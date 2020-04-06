Coronavirus updates: NC Prisons not accepting new inmates from county jails for 2 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.
2 p.m.
In a news release, North Carolina Division of Prisons said it would not accept new inmates from county jails for the next two weeks.
Prisons will also reduce the number of inmate transfers between facilities, effective Tuesday at 6 p.m.
"We must deny this virus the opportunity to spread," said Todd Ishee, commissioner of prisons, in a written statement. "It has gotten into three of our prisons and we must contain it there to the greatest degree possible. This is imperative for the health and safety of our staff and the men and women who are in our care."
The office called the declaration a "stay-at-home" order for the majority of inmates in the state prison system until at least April 21.
The Division of Prisons said seven inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at three different prisons. All staff and inmates at those facilities got face masks over the weekend.
1 p.m.
North Carolina health experts released projections that show what will happen to hospital capacity in the state if social distancing measures are lifted at the end of April. Read more about that here.
11 a.m.
There are now 2,870 cases of the novel coronavirus reported in 89 counties across North Carolina. Thirty-three people have died from complications due to the virus and another 270 people are currently hospitalized. Durham County (191 cases) reported its first coronavirus-related death on Sunday as did Moore County. Wake County is currently reporting 314 cases. Mecklenburg has the most in the state with 733 cases and four deaths.
10:20 a.m.
Wake County Public Schools representatives are hoping their students have all the technology needed for teachers to begin lessons within the remote learning environment next week.
WCPSS says hot spots ordered for students who don't have internet access should arrive early next week. The district distributed around 100 Chromebooks at select schools on Friday through a carpool line to maintain social distancing. WCPSS will send out more computers this week.
The district had hoped to have everything in place by next Monday for all students to have everything they needed to move forward.
"Anytime you're placing an order of 10,500 hotspots, it's gonna take a lot of time to get to us," Chief Technology Officer Marlo Gaddis said. "I do believe we'll have them in their hands that week so there won't be too much of a delay."
9:15 a.m.
Wake County is now reporting 313 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of five from Sunday.
Monday is the last day that parents of children in the Durham Public Schools district can pick up meals for their children. DPS will distribute a week's worth of meals to families Monday. Last week, a DPS employee tested positive for COVID-19. DPS will also send out remote learning materials to elementary and middle school students who don't have internet access.
A Wake Forest pizzeria is helping volunteers give care packages to healthcare workers. Bella Italia Pizzeria is working with outreach group Smiling While Sending Hope, acting as a central collection and distribution site for all of the materials. The volunteers use the materials (face masks, hand sanitizer, headbands and stickers) to create a care package for first responders.
More than 400,000 have filed for unemployment in North Carolina since mid-March and over 26,000 filed over the weekend.
Wake County Commissioners are holding a virtual meeting on how they're going to pay for the county's COVID-19 response. Public comments are allowed on the county's website between 9 a.m. and noon today.
On Sunday, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned that this week "would be the hardest and saddest week" of most Americans' lives. Adams expanded that this week could bring "our Pearl Harbor moment" and "our 9/11 moment"
In some parts of the country, such as New York City and Detroit, hospitals are nearing capacity and medical staffs are overworked. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards believes his state could run out of working ventilators by Thursday and ICU beds by next weekend.
Here's Sunday's developments:
SUNDAY
7:30 p.m.
Cumberland County is reporting 48 COVID-19 cases, up 3 from Saturday.
6:30 p.m.
Wake County is now reporting 308 cases of COVID-19.
4:45 p.m.
The first COVID-19 related death in Moore County was announced Sunday afternoon. The case was linked to another related to out-of-state travel. There are 18 cases in Moore County.
3:20 p.m.
Sampson County officials announced a third case of COVID-19. The patient is isolated at Sampson Regional Medical Center in stable conditions. Since the person has no travel history or no correlation to other positive cases, officials say this is the county's first community spread case.
11 a.m.
There are now 2,585 cases of the novel coronavirus reported in 89 counties across North Carolina. 31 people have died from complications due to the virus while another 261 people are currently hospitalized.
On Saturday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,402 positive COVID-19 cases within the state marking a 183 case increase. In a span of 24 hours, seven people have died from complications with the virus.
Health officials report 41 percent of the cases are between the ages of 25 and 49. People between the ages of 50 and 64, the second-largest age group, make up 28 percent of the state's cases.
A total of eight outbreaks were cited at nursing homes, four at residential care facilities, two at correctional facilities.
