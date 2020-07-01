Gov. Cooper delays expected announcement about 2020-2021 school year

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Though Gov. Roy Cooper was expected to make an announcement about the state's plans for the 2020-2021 school year on Wednesday, his office sent a notice late Tuesday night that his Wednesday afternoon news briefing would not include a decision about K-12 schools.
It is unclear at this time why Cooper decided to postpone his announcement, however, he will give two news conferences Wednesday--one about an economic announcement at 11:30 a.m. and one about COVID-19 in North Carolina at 3 p.m.
Wake County Public School System also delayed a board meeting about the upcoming school year on Tuesday, instead, the district will meet Thursday to discuss plans. Several other school districts, including Durham Public Schools, are also in the process of making plans for reopening that provide for the possibility to blend in-person and online education.
Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 1,000 cases for the seventh straight day as the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose above 900 for the first time since last Wednesday.
And North Carolina is not the only state where cases are increasing--in fact, infections are rising in 35 states. Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he wouldn't be surprised if the US began seeing 100,000 new cases daily.
TUESDAY
9:45 p.m.
ABC11's Josh Chapin spoke with Lauren Zingraff, executive director of Friends of Residents in Long Term Care.
"The best thing you can do is advocate and be a voice on behalf of your loved one that's in the long-term care facility," said Zingraff.
The organization wants universal testing in long-term care facilities, which was announced by Dr. Cohen earlier Tuesday.
WATCH:
"We are now finding that residents literally dying and I say without sarcasm or facetiousness in any way. They are dying from the loneliness, the isolation and heartbreak and now having to have gone 100 days without seeing their loved ones or hearing the voices of their loved ones," said Zingraff.
The group also wants better PPE in all homes and restrictions relaxed on visitation. Tuesday marks the 100th day without visitation.
"We don't want any homes to just be reopened like it's Crabtree Valley Mall like the day after Thanksgiving," said Zingraff. "We feel that the same type of precautions that staff members have to take to protect residents, we know family members would take the same type of precaution for their own family member."
8:30 p.m.
Gov. Cooper's office announced there will be a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. Wednesday but the news conference will not include an announcement on how statewide K-12 public schools will open this coming school year.
6:30 p.m.
Durham County health officials are reporting 128 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 3,807. There have been 63 deaths and 3,200 patients have been released from isolation.
6:15 p.m.
Duke University will test all undergraduate students for COVID-19 when they return to campus in the fall.
The university announced its plan for the fall semester on its website Tuesday.
The plan includes revising classrooms, dining halls, and residential buildings to reduce congestion. It also include initial COVID-19 testing for students coupled with daily monitoring for symptoms for all students, faculty and staff.
Duke's fall classes will begin August 17 and exams will end before Thanksgiving. There will be no fall break in 2020.
5:30 p.m.
Wake County health officials have identified an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Cary skilled nursing center.
Some of the staff at Cary Health and Rehabilitation Center, located at 6590 Tryon Road, tested positive for the virus.
Wake County is reporting 5,178 COVID-19 cases, up 134 from Monday. There have been 47 deaths in the county.
2:45 p.m.
During a news conference Tuesday, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen announced the state would begin testing all residents and staff of privately owned nursing homes starting next week.
Cohen said the state would test all 36,000 residents and 25,000 staff members in more than 400 nursing homes, with a plan to finish testing by mid-August. NCDHHS has already tested all staff and residents in state-run nursing facilities.
While the percentage of total deaths in congregate living facilities has decreased, Cohen said death rates are a lagging indicator of what the situation in North Carolina looks like, and offer more of a picture of what was happening in the state up to a month ago rather than how the virus is currently spreading in communities.
Cohen stressed that the key to protecting vulnerable populations in congregate care facilities and in the community at large is for every North Carolinian to recognize the role they could play in spreading the virus and to wear a mask.
While approximately half of the state's cases have been in people between the ages of 18 and 49, Cohen said these individuals--who may not experience severe symptoms or any symptoms at all--can still spread the virus while seeing friends or family members, or even while at the grocery store, where nursing home staff members may contract it.
"It's not just about your personal risk, it's about the risk to the community as a whole," Cohen said.
And while case counts and hospitalizations continue to remain high, Cohen commended North Carolinians for continuing to do their part to slow the spread of the virus, pointing out that some states have had to reimpose restrictions.
"We're seeing increases--and that is concerning to me--but we're not seeing surges," Cohen said.
To that effect, Cohen said the state still has hospital capacity available, and that health officials are monitoring metrics daily to avoid having to launch field hospitals.
Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry echoed those thoughts, adding that the medical field staff is trained and ready to go, but leaders are watching those numbers daily.
"That's not saying that we're taking our eye of the ball," Sprayberry said. "We're watching it very closely, very carefully to make sure we know what our capacity is at all times, and I mean at all times."
2 p.m.
Halifax County health officials are reporting four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 321. There have been four deaths and 250 patients are recovered.
11:45 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,186 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths as the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 climbed above 900.
Currently, 908 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, with 90% of hospitals reporting their patient populations. That's 65 more people than yesterday, but it is down from 915 a week ago. Two weeks ago hospitals reported caring for 829 COVID-19 patients.
According to NCDHHS, 28% of all inpatient beds and 25% of all Intensive Care Unit beds are currently available. Ventilators are still widely available, with only 24% of the state's supply currently in use.
Health officials reported 18,676 tests Tuesday. Nine percent of tests were positive, a figure that has remained roughly stable throughout the month of June between 8% and 10%. However, DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen has previously said she would like to see that number drop to 5%.
To date, the state has reported 64,670 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,343 deaths and 910,033 completed tests. That is an increase of 35,407 cases, 445 deaths and 488,125 completed tests since June 1.
While the raw numbers of tests completed and positive COVID-19 cases returned has jumped significantly in June, the rate of positive tests per test completed remained steady.
Plus, fewer people died of COVID-19 in June than in May, despite the significant increase in COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations.