under the new order, stores cannot exceed 20 percent of fire capacity or five people for every 1,000 square feet at any given time.
Stores must also have 6-foot markers at congregation areas like checkouts and must perform frequent cleaning and disinfection.
- ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for COVID-19. ABC News says the veteran newsman intends to continue anchoring "Good Morning America" from his home.
His wife, Ali Wentworth, earlier tested positive for the virus. She has been recovering.
Stephanopoulos said on GMA Monday that he appears to be asymptomatic.
- The United States Treasury has issued the first COVID-19 stimulus check payments via direct deposit to some Americans, ABC News is reporting.
Americans who received their 2018 and/or 2019 tax returns via direct deposit will get the stimulus money no later than Wednesday.
Those who hadn't filed their taxes should go to IRS.gov and enter their information to get their payments faster by direct deposit.
- The nation's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the economy in parts of the country could have a "rolling reentry" as early as next month, provided health authorities can quickly identify and isolate people who will inevitably be infected. Fauci also said he "can't guarantee" that it will be safe for Americans to vote in person on Election Day, Nov. 3.
"We are hoping that, at the end of (May), we could look around and say, OK, is there any element here that we can safely and cautiously start pulling back on? If so, do it. If not, then just continue to hunker down," Fauci said.
Whenever restrictions ease, Fauci said, "we know that there will be people who will be getting infected. I mean, that is just reality. "
SUNDAY
7 p.m.
Thirteen new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Durham County, raising the county total to 290.
6:10 p.m.
Forty-three additional people at Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Knightdale have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases within the facility to 47.
According to Wake County officials, of the 43 new cases, 18 are patients who the facility says are currently asymptomatic and 25 are staff members. Results are still pending on 21 tests.
On Thursday, four people at the facility-- two nurses and two patients-- had tested positive for the virus, marking the county's first outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care facility.
As of Sunday evening, Wake County has a total of 467 confirmed COVID-19 cases within the county, ten more than Saturday.
4:30 p.m.
An inmate at the Federal Correctional Complex at Butner has died due to COVID-19 on Saturday.
Officials said on Thursday, March 26 Charles Richard Rootes, 81, went into respiratory failure at the facility where he was then transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation. While at the hospital, Rootes tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, March 27 his condition continued to decline and he was placed on a ventilator.
On Saturday, April 11, Rootes, who had a long-term, pre-existing medical condition developed into a more severe COVID-19 disease, where he was then pronounced dead.
The Department of Justice said Rootes was serving a 99-year sentence for kidnapping, national motor vehicle theft and rape. He had been in custody at the facility since late October 2019.
4:20 p.m.
Johnston County Public Health Department has confirmed a total of 101 COVID-19 cases.
4:15 p.m.
Lee County is monitoring three additional cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases in the county to 12.
1 p.m.
Another Robeson County resident tested positive for COVID-19 while at an out-of-county hospital.
11:50 a.m.
Chatham County officials said 51 additional residents and staff at The Laurels of Chatham nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19. More tests were done after six people at the facility tested positive earlier this week, so the total is 57 cases.
"We anticipated that universal testing at the facility would reveal more positive cases, and we remain concerned for the staff, residents and their families affected by this outbreak," said Chatham County Public Health Director Layton Long. "While COVID-19 is highly infectious, especially in congregate living facilities, we remain focused on limiting the spread of the virus. We will continue to work closely with The Laurels of Chatham to do everything possible to contain this outbreak."
Some residents of The Laurels of Chathams may not live in Chatham County so they would not be included in the state's COVID-19 Chatham County map count.
Statewide, COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in 38 congregate living settings, including 25 nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities, as of April 11.
A Laurels of Chatham spokesperson issued this statement:
"As Chatham County Public Health Department mentioned in its press release, to protect privacy, no additional information about the confirmed cases will be shared.
Our main priority at this time is to continue our care and services according to Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidance and in collaboration with CCPHD. We care deeply about our residents, their families and our employees. Our focus remains placing these important Pittsboro community members at the forefront of our efforts."
11:25 a.m.
North Carolina health officials said there are 4,520 COVID-19 cases throughout 91 counties, up 208 from Saturday. 331 of those cases are currently hospitalized, down 31 from Saturday.
The amount of hospitalizations reported by the state decreased by 61 from Friday to Saturday.
There have been 81 deaths throughout the state.
10:30 a.m.
Wake County health officials said there are 456 cases of COVID-19 with the average patient age being 48.
Since March 16, there have been more than 548,000 unemployment insurance claims throughout North Carolina.
9 a.m.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the new coronavirus.
Johnson said he owes his life to the National Health Service staff who treated him for COVID-19, ahead of figures Sunday in which the U.K. is expected to surpass 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths.
According to data from John's Hopkins University, there are over 530,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States.
SATURDAY
7:40 p.m.
The Durham County health officials are working with a local nursing and rehabilitation facility linked to multiple cases of COVID-19.
Durham County Department of Public Health did not specifically name the facility, nor the amount of cases confirmed. Though, the department did note that multiple cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed among residents and staff.
The information comes shortly after health officials announced as of Saturday evening there are a total of 277 positive cases within the county, 14 more than Friday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports there are 25 nursing homes and seven residential care facilities that are facing ongoing outbreaks.
5:10 p.m.
Cumberland County Health Department reports six new positive cases of COVID-19, raising the county total of cases to 81.
5:05 p.m.
Lee County confirmed a ninth person has tested positive for COVID-19.
5:03 p.m.
Wake County health officials report 449 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, up 28 from Friday.
4:10 p.m.
Orange County has seen its second COVID-19 related death associated with a long-term care facility. Officials said the person was in their 60s and was a resident at PruittHealth Carolina Point, one of two long-term care facilities in Orange County where COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred.
The other long-term care facility being Signature HealthCARE at Chapel Hill.
3:30 p.m.
Wake County officials said there are 425 cases of COVID-19.
1:40 p.m.
More than 19,700 people have died in the US from the coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally. Earlier today, Italy reported a total of 19,468 deaths nationwide.
11:50 a.m.
North Carolina health officials said there are 4,312 COVID-19 cases throughout the state, up over 400 from Friday. There have been 80 deaths and over 60,000 tests completed. 362 of the total cases are being hospitalized, down 61 from Friday.
11:20 a.m.
Lee County officials said 2 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. Of the eight total cases in the county, one has recovered and seven are being monitored.
10:45 a.m.
Halifax County health officials announced another positive COVID-19 case, bringing the county total to 22.
According to the NC Department of Commerce, 537,377 unemployment insurance claims have been filed throughout the state since March 16, with just over 27,000 on Friday.
As we all cope with coronavirus impact, Raleigh's own Most Rev. Michael Curry offered hope heading into this holy holiday weekend.
Another festival has been canceled due to the impact of COVID-19. This year's Burning Man festival was originally slated for Aug. 30 through Labor Day in the Nevada desert.