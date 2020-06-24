More than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide as hospitalizations drop slightly

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
12:15 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,721 new COVID-19 cases--the second highest number of cases reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic. To date, 56,174 cases have been confirmed statewide. Twenty more people died from severe complications related to the virus for a total of 1,271 deaths.
The sharp increase in cases comes as the state reports 17,457 more tests. Currently, 8% of tests are positive, a slight decrease from 9% on Tuesday and 10% over the weekend. However, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen previously said she would like that number to fall to 5%.
Nine fewer people are in in the hospital with severe COVID-19 symptoms after Tuesday's record high. Still, the 906 hospitalizations represents the second highest amount since the pandemic began, with 88% of hospitals reporting.
Currently, 3,651 (19%) inpatient beds and 979 (23%) Intensive Care Unit beds are available statewide. According to NCDHHS, 72% of the state's ventilators are available.
11:50 a.m.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced a required 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling from states with high infection rates, including North Carolina.
The governors defined "high infection rates" as states where 10 people per 100,000 have tested positive on average for seven days or where 10% of the total population has tested positive on average.
Other states included in the mandatory quarantine are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to make an announcement regarding the next phase of the state's reopening plan Wednesday at 3 p.m. You can watch the announcement live on ABC11 and abc11.com.
The North Carolina General Assembly on Tuesday approved yet another Republican attempt to let more businesses reopen despite Cooper's COVID-19 restrictions on commerce. Lawmakers also sent the Democratic governor a measure that would prevent his executive order limiting outdoor gatherings from blocking July 4 parades or fireworks.
Cooper already has vetoed two bills pushed by the GOP-controlled legislature designed to overturn his executive orders that have kept bars and gyms shuttered since March.
Another bill already on Cooper's desk, which he has yet to act upon, would reopen skating rinks and bowling alleys. There's little to indicate he'll act differently with the latest measures.
The House scheduled a veto override for Wednesday on the latest vetoed bill that would benefit bar and health club owners, many of whom say they are heading toward permanent closure or financial calamity without it. Cooper has said the vetoed bills would have eroded his authority and that of local governments to manage a public health emergency, making it harder to close businesses anew should virus case spike.
Amusement and water parks, wedding reception venues and fairs and carnivals are the latest entities targeted for reopening at partial capacity in a measure getting final legislative approval Tuesday. The bill, which received Senate approval last week, also allows restaurants inside stadiums to serve some patrons.
On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said "we're now seeing a disturbing surge of infections," while testifying to congress. Coronavirus hospitalizations are rising in 21 states, according to ABC News. "The next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address those surges we're seeing in Florida, in Texas, in Arizona and other states. We are still in the middle of a serious outbreak. There's no doubt about that."
TUESDAY
6:40 p.m.
Durham County health officials are reporting 3,340 total COVID-19 cases, up 74 from Monday. There have been 62 deaths county-wide.
6:30 p.m.
Wake County health officials are reporting 4,211 total cases of COVID-19, including 44 deaths.
6:10 p.m.
Health officials said a Moore County man became the 13th county resident to die from COVID-19. The patient was a resident of Fox Hollow, a Moore County residential care facility, and died June 17.
Eight of the county deaths have been linked to a nursing home or residential care facility; the second tied to Fox Hollow.
Fox Hollow independently scheduled and performed testing for residents and staff through the in-home primary care company "Doctors Making House Calls" on June 10. That testing generated a total of eight confirmed positive cases (six residents, two staff). Fox Hollow has not had any additional positive cases since that time.
There have been 394 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Moore County.
6 p.m.
NCDHHS released on Tuesday it's first report regarding ongoing COVID-19 clusters in child care and school settings. According to the report, there are currently four known clusters.
In a child care or school setting, a COVID-19 cluster is defined as a minimum of five laboratory confirmed cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
A cluster is considered over if there is not evidence of continued transmission within the setting.
The clusters currently reported are in Cumberland, Mecklenburg, New Hanover and Iredell counties.
The Cumberland County cluster was reported at Sunshine House on Cliffdale Road.
4:10 p.m.
Wake County health officials confirmed a new COVID-19 outbreak at a senior living community.
According to a news release from Wake County, staff members at Brighton Gardens of Raleigh tested positive for COVID-19. Officials did not say whether any residents had tested positive for the virus.
"Given the nature of COVID-19, we're not surprised to continue to see outbreaks in congregate care facilities," said Wake County EMS Director/Medical Director Dr. Jose Cabanas, in a written statement. "Our Public Health team is working with Brighton Gardens on additional steps they can take to ensure the safety of residents and staff."
12 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a record high number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 complications with 915 across the state. This is the first time the number of hospitalizations has passed 900 and the number is up 45 from Monday.
The state reports that there are 4,501 inpatient beds and 560 ICU beds still available with 91 percent of hospitals reporting.
1,251 people have died from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in North Carolina. The state reported 28 more deaths on Tuesday.
New cases remained below 1,000 on Tuesday with 848 reported.
The state completed 15,336 tests in the last 24 hours. The percent positive remains around 10 percent -- which is among the highest in the nation.
Dr. Mandy Cohen during a news conference on Monday reiterated what she's been saying for the last week -- that the state's metrics are not going in the right direction.
She said that emergency room visits for COVID-19-like illness have been going up, cases continue to climb, the percent positive of tests remains high and hospitalization are at their highest levels of the pandemic.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina's health chief says the state's COVID-19 case trends have worsened since the economy has reopened in recent weeks.
But Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen wouldn't say on Monday whether they would prevent more shuttered businesses from reopening when Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order expires this week.
The number of virus-related hospitalizations remains near a record high for the pandemic, and the number of deaths has exceeded 1,200. The state prison system says about 60 offenders held in Stanly County have tested positive. And state courts will extend a prohibition on jury trials through at least the end of July.