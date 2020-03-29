COVID-19 case count in North Carolina jumps to 935; stay-at-home order starts Monday

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
SUNDAY
A statewide stay-at-home order will go into effect for North Carolina Monday at 5 p.m.
RELATED: What counts as 'essential business' in North Carolina amid COVID-19 stay-at-home order
Coronavirus NC: Gov. Roy Cooper issues stay-at-home order for entire state
RELATED: Wake County's first night under stay-at-home order seems successful
RELATED: NCSU making face shields for workers on the front line of the coronavirus crisis
SATURDAY
North Carolina police announced the arrest of a Belmont man who allegedly coughed at customers in a Walmart while saying he had COVID-19.
6:40 p.m.
Moore County health officials report two new positive cases of COVID-19 raising the county total to seven.
The Moore County Health Department said the two new cases are unrelated to the five reported positive cases. According to a news release, one person had traveled outside the state and traveled outside of the United States, the other positive case is suspected to be a community spread case.
6:36 p.m.
As of Saturday evening, the Cumberland County Department of Health reports a total of 13 positive COVID-19 cases.
2 p.m.
Durham County officials issued a stay-at-home order, effective Sunday at 5 p.m.
As of Saturday evening, Durham County reported 103 residents tested positive for COVID-19.
The Board of Commissioners Chair, Wendy Jacobs said the rules in place will be far stricter than those put in by the state and takes precedence over the Governor's order.
On Thursday, the Durham Mayor Steve Schewel issued a stay-at-home order for the City of Durham starting Thursday evening.
- Employers should perform temperature checks on employees when report to work. Send anyone home above 100.4 degrees.
- Maintain at least 6 feet social distancing
- Washing hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer
- Cover cough, sneeze, not into hands
- Regularly clean high-touch surfaces
- Not permitting sharing of tools, instruments or devices unless cleaned in between users
- No shaking hands
RELATED: What counts as 'essential business' in North Carolina amid COVID-19 stay-at-home order
For the full list of measures in place, check here.
1 p.m.
Wake County is reporting 134 confirmed cases.
12:45 p.m.
Halifax County health officials said a second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed. Officials are currently following up with those who may have been exposed.
11 a.m.
North Carolina health officials reported 935 cases of COVID-19 throughout the state and 4 deaths.
The four deaths occurred in Cabarrus, Harnett, Johnston and Rowan counties.
According to officials, 87 of the state's total cases are currently being hospitalized.
So far, 17,527 COVID-19 tests have been completed.
This number reflects testing completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.
The total number of cases in the United States has surpassed 100,000, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.
RELATED: Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
Catawba County has identified 2 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 12.
Coronavirus map shows where COVID-19 has spread in US
Have a question about coronavirus? Send it to us here.
FRIDAY
7:45 p.m.
The Rowan County Health Department said a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.
The patient was in the high-risk category because of age and underlying medical conditions, officials said in a release. They were a resident of Rowan County.
That death is not included in the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' official count, which remains at three COVID-19 deaths. The DHHS updates its cases once daily.
7:20 p.m.
Worried about finances during this time? More help is on the way.
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey has activated an emergency declaration that will defer insurance premium payments for residents in all 100 counties. The order was activated as a result of President Trump's March 25th Major Disaster Declaration approval for the State of North Carolina.
The Commissioner's order applies to all insurance companies including health insurance, residential property and automobile insurance. This order also applies to collection agencies, motor clubs and premium finance companies licensed by the North Carolina Department of Insurance. The order will defer not only premium payments but will also defer statutory time requirements. Notices of cancellation, for example, will be deferred.
Once the deferral expires, policyholders will be required to bring their payments current to avoid cancellation.
"My hope is this deferral will provide policyholders breathing room while they get back on their feet as a result of economic hardships due to the COVID-19 health emergency," Commissioner Causey said.
RELATED: Financial information during the coronavirus pandemic
6:05 p.m.
Ten more Durham County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said, bringing the total number of cases among Durham County residents to 103.
The Durham County Department of Public Health said it is working to complete contact investigations to determine whether these 10 people had close contact with others while symptomatic.
6 p.m.
Moore County announced two more positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the county's total to five.
County health officials said the two new cases were unrelated to the previous positive cases.
5:05 p.m.
The Wake County Chief Magistrate Chris Graves has temporarily suspended magistrates from performing weddings, effective at 5 p.m. on Friday.
4:10 p.m.
Wake County's number of cases has increased to 121. The average age of those affected in the county is 44.
4 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statewide stay-at-home order for all North Carolina, effective at 5 p.m. Monday. Read more about the order here.
"But we urge you to start as soon as you possibly can," Cooper said.
3:30 p.m.
A North Carolina Central University (NCCU) student has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced. The student, who lives off-campus, is currently being self-quarantined.
"I thought that it's moving fast, it's spreading faster than we thought it would," said NCCU Junior Jada Thomas. "And I think people should take it more seriously. Because everybody thinks it's a joke until you actually get it."
According to a news release, the student reported being in Eagle Landing Residence Hall on Saturday, March 21.
Students who are ill or develop COVID-19 symptoms are asked to contact the Student Health Center at (919) 530-6317
2:15 p.m.
Halifax County reported its first case of COVID-19 on Friday.
Health officials said they are monitoring close contacts of the patient, but did not provide any additional information.
