Fayetteville enforcing curfew Wednesday amid COVID-19 pandemic

- At least 1,307 cases have been reported statewide and six have died from the virus. One hundred and thirty-seven cases have resulted in hospitalization.
- Gov. Roy Cooper and the members of the Coronavirus Task Force are scheduled to give an update at 4 p.m. You can watch the briefing live on ABC11.com and on our Facebook page.
- A curfew will go into effect in Fayetteville Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Mayor Mitch Colvin is concerned about people gathering at parks and other areas.
- Wake County is reporting 180 cases of COVID-19. The average age of the person being 46 and 57 percent of those diagnosed are female.
- IOn Thursday, ABC11 is holding a Virtual Food Drive to help the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina in Raleigh and Second Harvest Food Bank in Fayetteville.
There are nearly 37,000 deaths worldwide from the virus, according to ABC News. The number of U.S. deaths is now more than 3,000. The first U.S. military member, a U.S. National Guardsman based out of New Jersey, has died from the virus. On Monday, retail stores Gap, Kohl's and Macy's all announced they were having mass furloughs.
The national coronavirus task force will give an update at 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
10 p.m.
New cellphone data shows how well North Carolina counties are following social distancing rules.
Full county-by-county data breakdown here
ABC11 spoke to Mayor Mitch Colvin, who said a curfew will go into effect for Fayetteville Wednesday in an effort to combat COVID-19.
7:30 p.m.
"Because the bus driver came to work for three days while symptomatic, it's possible bus riders or other GoTriangle employees were exposed to the virus," said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald. "The fluid nature of transit makes it impossible to determine who may have had close contact with the driver, so we've set up a hotline for concerned residents to call for guidance."
The GoTriangle information line is 919-857-9375. It informs callers that the bus driver operated the following routes March 18-20 from 5:25 a.m.-9:35 a.m. and 3:05 p.m.-7 p.m.
-Route 300 - Travels between the Regional Transit Center, the Cary train station and the GoRaleigh station
-Route 305 - Travels between Apex at Lake Pine Drive and Waverly Place and the GoRaleigh station
Anyone who worked at GoTriangle or rode those routes during that timeframe and starts to experience COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate for seven days after the onset of symptoms.
Two inmates and a staffer in Butner tested positive for the virus, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
7 p.m.
Durham health officials said multiple cases of COVID-19 are linked to a March 22 church event at Millennium Hotel Durham.
If you attended an event at this location hosted by Faith Assembly on this date between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., and you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, please call the Durham County Department of Public Health (DCoDPH) at 919-635-8150 for further guidance.
If you attended this event and are not experiencing symptoms, stay home and monitor your symptoms until April 5, 2020. If you become symptomatic during this time, call 919-635-8150.
5:45 p.m.
Now that the statewide stay-at-home order is in effect, Dr. Zack Moore, State Epidemiologist, said it could take up to 14 days to track whether it's made a significant impact on the number of cases since that's how long it can take for an infected person to start showing symptoms.
While there is no backlog with testing at the state lab, Moore said that's not the case at private labs.
Wake County projections show what could happen if residents don't practice physical distancing
Moore said problems in the supply chain for testing supplies and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers conducting the tests are reasons why the state can't rely on lab-confirmed cases alone for its surveillance of the disease.
"The case counts that we have aren't the complete picture," Moore said. "We don't want people to think that just because there isn't a laboratory-confirmed case in their county that this is not their issue, this is somebody else's issue. Laboratory-confirmed case counts are never the whole picture. They're important to track, but people need to realize this applies to them whether or not there's a case that's been laboratory-confirmed where they live."
5:40 p.m.
Interim President Bill Roper announced that the UNC System will be committing to prorated reimbursements of payments for unused housing and dining services as a result of the UNC System's rapid response to COVID-19. Specifics are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
5:30 p.m.
Essential businesses in Durham are scrambling to comply with Durham County's more restrictive COVID-19 guidelines.
Durham County's stay-at-home order went into effect at 5 p.m. March 29. The guidelines are more strict than Gov. Roy Cooper's statewide order, which means that businesses in Durham County must abide by the more restrictive guidelines.
One of the higher levels of safety includes essential businesses being required to take the temperature of all employees before they begin their shift.
The problem is that thermometers are all sold out.
"I'm trying to be very upbeat about it," Rita Foley tells ABC 11. She is the owner of five Regency Cleaners and employs up to 45 people in Durham. Foley's business is allowed to stay open under the stay at home orders for both the City and County of Durham.
At Bullseye Bicycle downtown-another essential business under the order-there's only a staff of two people. The owner, Tyler Kober tells ABC 11, they bring their thermometers from home, and no customers are allowed inside.
Businesses affected by the thermometer shortage are reaching out to Durham County to get clarity on how to proceed.
Gov. Cooper signed an executive order to help schools and local governments access state surplus property to bridge the gap during the COVID-19 response. The order provides transfer or donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) that state government may have and not need.
"This crisis has created hardships for so many, but this Executive Order can help students and local governments with the equipment they need," said Governor Cooper. "This order helps speed more personal protection equipment to frontline healthcare workers. In addition it allows local governments and students to get other equipment they may need."
4:45 p.m.
Cumberland County now has 18 positive COVID-19 cases, according to Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green. The case count grew by five since Saturday.
