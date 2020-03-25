Coronavirus NC updates: At least 504 COVID-19 cases reported, more than 10,400 tested for virus

Wednesday
10:45 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 504 cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, up more than 100 cases from the day before. At least 10,489 people have been tested for the virus across the state.
Wednesday's report marks the highest single-day increase in the number of cases.
As of Tuesday night, 73 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Wake County and 74 tested positive in Durham County. Durham officials said they have found evidence of community spread, meaning some patients did not know where they contracted the virus.
10 a.m.
Three Chatham County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say six people have now tested positive within the county. That number is expected to rise.
"Because of the infectiousness of the new coronavirus, we expect the number of cases to continue to rise," said Chatham County Public Health Director Layton Long. Long states, "I urge the public not to focus on specific confirmed case counts but rather, as a result of known community transmission occurring in NC, those things that we all can do collectively to slow the spread of the virus and protect ourselves and those at higher risk of serious illness: stay home and away from public places to the fullest extent possible, practice social distancing if you do have to go out, do not go out, if you are having symptoms (call your doctor), and wash your hands and sanitize surfaces that may have come into contact with others before touching them."
9 a.m.
Duke University Hospital has joined the first national study to test a possible therapy for COVID-19. Duke is giving hospitalized adults with symptoms a chance to participate in the study.
The investigational treatment is known as remdesivir, an antiviral agent previously tested in humans with Ebola. The treatment has shown promise in animal studies against MERS and SARS, which emerged from different strains of the coronavirus. Eligible patients can be enrolled immediately.
Other Wednesday morning developments:
- Durham Mayor Steve Schewel is expected to announce a stay-at-home order Wednesday morning to help slow the community spread of COVID-19. ABC11 will carry the announcement on-air and online at 11 a.m.
- Salons, spas, gyms and movie theaters in the state must close Wednesday by 5 p.m. following Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order issued Monday.
- Health experts believe North Carolina is in a state of 'accelerated spread' with more cases expected to surface.
- Person County confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Tuesday. Officials are working to identify anyone who came into close contact with the infected person.
- State lawmakers are holding their first remote meeting on the coronavirus. Wednesday, they'll discuss hardships facing businesses and unemployed workers. The state's department of commerce says the Division of Employment Security processed 139,280 unemployment claims from March 16 through 8 a.m. Tuesday.
- Gov. Cooper is requesting a major disaster declaration for North Carolina. In a letter to President Trump, Cooper is asking for financial help from the federal government for those affected by the pandemic.
- North Carolina officials have turned Charlotte Motor Speedway into a COVID-19 testing site. WSOC reports it the first professional sports venue to be used as a drive-through testing site.
Nationally, the White House and Senate leaders reached a deal on a $2 trillion measure to aid the economy early Wednesday morning. The deal includes a plan to send checks to Americans as the country struggles with the coronavirus outbreak.
U.S. stock futures are trending up Wednesday morning after leaders agreed to the stimulus bill. President Trump will participate in a phone call with non-profit organizations in regard to their response to the crisis. The coronavirus task force will give an update at 5 p.m. from the White House.
TUESDAY
10 p.m.
Ahead of a stay-at-home order announcement in Durham, Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton said the mayor has been lobbying the governor and it's time to act on a "municipal level."
According to Middleton, this is not martial law, you can still go to the store. Residents are just being asked not to be out in large groups.
"In accordance with good common sense, it squares with the best recommendation of what county health experts are saying as well," said Middleton.
More details will be revealed during a press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. You can watch live on ABC11.
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is hoping the United States will be reopened by Easter as he weighs how to relax nationwide social-distancing guidelines to put some workers back on the job during the coronavirus outbreak.
Tim Pulliam spoke to Raleigh restaurant Backyard Bistro as Triangle business grapple with layoffs amid the pandemic.
9:15 p.m.
Person County officials have announced their first case of COVID-19 in the county. The Person County Health Department confirmed the case is from community spread. The affected person is in isolation at home and is doing well.
"Person County Health Department and our community partners have been preparing and planning and will continue to take proactive steps to protect the health of our community," Person County Health Director Janet Clayton said.
Person County Health Department is identifying close contacts to the affected person.
7:30 p.m.
Durham mayor Steve Schewel is expected to announce a stay-at-home order Wednesday morning to help slow the community spread of COVID-19.
6:45 p.m.
Durham officials said there is evidence of community spread after 3 more test positive for COVID-19. Community spread indicates that there is at least one confirmed COVID-19 case in which the diagnosed individual has not traveled to a highly impacted area and is not aware of their contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.
This brings the total number of cases in Durham County to 74.
The total number of positive cases in Wake County as of Tuesday evening is 73.
5:45 p.m.
A retired Fort Bragg service member has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual, a resident of Wake County who had recently traveled out of state, reported to Womack Army Medical Center last week with flu-like symptoms and then self-isolated at home.
Womack Army Medical Center's Department of Public Health is investigating where the person may have had contact with people and will notify any contacts who fall under the guidelines for additional monitoring and testing.
5 p.m.
In a letter to President Trump, Gov. Roy Cooper requested a major disaster declaration for North Carolina due to the impacts of COVID-19.
"It's important that we help North Carolinians stay protected from the health impacts of COVID-19 and recover economically from the financial impacts this crisis is having on our state," Cooper said.
Gov. Cooper is asking the federal government to provide individual assistance for those affected, including crisis counseling, disaster unemployment assistance and Small Business Administration assistance, among other programs.
4:45 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper directed $50 million in school funding flexibility to help public schools and support the greatest needs to serve students during the COVID-19 crisis. Cooper has ordered North Carolina public schools to remain closed to in-class instruction through May 15.
The State Board of Education (SBE) and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (DPI) will establish a new $50 million flexible allotment for public school units to address COVID-19-related expenses. This allotment is comprised of unused funds from the current and previous school years as well as the State Emergency Response and Disaster Relief Fund.
3:20 p.m.
All new arrestees in Wake County, after completing the booking process, will be held in a separate, single-cell area for a minimum of 14 days. the Wake County Sheriff's Office told ABC11.
Those arrested will still be eligible for bond and could leave the separated area if they make bond.
The sheriff's office said it also formed a crisis team to screen employees and staff to keep them and inmates safe.
Pistol permit services will also be suspended starting Wednesday to help keep staff protected from the spread of COVID-19.
Republicans immediately reacted to the pistol-permit suspension.
"State law requires sheriffs to approve or reject a pistol permit within 14 days. "Sheriff Baker must immediately rescind his illegal decision to halt sale of pistols in Wake County," said Sens Warren Daniel, R-Burke, and Danny Britt R-Robeson. "People are already suspicious and on edge. It's reckless to illegally suspend their Second Amendment rights just when they need assurance that they can trust government."
3:10 p.m.
Wake County leaders estimated that more than a handful of people have contracted COVID-19 in the county through community spread.
Community spread is when the virus has infected a person who does not have any known direct contact with a previously infected individual.
Wake County EMS Medical Director Dr. Jeff Williams said it's not possible for officials to know the exact number of community spread cases of the virus.
"There are probably 5-10 of the 66 in Wake Co. that are community spread. Once there is one case of community spread, the number of cases following is not terribly relevant," Williams said.
Wake County announced Tuesday that it would be prioritizing the limited number of COVID-19 tests available for high-risk patients. This is because with community spread confirmed, having an exact diagnosis of COVID-19 doesn't change the treatment process.
"A good analogy is that when there is community spread of any virus, you don't necessarily need to do anything or act medically upon the result of a positive test. Any time you or I get a cold, that cold could have been caused by a rhinovirus, or an adenovirus or any other kind of virus. We don't test for those because we wouldn't do anything differently by knowing which virus it was," Williams said.
3 p.m.
Wayne County officials said a second resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The person tested positive in Wake County and has remained hospitalized there since March 6.
2:35 p.m.
Mecklenburg County is ordering residents to 'stay at home', according to ABC-affiliate WSOC-TV.
BREAKING: Mecklenburg County is ordering a stay at home proclamation @wsoctv— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) March 24, 2020
County health officials told WSOC there are 142 cases of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County. Roughly 20 percent of those patients have required hospitalization.
2:15 p.m.
Lenoir County Emergency Services announced the county's first positive test of COVID-19.
The patient was tested March 17. The test came back positive March 24. The patient and their household have been in quarantine since March 17.
Health officials said they believe the case was travel related.
The patient is said to be recovering well at home.
2 p.m.
In a news conference, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo-Tilson encouraged those who have mild COVID-19 symptoms to monitor themselves and stay at home rather than leaving to get tested or see a doctor. She said by leaving the house, people with mild symptoms could expose themselves or others to the disease.
