CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Hospitals prep for potential influx of patients as NC sees first case of community spread

UNC REX will open triage tents outside its emergency room to prepare for a potential rush of patients. Duke Hospital put up similar tents in its parking lot earlier this week.
UNC REX said because the novel coronavirus spreads so easily, it's important to keep patients with high fevers and respiratory symptoms separate from the general Emergency Room population until they've been screened for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
UNC Health previously announced that it is canceling all elective procedures at its hospitals and prioritizing urgent and surgical cases.
The tents will open at UNC REX at 9 a.m.
THURSDAY UPDATES:
7:20 p.m.
The Harnett County Health Department announced that two more residents have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total to six.
According to a news release, the affected individuals are under isolation.
7:00 p.m.
Thursday evening, Durham County announced new positive cases of COVID-19 raising the total number within the county to 35.
According to a news release, the Durham County Department of Public Health is working to determine if the residents came in close contact with others wile symptomatic.
5:35
Wake County announced Thursday evening it is now investigating three new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive test results in the county to 25.
The number includes the recent 4:30 p.m. announcement of the Millenium Tour 2020 at PNC Arena attendee.
5 p.m.
A second Moore County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The Moore County Health Department was notified of the positive test result on March 19 by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Initial indications are that this case is unrelated to the previous positive case from March 18.
4:30 p.m.
During a Thursday afternoon press conference, health officials confirmed Cumberland County's first two cases of COVID-19.
Health officials do not believe the two cases to be linked to one another and are unrelated.
The Cumberland County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) believes the first person to contract COVID-19 had recently traveled out of state and upon return became symptomatic. That person is currently in isolation at home.
For the privacy protection of the second individual, health officials did not provide much details surrounding the case as it is still under investigation.
The CCDPH will continue to investigate who have been in close contact with the two people.
WATCH: Cumberland County announces 2 COVID-19 cases
"The best way to prevent community spread is to stay at home," says Lori Haigler who is the Medical Director with the Department of Public Health.
Cumberland County residents who experience symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to contact the Cape Fear Valley System nurses line at (910) 615-5465, if you have general questions call the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services hotline at (1-866) 462-3821.
3:40 p.m.
A Wake County resident who attended The Millennium Tour 2020 at PNC Arena on March 13 has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was symptomatic while attending the event.
The person was at the concert from 8:20 p.m. Friday, March 13, to midnight Saturday, March 14. The individual had floor seats in Section 5 but moved throughout the crowd during the show.
"Because the crowd was so mobile, it would be very difficult to determine who came within six feet of the affected person for 10 minutes or more," said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald. "If you went to the show and spent time on the floor, you may be at risk of exposure."
The Wake County Public Health Division has set up a special information line for people who attended the show or worked at PNC Arena on March 13. Affected Wake County residents can call 919-857-9375.
Wake County is also emailing anyone who bought tickets to the concert to inform them about the situation advise them on next steps.
At this time, the county does not believe anyone at PNC Arena outside of the above-mentioned timeframe was at risk of contracting COVID-19.
In less than an hour, PNC Arena officials issued a statement:
"Wake County officials have made us aware that a guest that attended The Millennium Tour on March 13 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. As always, the safety and well-being of our guests, employees, vendors, partners and performers are our top priorities. We are assisting local officials in notifying attendees who were present last Friday night, and we will continue to follow the leads of our country, state and federal leaders in mitigating the spread of this illness."
2:30 p.m.
The Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau released a report detailing the impact that COVID-19 is having on the tourism and hospitality industry throughout Wake County as a result of the closure of restaurants and hotels and event cancellations.
To date, Visit Raleigh and the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance (GRSA) are aware of at least 100 conventions, meetings and sporting events throughout Wake County that have been canceled, totaling nearly 50,000 attendees and producing more than $36.2 million in total economic impact. Currently, 11 of these events have been postponed or rescheduled for a later date.
Additionally, more than 50 large-scale public events throughout Wake County have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
As a result of the decrease in group, business and leisure travel, hotel occupancy throughout Wake County has dropped more than 30percent in the month of March already as compared to 2019. The week of March 8-14 hotel occupancy was only at 57.4 percent which is not typically seen in Wake County outside of the week of Christmas and New Year's.
