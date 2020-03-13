Coronavirus pandemic live updates: Orange County, Wake County declare State of Emergency

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in North Carolina:
3:30 p.m.
Duke Chapel, the Nasher Art museum and Duke Gardens are expected to be closed to visitors until May 7.
Given the rapidly changing circumstances & the need to protect public health, @DukeChapel, the Rubenstein Arts Center, @NasherMuseum, @DukeAthletics Hall of Fame, Karsh Alumni & Visitors Center and @DukeGardens will be closed to all visitors— Duke University (@DukeU) March 13, 2020
3 p.m.
Orange County declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic. In a news release, county officials said the declaration allows the county to implement emergency procedures and receive state and federal resources.
2:30 p.m.
Cardinal Gibbons High School announced it will be closed from March 17 to March 30.
2 p.m.
Wake County declares State of Emergency in response to COVID-19. "Although the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus remains low in Wake County, I signed a State of Emergency declaration today as a proactive move to ensure we have the flexibility we need to respond to this ever-changing situation in the days and weeks ahead," said Chairman Ford. "This is largely an administrative action and should not heighten fears or fuel panic among our residents."
During a news conference, Durham Public Schools offered more information about the district's plans to close schools between March 16 and April 3. DPS Superintendent William Sudderth said students will be given supplemental educational materials starting March 23. DPS will have a daily feeding program for Durham County Children starting March 23, similar to its summer meals initiative.
1:30 p.m.
Orange County announced all libraries would be closed to the public. Activities are also suspended at Passmore Senior Center and Seymour Senior Center. All Department of Parks and Recreation classes and sports leagues are suspended until further notice.
Shaw University in Raleigh asked that all students who have left campus for spring break do not return. Classes will be held online through the end of the spring semester.
1 p.m.
Experts say "social distancing" is the best way to mitigate the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic that's now taking a hold of America. But what does it mean, and why is it effective? More information here.
12:40 p.m.
Raleigh's Dreamvile Festival has been postponed and moved to Aug. 29 at Dorothea Dix Park. A release from the festival said all tickets for the event, originally scheduled for April, will be honored. Ticket-holders unable to attend the rescheduled event will be offered refunds.
"While this decision has been extremely difficult to make, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being," a statement read.
11:30 a.m.
Carowinds announced it will delay its seasonal park opening until April 3. Carowinds Camp Wilderness and the Springhill Suites will remain open.
"Our guests and associates are considered family," Carowinds said in a written statement. "We have their well-being at the forefront of our decision-making."
11:15 a.m.
As of Friday morning, the North Carolina Department of Public Health is still reporting 15 cases in the state including:
- 8 in Wake County, including the only CDC-confirmed case
- 1 in Durham County, who was diagnosed and is in isolation out of state
- 1 in Mecklenburg County
- 1 in Cabarrus County
- 2 in Forsyth County
- 1 in Chatham County
- 1 in Johnston County
However, NCDHHS stipulated that their count does not include cases diagnosed by private laboratories. Currently, one case has been reported by a private laboratory company in Onslow County at Camp Lejeune.
9 a.m.
Cumberland County Board of Education grants superintendent emergency powers to respond to COVID-19.
Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly Jr. may now take any lawful action he "deems necessary to promote the safety and well-being of Cumberland County School students," without asking the board first.
RELATED: 'Shortages at every turn:' Duke, UNC labs jump in to make coronavirus test as states struggle to keep up
This comes on the heels of Durham Public Schools, Orange County Schools, and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools announcing that classes would be canceled starting Monday, March 16. Many schools are also developing plans to switch to online classes.
Cumberland County Schools has canceled all out-of-state and out-of-district field trips, but classes remain on as of Friday morning.
MORE COVERAGE: As schools switch to online courses amid COVID-19 concerns, students who lack access to internet, computers suffer
5:45 a.m.
American Airlines is suspending flights from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to London. The announcement comes after President Trump put travel restrictions into place between the U.S. and Europe.
The airline will continue to operate flights to and from Europe for at least the next seven days to make sure customers and employees can return home. Suspended flights are expected to resume on May 7.
American will reduce its international capacity 34 percent during the summer and 50 percent in April. Flights from Charlotte to Frankfurt and Munich are also suspended.
On Tuesday, Delta said it would cut its domestic flight capacity 10 to 15 percent to correspond with the demand.
Many items out of stock at Harris Teeter on Hillsborough Road in Durham:
COVID-19 LATEST
North Carolina currently has 15 presumptive positive cases, including one that has been confirmed by the CDC. Eight of the North Carolinians infected with COVID-19 are from Wake County; other patients have tested positive in Chatham County, Durham, Forsyth County, Mecklenburg County, Johnston County, and Camp Lejeune.
NOTE: The numbers in this map may be different from what NCDHHS is reporting. That's because their count does not include cases diagnosed by private laboratories.
Testing challenges across the state (and indeed across the country) means that more people could be infected but not have yet had their case tested.
WATCH: What is Social Distancing?
THURSDAY DEVELOPMENTS
10:50 p.m.
Duke officials made the "difficult decision" to suspend "residential activities" on the campus and is now urging as many students as possible to not be on campus for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester. Students are asked to vacate their residency as soon as possible.
9:30 p.m.
In response to the COVID-19 concerns, the City of Raleigh will not disconnect water for non-payments.
"During this time, we want to ensure all Raleigh Water customers have access to clean drinking water and wastewater service," officials said in a news release.
The City of Raleigh says it will continue to monitor guidance from public health agencies and provide updates on the policy moving forward
9:00 p.m.
The Catholic Diocese of Raleigh said that it is "waiving the obligation for the faithful to attend Sunday Mass" but is not issuing a diocesan-wide cancellation of Masses.
8:00 p.m.
Durham Public Schools has made the "difficult decision" to close for students effective Monday, March 16.
7:00 p.m.
A Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune dependent has tested presumptively positive for COVID-19.