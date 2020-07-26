North Carolina reports one-day increase of more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday for the 9th time this month

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
SUNDAY
7:30 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University data, there have been 4,178,730 cases of COVID-19 throughout the United States.
SATURDAY
7:13 p.m.
Durham County health officials report 5,469 total COVID-19 cases, that's up 66 from Friday.
5:02 p.m.
Wake County nears the 10,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases mark on Saturday evening.
Health officials report 9,914 total cases of the virus within the county, up 137 from Friday. The county currently sits at 107 total virus-related deaths.
1 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported 2,097 new cases, marking the ninth day this month of cases over 2,000.
The latest increase brings the statewide case total to 111,092 cases.
There are 14 less hospitalizations with a total of 1,168 cases being hospitalized statewide. With 95 percent of hospitals reporting, 553 ICU beds and 5,745 inpatient hospital beds are empty.
There have been 32 more deaths from the virus, bringing the state death total to 1,778.
There have been 28,745 more tests conducted throughout the state. So far, 1,550,297 tests have been completed.
The percent positive rate of tests is currently 9 percent. It has been fluctuating between 8 and 10 percent over the past few weeks.
7:30 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University data, there have been 4,113,224 cases of COVID-19 throughout the United States.
FRIDAY
7 p.m.
Durham County is reporting 5,413 cases of COVID-19, including 55 new cases. A total of 76 people have died from COVID-19 related issues in Durham County.
5:49 p.m.
Moore County reported two additional deaths from COVID-19.
One of the victims was a man in the 50-64 age range who died Wednesday. The other was a woman older than 65 who died Friday.
Moore County has had 20 deaths attributed to COVID-19
The two new deaths were the seventh and eighth linked to community spread. Moore County's 12 other COVID-19 deaths have been linked to outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
There have been 781 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Moore County to date.
5:03 p.m.
Wake County is reporting 178 new cases, for a total if 9,714 cases of COVID-19. A total of 104 deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed.
4:34 p.m.
A juvenile housed at Pitt Juvenile Detention Center in Greenville has tested positive for the coronavirus. This is the first positive test for COVID-19 of a juvenile being held in a secure custody facility operated by the state Juvenile Justice section of the Department of Public Safety.
Earlier this month, test results indicated that all youths housed at that time in state-operated juvenile detention centers and youth development centers were not infected with the coronavirus. Last month, Juvenile Justice officials also began providing COVID-19 testing within 72 hours of entry to all young people coming into juvenile justice facilities.
As part of that testing initiative, results received Thursday indicate that a newly admitted juvenile who was brought to Pitt Juvenile Detention Center on July 20 tested positive for COVID-19 following testing on July 21.
As per policy, this juvenile had been quarantined from the general population pending test results. The juvenile remains asymptomatic and is being monitored by medical staff. The juvenile will be housed in medical isolation until deemed recovered in accordance with CDC guidelines. Out of an abundance of caution, and upon advice of the center's medical provider, all juveniles at Pitt JDC have been quarantined until they are retested for COVID-19 in the next few days.
"It is important to note this juvenile was infected not at the facility, but in the community before they came to us. Because the Juvenile Justice Section has taken the proactive step of testing all juveniles upon entry into our facilities, we can effectively prevent the spread of the virus to other juveniles we house," said William Lassiter, deputy secretary for Juvenile Justice. "The health and safety of our staff, and juveniles in our care, is our top priority. Our employees and juveniles are wearing required face coverings, practicing social distancing and following other guidelines to lessen the threat of potentially transmitting the virus within Juvenile Justice facilities."
11:50 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported 2,120 new cases, marking the eighth day this month of cases over 2,000.
24,124 tests were completed in the last 24 hours, according to NCDHHS. The percent of positive tests is at 9 percent in the state.
1,182 people are currently hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19.
20 additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,746.
North Carolina continues to move up in rank of testing per population. The state is now 21st in the country, up from 23rd last week.
North Carolina is conducting 145,277 COVID-19 tests per 1 million residents -- about 20,000 more per 1 million than last week.
En espanol
FRIDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Thales Academy in Raleigh is reopening after a deep cleaning brought on by a positive COVID-19 case. A staff member in training tested positive after being at the Town Drive location Monday. The Academy said the person wore a mask and was asymptomatic while at school.
Thales started the school year on Monday in eight locations in North Carolina and one in Virginia after being closed to in-person learning since March. The Raleigh school was disinfected Thursday night.
Bowing to the coronavirus threat, President Donald Trump has scrapped plans for a four-night Republican National Convention celebration in Florida that had been set to draw more than 10,000 people to a pandemic hot spot to mark his renomination.
Trump had already moved the convention's public events out of North Carolina because of virus concerns. But the spiking virus shifted to the South, too, and the planned gathering in Jacksonville increasingly appeared to be both a health and political risk.
On Monday, Trump will visit the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center in Morrisville. About 500 people are working on a vaccine for COVID-19 at the facility. The CEO of FUJIFILM is expected to lead Trump on his visit.