4:45 p.m.
Knightdale Mayor James Roberson addressed residents in a letter expressing "gratitude for your willingness to adhere to the latest measures implemented by Governor Roy Cooper, Wake County and the Town of Knightdale in an effort to keep our citizens safe."
He told residents he is there for them and also thanked town staff and other local government partners for "working in concert to keep our town safe, secure, and healthy. These officials are worthy of our praise as they serve faithfully during this pandemic event."
He also said that "in the coming weeks, the Town of Knightdale and other key members of the community will be working to identify ways to say thank you for your support."
4:30 p.m.
Number of cases in Wake County rises to 180.
RELATED: Wake County projections show what could happen if residents don't practice physical distancing
3:45 p.m.
Halifax County Public Health System reports its fourth positive case.
3:20 p.m.
A North Carolina Department of Revenue employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The department alerted other employees to the positive case around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
The infected employee worked at the department's Raleigh headquarters. The department said the headquarters building was immediately closed and will undergo a thorough cleaning before reopening.
A large number of employees are already teleworking. NCDOR said it will continue processing tax returns as quickly as possible.
2:30 p.m.
In a news conference, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen urged North Carolina residents to follow Gov. Cooper's order and stay at home.
"I can't stress it enough," Cohen said. "Your actions matter. Staying home matters. Staying home will save lives."
Watch the news conference here:
Cohen reminded North Carolinians that there is no vaccine or treatment for COVID-19. "Social distancing is the only tool we have."
Cohen said health officials are seeing widespread community transmission of the virus within the state and are expecting to report cases in every county within the next few days.
During the press conference, North Carolina Director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry said the state is working aggressively to find personal protective equipment for health care workers and first responders.
Sprayberry said the state has asked for half a million of each of the following items: N95 masks, surgical gowns, shields, gloves and coveralls.
The state has also ordered $92 million worth of protective equipment.
In addition, Sprayberry asked for retired doctors, nurses and health care workers to consider registering as a disaster medical volunteer. Sprayberry said 500 personnel have been approved as of Monday afternoon.
"One team, one mission, one family," Sprayberry said.
Cohen said if you are at an essential business that is not following social distancing guidelines, you should speak up to management.
"The more we can do right now today saves lives going forward," Cohen said.
2:20 p.m.
The Moore County Health Department said it learned of another positive COVID-19 test result on Sunday from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Sunday's confirmed positive case was found to be unrelated to the previous seven positive cases. This is the eighth case for Moore County and the second case attributed to "community spread."
12:50 p.m.
Wake County announced four additional cases, bringing the county total to 170.
12:45 p.m.
The Wayne County Health Department announced Monday a fourth positive case of COVID-19 in the county. The person tested positive but has been quarantined since March 18, and is no longer symptomatic.
12:00 p.m.
Brooks Brothers is converting clothing factories in three states so they can make masks and gowns for healthcare professionals.
The factory located in Sampson County is one of the ones that will be converted. The goal is for the company to be making 150,000 masks per day.
11:20 a.m.
The state is reporting 1,307 confirmed cases of coronavirus with six deaths. The Department of Health and Human Services reports there are 137 patients in the hospital because of COVID-19.
RELATED: Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
More than 20,800 people have been tested for the virus statewide.
Of the reported cases:
- 1% are in patients under 17 years old
- 11% are in patients 18-24 years old
- 44% are in patients 25-49 years old
- 25% are in patients 50-64 years old
- 19 percent are in people 65 years old and older
One person who died was between the age of 25 and 49 and one person was between the age of 50 and 64. Four people who died were 65 and older.
NCDHHS reported 48% of cases are in men and 51% are in women, with 1% of cases unknown. However, five of the patients who died were men and one was a woman.
Of the 3,223 available Intensive Care Unit beds in North Carolina, health officials said 745 are empty. Out of 15,398 available inpatient beds, 6,235 are empty.
10:45 a.m.
Tests are coming back for at least 16 healthcare workers exposed to COVID-19 by a Wake County contract worker.
The contract worker did not call out sick despite having illness symptoms. The worker later tested positive for COVID-19.
Sixteen healthcare workers at Wake County Human Services' Sunnybrook Road facility developed symptoms after coming in contact with the contract worker.
ABC11 has learned that 13 of those 16 workers have since tested negative for COVID-19. Wake County Human Services said the three other tests are still pending.
A disinfecting crew spent Sunday afternoon cleaning the Sunnybrook Road facility. It is scheduled to reopen at 12 p.m.
10 a.m.
In a telephone town hall, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis stressed the importance of social distancing.
"If we do our part, we will literally save lives," Tillis said. "No doubt in my mind."
Tillis answered questions about the recent $2T stimulus package and how individuals and businesses can get help from the federal stimulus.
Tillis also said he hopes the mortality rate from the virus will fall below 1 percent as more tests continue to come in. Nationwide, more than 100,000 people are tested for the virus every day, Tillis said.
Answering a question from a town hall participant, Tillis said state leaders are working with landlords and banks to effort a delay in rent payments for businesses that have had to close due to the State of Emergency order. No decisions have been made to that effect, however.
8:45 a.m.
Wake County is now reporting 166 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Data from the county shows 56 percent of cases are female with the average age of the person being 45.