North Carolina COVID-19 positive case rate remains steady at 7 percent; virus death toll reaches 1,982

12 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports another 1,313 confirmed cases after completing nearly 24,000 new tests.
The NCDHHS percent positive COVID-19 rate remained steady at 7%.
Thirteen more people have died from the virus, moving the virus' death toll in North Carolina up to 1,982.
The state's numbers showed 85 fewer people in the hospital with the virus, but a lower percentage of hospitals (only 79%) successfully reported their bed space.
To view the numbers yourself, click here.
And for questions about how the state comes up with its numbers, click here.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
White House coronavirus task force leader Dr. Deborah Birx says widespread coronavirus infections in urban and rural America mark a "new phase" for the pandemic as she doubled down on calls to wear face masks and observe social distancing measures.
Birx, speaking on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday morning, said "What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread."
Birx said mitigation efforts across the west and the south are beginning to work but warned that people need to take the virus seriously and employ significant safety precautions when cases first begin to tick up.
Negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill are set to resume, but the path forward promises to be challenging. The Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats reported progress over the weekend even as they highlighted their differences. Ahead of Monday's talks, all sides predict a long slog ahead despite the lapse of a $600-per-week supplemental jobless benefit, the beginning of school season and the call of lawmakers' cherished August recess.
At least several more days of talks are expected. The White House is seeking opportunities to boost President Donald Trump, like more $1,200 stimulus payments. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants big money for state and local governments.
The coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than 689,000 people worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 4,667,000 cases have been confirmed in the United States.
SUNDAY
10:18 p.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 4,657,207 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the United States.
9:37 p.m.
Durham County health officials report 5,889 total cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday evening, up 54 from Saturday
Health officials said one additional person has died from the virus.
1:50 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 1,341 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 125,219 statewide.
There have been five more deaths, bringing the total to 1,969.
Hospitalizations have decreased by nine, bringing the total to 1,142.
Throughout the state, 27,098 more tests have been completed. In total, there have been 1,813,510 completed since March.
The percent positive test rate is currently 8 percent, up from the past few days where it was 7 percent.
8 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 4,620,502 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the United States.