Starting next week, you can get tested for COVID-19 at Sunnybrook Building parking deck off New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. Those needing a test can sign up online through the Wake County Health Department.
A research team from UNC has pinpointed the top 10 counties with the greatest probability of death in the state. The list includes Henderson, Northampton, Vance, Hertford, Perquimans, Washington, Jones, Columbus, Gates and Pasquotank counties.
The Magic Years Childcare Center in Robbins had four children and two staff members test positive for the virus. The center closed on July 17 when the initial cases were identified.
COVID-91 cases in the U.S. recently topped 4,000,000.
THURSDAY
7:13 p.m.
Durham County health officials report 5,360 total COVID-19 cases as of Thursday evening, up 93 from Wednesday.
Two people have died from virus-related complications raising the county death total to 76.
6:30 p.m.
Wake County health officials have identified an outbreak of COVID-19 at Elmcroft of Northridge long-term care facility located at 421 Van Thomas Drive in Raleigh.
The NCDHHS defines an outbreak as two or more people -- residents or employees -- testing positive for the virus.
6 p.m.
A staff member in training at the Thales Raleigh elementary school tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced in a letter to parents.
According to the letter, the staff member in training was asymptomatic while on campus and was an observer in the classroom.
5:02 p.m.
Wake County health officials report 9,521 as of Thursday evening, up 202 from Wednesday.
2 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen emphasized the disproportionate impact COVID-19 is having on the Hispanic community in North Carolina.
Cohen invited Consul General of Mexico in Raleigh Claudia Velasco-Osorio and Consul General of Guatemala in Raleigh Jorge Archila to her 2 p.m. news conference.
Together they urged the Latino community to take prevention measures seriously and to immediately get tested if they begin experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
The group released the following joint statement about COVID-19:
"We are deeply grateful to our Latino community for their hard work and recognize the vital role this community plays in keeping North Carolina running. Many in our Latino community work in essential jobs in food, construction, manufacturing and other industries that are the backbone of the state's economy. The nature of these jobs puts our Latino community at higher risk of getting COVID-19 both at work and in our neighborhoods.
Unfortunately, there has been a notable increase in COVID-19 cases among the Latino community living in North Carolina. The Consulates General of Mexico and Guatemala join Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to make an urgent call to the Latino community to take preventive measures against this virus. COVID-19 is highly contagious and, unfortunately, it is strongly affecting Hispanics.
Please get tested if you have symptoms such as headache, sore throat, fever or chills, cough, nausea, vomiting, congestion or runny nose, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, new loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, muscle pain, fatigue, among others. You can visit our online Symptom Checker available in English and Spanish, to see if you might need a test. North Carolina is making free testing sites available to everyone, regardless of your immigration status. Taking care of your health is a priority. For more information, dial 2-1-1 or visit nccare360.org.
The pandemic is not over and we must be very careful. If it is necessary to leave your house, we reiterate the importance of practicing your "Ws: Wear, Wait, Wash": wear a cloth face covering; wait 6 feet apart and avoid close contact; and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer. Remember, this is not a time for large gatherings or parties. Protect and care for your loved ones. North Carolina and the Consulates General of Mexico and Guatemala can support all of you during this difficult time. Follow us on our social media. If you need food, please send a text message to 877-877. Let's help our Latino community overcome the pandemic."
Both consuls emphasized that they have many resources available for members of the Mexican and Guatemalan communities, including unemployment resources, assistance with medical and health expenses, food resources and others. Archila also said anyone who is looking for employment can contact the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
12 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a record-high number of hospitalizations in the state with 1,188. That's up 51 from Wednesday.
1,892 new cases were also reported. 30,430 tests were completed in the last 24 hours, according to NCDHHS.
The percent positive rate in the last 24 hours was 9 percent.
The latest data shows people ages 25 to 49 make up 44 percent of the cases across North Carolina.
28 more deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,726.
10:45 a.m.
NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen will talk about the state's COVID-19 trends during a live press conference at 2 p.m.
Cohen is expected to go through the latest data and talk about trends and other things state leaders are monitoring.
ABC11 will broadcast Cohen's press conference live on ABC11.com.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
More area school systems are deciding to go virtual for students in the 2020-2021 school year. Johnston and Harnett County Schools made decisions on Wednesday to incorporate online learning into their plans for the first part of the year.
With cases growing by 2,000 or more seven times this month, wearing a mask has never been more important. Raleigh Fire Department will give out free face masks Thursday. The giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Fire Station 21 off South Hall Road in Raleigh. Governor Roy Cooper filed an executive order requiring face masks last month.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Durham at St. Joseph AME Church on Fayetteville Street.
Families who need help putting food on the table can stop by two groups giving away meals Thursday. Food is available at Bethel Family Worship Center in Durham from 9 to 11 a.m. and Carrboro High School from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The meals are first-come, first-serve.