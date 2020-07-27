Coronavirus

NC reports 1,785 deaths and 1,170 hospitalizations from COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here



MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES

State health officials reported more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with the positive test rate at 9 percent. Seven more deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the coronavirus death count in North Carolina to 1,785. There are currently 1,170 people hospitalized. The latest figures are expected to come out Monday around noon.

President Donald Trump is expected to visit FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center in Morrisville on Monday afternoon. Trump's visit is his public event in North Carolina since the eve of the March 3 presidential primary.

Another chance for students to enroll in Wake County's Virtual Academy starts Monday. Parents can enroll their kids in a virtual academy from Monday until Wednesday. Students in Hoke County can register for Virtual Academy until 6 p.m. on Monday. Franklin County Schools will have an emergency meeting at 5:30 p.m. Halifax County Schools' leadership is expected to recommend students learn remotely for the first nine weeks.

SUNDAY

12:10 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 1,621 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 112,713.

With 85 percent of hospitals reporting, 1,170 North Carolina COVID-19 cases are currently being hospitalized. That's up two from Saturday.

The breakdown of COVID-19 hospitalizations across North Carolina
Seven more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 1,785 statewide.

The percent positive rate for tests is currently 9 percent. It has been fluctuated between 8 and 10 percent over the past few weeks.

Statewide, 551 ICU beds and 6,077 inpatient hospital beds are empty.

Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look

7:30 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University data, there have been 4,178,730 cases of COVID-19 throughout the United States.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncwake countydurham countycumberland countylee countyhalifax countysampson countywayne countygranville countyhealthalamance county newscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
CORONAVIRUS
World's biggest COVID-19 vaccine study begins in US
President Trump makes 1st visit to NC since March
You must wear a face covering when visiting these stores
What to know about President Trump's visit to the Triangle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump makes 1st visit to NC since March
Man in critical condition after shooting at Star Bar in Raleigh
Heat Index goes up to 105° on Monday
Caniacs show incredible support in Canes send off to Toronto
Duke limits housing to first-years, sophomores for 2020 school year
Mel Gibson reveals COVID-19 hospitalization
Trump says he won't throw out first pitch at Yankees game
Show More
Rep. John Lewis crosses Selma bridge for final time
Protesters arrested following Roxboro vigil for man shot by police
4 injured in southern downtown Raleigh shooting, police say
Olivia de Havilland, 'Gone With The Wind' star, dies at 104
2nd $1,200 stimulus check would come in August, Mnuchin says
More TOP STORIES News