As of March 26, at least 219,286 have filed for unemployment in the state of North Carolina, according to the Department of Employment Security. Of those claims, 25,643 were filed Thursday.
1:40 p.m.
The Hoke County Sheriff's Office issued a stern warning to gambling businesses in the wake of Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order asking certain businesses to close.
Effective immediately, the sheriff said Friday in a social media post, "any person seen in a gambling business as well as the manager, and property owners WILL BE CHARGED!!!! Every Gambling Location must close now!!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!"
1:20 p.m.
Lee County announced several county services will be suspended until further notice including the Lee County Animal Shelter, Lee County Libraries Main and Broadway branches and The Enrichment Center of Lee County.
The animal shelter will continue to take strays and animal surrenders but asks that you call the Sheriff's Office at (919)755-5531. Those who wish to adopt an animal can make an appointment by phone at (919)776-7446.
Curbside pickup and book drops at the libraries are closed. All late fees have been temporarily suspended and waived.
All online library services, including Children's Story Time, are still available.
Home delivered meals and Congregate Meal Service programs are suspended. The Veterans Services office is closed, but staff can be reached by phone at (919)776-0501x2210.
11:37 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said as of Friday morning, at least 763 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state. Labs have done 15,136 tests.
How does NC's testing stack up to other states:
Three people have died from complications related to the novel coronavirus.
NCDHHS said of the cases:
- 1 percent are under 17 years old
- 13 percent are between 18 and 24 years old
- 47 percent are between 25 and 49 years old
- 24 percent are between 50 and 64 years old
- 14 percent are 65 years old or older
While 51 percent of reported cases are in women, all three people who died were men.
NCDHHS reported 77 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.
Out of 3,223 Intensive Care Unit beds in the state, 724 are empty. Out of 21,222 total hospital beds, 7,184 are empty.
9:55 a.m.
Starting March 27 at 5 p.m., parks in Raleigh will only be open where users can follow social distancing guidelines and remain at least 6 feet from others, according to Raleigh Parks Recreation and Cultural Resources Department.
This means that certain amenities at the parks will be closed through April 30. Amenities include things like athletic courts, dog parks, skate parks, playgrounds, lakes, restrooms, shelters and facilities.
All programs, activities and events at the parks are also canceled.
9:40 a.m.
Johnston County is reporting its first COVID-19 death.
A release from the county says the person died on Thursday from complications associated with the coronavirus. The victim was in their mid-60s and had underlying medical conditions.
"We are saddened to hear of this loss to our Johnston County community and extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones," Johnston County Health Director Dr. Marilyn Pearson said. "Although most people will have mild to moderate symptoms with this virus, some will have a more severe illness. This reminds us all to do our part to decrease the chance of infection and stop the spread of the virus by following social distancing recommendations and staying home to the extent possible."
8:45 a.m.
In a news release, Gov. Roy Cooper said parents who need help getting food for their family can text FOODNC to 877-877 to find places nearby that are donating free meals.
The service is also available in Spanish by texting COMIDA to 877-877.
Cooper said after parents enter their address, they will receive a text with locations and serving times for nearby pick-up and drive-thru free meal sites.
RELATED: Online courses, lessons, games, reading options for kids while they're out of school due to COVID-19
"School closings mean no meals for some of our most vulnerable children. Now families have an easier way to find food during these times of financial stress," Governor Cooper said in a written statement.
Parents can also call 2-1-1 to find meal sites in their neighborhoods.
No Kid Hungry has also created a map of local school sites, community organizations and food assistance programs across North Carolina.
Those who are not high-risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms can sign up to volunteer to prepare food or help at delivery sites.
Anyone with non-emergency questions about COVID-19 can call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162 to ask about food assistance and family resources, such as rent or utility assistance. Dialing is free, confidential and available in most languages.
You can also sign up for automated text updates about COVID-19 by texting 'COVIDNC' to 898211.
6 a.m.
- The number of cases across North Carolina jumped by more than 100 for the second consecutive day on Thursday. North Carolina reported 636 cases statewide in an update sent Thursday morning. More than 15,000 tests have been administered and at least 50 people have been hospitalized. The average age of COVID-19 patients in the state is 41. New figures are expected to come out sometime Friday morning.
- As of Thursday night, Wake County reported 105 positive cases of COVID-19. Durham County reported 93. Cumberland County (11) and Moore County (3) also reported new cases.
- Several counties have a stay-at-home order going into effect on Friday. A stay-at-home order is expected to go into effect in Wake County at 5 p.m. Durham County is following the city of Durham's lead in putting a stay-at-home order into effect with an announcement expected Friday. Orange County will have a similar order begin Friday at 6 p.m.
- Gov. Roy Cooper and the state's coronavirus task force will lead a media briefing session at 4 p.m. We'll carry the briefing on-air and on ABC11.com.
- The North Carolina Republican Party's state convention is being delayed by three weeks due to the new coronavirus emergency. The state GOP announced that the convention will now be held on June 4-7 in Greenville. The Republican National Convention is still set for late August in Charlotte, where President Donald Trump would formally accept the GOP nomination.
Nationally, the U.S. House is expected to vote on the $2 trillion economic stimulus bill on Friday. The U.S. is now leading the world in coronavirus cases with more than 85,000 cases.
RELATED: Fort Bragg troops assisting FEMA in COVID-19 hotspots including NY, Washington state