"A test will not change what someone with mild symptoms will do," Tilson said. "The vast majority will recover at home."
However, Tilson said even those who aren't tested should still let members of their household and any close contacts know that they are experiencing symptoms so they can also stay at home and monitor for symptoms.
Tilson added that anyone with serious or worsening symptoms--including difficulty breathing, chest pain or pressure, confusion or blue lips--should call their doctor or 911 immediately.
As some patients begin to recover, Tilson reminded them to ask themselves whether it has been seven days since they first had symptoms and three days since their fever has subsided without medication. If so, they can stop self-isolating.
During the news conference, Department of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry said North Carolina received a second shipment of much needed personal protective equipment--including n95 respirators, surgical masks, face shields, surgical gowns and gloves--from the federal stockpile on Tuesday. Sprayberry said while the supplies help, North Carolina is still facing a shortage, and obtaining critical supplies is his team's top priority.
"There's no way we can sit here and tell you that we have enough here in North Carolina," Sprayberry said. "We know that we don't have as much as we need, but we are working to get as much as we can."
Sprayberry encouraged anyone who would like to donate personal protective equipment to send an email to beoc@ncdps.gov.
1:50 p.m.
"It's been rough. It's been very rough. The hardest part was having to lay off staff," said Glyn Jones, Reuben NY Deli owner.
Jones opened the doors to Reuben's NY Deli just six months ago. His staff of 20 people has now dwindled to 6 employees and they're quickly learning to navigate through their new normal.
"A lot of adjustments had to be made. We don't have the walk-in traffic anymore which is totally understandable given the current nature of things. We're relying heavily on our takeout business," Jones said.
That's why Tuesday's Great American Takeout has become so important to Jones and businesses throughout the Triangle.
Jones is hoping people will get takeout by ordering online or stopping by.
1:45 p.m.
Wake County health officials announced a new plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across the area.
In a news release, health officials said those who are not in a high-risk group but start to develop symptoms should stay at home and self-isolate for at least seven days. If the symptoms are mild, they do not need to be tested for the virus.
County health officials are prioritizing tests for those over 65 years old, people with underlying health conditions, first responders and health care workers.
"While our strategy to fight COVID-19 is changing, health and safety recommendations for the public are not," said Dr. Kim McDonald, Wake County medical director, in a written statement. "Residents should keep practicing social distancing, washing their hands often and staying home while sick. We're all in this together, and every precaution taken helps prevent the virus from spreading further."
11:20 a.m.
The state's department of commerce says the Division of Employment Security processed 139,280 unemployment claims from March 16 through 8 a.m. Tuesday. The division said at least 87 percent of those were related to COVID-19.
10 a.m.
Raleigh celebrity chef Ashley Christensen announced she is closing all of her restaurants. Tuesday will be the last day Beasley's will be open. Poole's and Poole'side Pies will also be closed for the foreseeable future.
"Ultimately, we were increasingly concerned about the safety and feasibility of this as a long term plan," Christensen wrote on Instagram. "Rather than continue, we are shifting gears. Our goal, always, is to be responsible, proactive members of our community."
9:50 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports there are now 398 cases of coronavirus across the state after 8,502 completed tests.
That number didn't reflect some of the county numbers that were released Monday afternoon. For example, the NCDHHS map lists Wake as having 54 cases, Durham as having 63 and Cumberland as having two. Wake County officials sent a press release Monday afternoon with an updated number of 66. Durham officials said there were 71 in the county as of 6:45 p.m. Monday. Cape Fear Valley Hospital announced Monday that Cumberland County's number increased to four.
Additionally, Mecklenburg County was listed as having 104 on the NCDHHS map. WSOC is reporting that numbers is now at 124. That means the statewide case count is closer to 440.
9:30 a.m.
N.C. State University is postponing all spring 2020 commencement exercises.
In a letter posted on N.C. State's website, Chancellor Randy Woodson emphasized commencement was postponed, not canceled, based on recommendations from healthcare officials.
We know you have worked incredibly hard and looked forward to graduation day for a long time. We understand this is not only an important milestone for you, but also for your families and loved ones. We are very proud of you all - undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and professional students who will soon graduate - and we look forward to celebrating your success with commencement exercises when it is safe to do so.
Woodson said more information about updated plans will be released in the weeks ahead.