1:00 p.m.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced a Wilson County patient is the first case of 'community spread' in the state. That means the source of the infection is unknown and the person did not have any known contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, nor did they travel to a state or country with a high number of cases.
- WATCH: Gov. Roy Cooper announces a Wilson County patient is the first case of 'community spread' in the state.
"Confirmed community spread is a signal that we need to accelerate to the next phase of work which is mitigation," Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said during a news conference. She emphasized continuing to follow social distancing guidelines and stressed the need for additional resources for health care workers.
"Everyone must do their part to slow the spread of this virus," Cohen said. "Our individual actions matter."
Cooper also said he is working closely with the federal government to determine what economic resources will be made available for the state and residents.
"This is going to be hard on our economy," Cooper said. "People at home are worried about that next rent payment."
"It's hard to grasp that a hurricane is coming before the worst hits. We know this situation will get worse before it gets better." - @NC_Governor #Covid19 #ABC11
When asked about the status of unemployment benefits, Cooper said officials are working to process all of the applications. Lockhart Taylor, assistant secretary for the Division of Employment Security, said while he has no time table for when residents can expect their unemployment benefits, he said the first payments will be sent in the next two weeks.
Taylor said once employees apply for unemployment, their former employer must respond to the application and both can select "COVID-19" as a reason for the separation.
Taylor also said in order to process the applications, his department needs to hire 50 additional positions to validate applications and work in the department's call center.
Cooper also said schools will likely remain closed for longer than the mandated two weeks, but did not have a precise timeline.
"We're gonna be out of schools for a while," Cooper said.
Cohen said as health officials move their focus from testing patients to mitigating the spread of the virus and protecting people from further exposure, health officials are urging North Carolinians, especially those in high-risk groups, to continue to avoid gatherings of more than 50 people.
"I hope all North Carolinians can heed our words now about social distancing and we don't have to take further measures," Cohen said.
11:50 a.m.
President Donald Trump said the FDA is approving two drugs -- the antimalarial hydroxychloroquine and HIV treatment drug Gilead's remdesivir -- for coronavirus treatment.
10 a.m.
The state is now reporting 97 cases of the coronavirus. Wake and Durham counties have the most cases with 22 and 32 respectively. Many of the Durham County cases are related to a Duke University overseas travel group. It was announced on Wednesday that eleven members of that group were positive. Prior to that, 15 others were reported to have the disease.
In total, 22 counties in North Carolina have been affected.
9 a.m.
The U.S. Small Business Administration granted the state's request for disaster declaration for small businesses. The declaration allows for businesses to apply for low-interest SBA disaster loans.
"Many small businesses are desperate right now and this SBA approval will help," said Governor Cooper. "Even more is needed and we will continue to push for additional assistance while we work to protect the health of North Carolinians."
6 a.m.
Thousands of North Carolinians find themselves unemployed in the wake of the novel coronavirus's impact on the American economy.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday that disallowed dine-in service at restaurants and bars. This declaration left many in the service industry out of work, including bartenders, servers and other kitchen staff.
Cooper has also issued an order banning mass gatherings that bring 100 or more people together, essentially forcing many hospitality venues to close.
At least 4,700 people have filed for unemployment in North Carolina. Officials say the best method for that is online at des.nc.gov. Calling to file for benefits could be time-consuming with the high amount of calls expected. Those coming to the unemployment office will likely be referred to the online service.
If you're looking for work, grocery stores and distribution centers are likely to have openings.
Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 63 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, across 18 counties. There are 22 known cases in Wake County. Cooper will lead a media briefing with the state coronavirus task force at 1 p.m. ABC11 will carry the briefing on-air, on its website and on Facebook.
For the first time in 45 years, Durham's Meals on Wheels' agency is suspending its service temporarily. Before that, Meals on Wheels representatives will be delivering meals to clients on Thursday. They'll double the drivers to help deliver meal packs of 10, hopefully enough to last the rest of the month.
If you have questions, you can call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.