Coronavirus Updates: North Carolina could cross 5,000 cases Tuesday

Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.
Wake County has 496 COVID-19 cases, up 22 from Monday afternoon. On Monday, Wake County identified a second COVID-19 outbreak at a local long-term care facility. New social distancing guidelines for nursing homes and grocery stores went into effect on Monday evening in North Carolina.
A Wake County healthcare company, Halo Health, is offering free COVID-19 antibody tests to front line healthcare workers and first responders Tuesday at Raleigh's Cameron Village.
Thirty-four more Durham County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing its number to 324.
In North Carolina, the number of cases could surpass 5,000 on Tuesday after the number rose to 4,816 on Monday. North Carolinians can text COVIDNC to 898211 to receive general information and updates about COVID-19 and North Carolina's response. You can also dial 2-1-1 for information and help on dealing with questions pertaining to food, health care or child care.
The state's legislature is funding a year-long study that they hope will help state officials determine when they can safely reopen the economy.
The number of coronavirus cases hit 2 million worldwide on Monday, according to ABC News.
The U.S. is the global leader in the number of cases and deaths. More than 577,000 people in the U.S. have tested positive and at least 23,000 have died.
A national economic task force is expected to be announced soon, possibly Tuesday, the plan to reopen the economy. President Trump will hold a media briefing at 5 p.m.
MONDAY
11 p.m.
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in nursing homes throughout the state, one organization offered advice on what to do if your loved one is in a facility affected by an outbreak.
A Cumberland County church started a "phone-a-friend" program to keep up communication during social distancing.
8:40 p.m.
Johns Hopkins University said the number of global cases of COVID-19 surpassed the 2 million mark on Monday night.
7:20 p.m.
Wake County officials said there 496 COVID-19 cases, up 22 from earlier Monday afternoon.
7 p.m.
34 more Durham County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number to 324.
Wake County has identified a second COVID-19 outbreak at a local long-term care facility.
Sunnybrook Rehabilitation Center in Raleigh now has five positive cases of the virus. Three are residents and two are employees.
Two of the residents are in isolation at Sunnybrook and one is at WakeMed. Both employees are isolating at home
"We consider residents of long-term care facilities like this one to be at higher risk for serious illness if they contract COVID-19, because they're generally older and may have other health conditions," said Wake County EMS Director/Medical Director Dr. Jose Cabanas. "That's why we're working closely with the center to conduct additional testing to prevent the spread of the virus and keep people safe."
25 more residents showing symptoms of COVID-19 are also being tested along with employees who came in close contact with the patients.
Wake County has received another positive COVID-19 test result associated with the Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Knightdale.
The person is an employee of the facility and is currently isolating at home.
