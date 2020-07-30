Hospitalizations drop below record high as NC reports at least 2,344 new COVID-19 cases

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
11:45 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the third highest daily increase in new COVID-19 cases and deaths today, 2,344 and 38 respectively.
The jump in both metrics occurred as hospitalizations dipped below yesterday's record high to 1,239 people currently in the hospital with COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, 483 suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital. With 89% of hospitals reporting, 1,149 intensive care unit beds and 5,660 inpatient beds are available statewide.
To date, 8% of tests have been positive, a metric that has been dropping slightly over the past week to remain stable at 7-8%, but is still higher than the 5% health officials would like to see.
10:20 a.m.
Following the cancellation of the North Carolina State Fair on Wednesday, the Cumberland County Fair has been canceled due to COVID-19. The fair was scheduled Sept. 4 through Sept. 13.
An initial decision was made not to hold any indoor exhibits or agricultural displays. Fair officials say in the best interest of the community's safety, the carnival portion is now canceled.
The fair hopes to return in 2021.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The Lee County Board of Education will discuss their reentry plan on Thursday. The public can access the meeting at 5 pm via YouTube at 5 p.m. Nash County Public Schools recently announced they will reopen under Plan C, remote learning, for the 2020-2021 school year.
Other school districts such as Johnston and Wake counties chose to reopen virtually and later transition to hybrid learning.
Former North Carolina Governor Bev Perdue and state education leaders will hold a virtual press briefing on Thursday at 10 a.m. to talk about how stimulus funding from Congress could address the state's digital divide and improve students' ability to join online classes during the pandemic and speed the economic recovery.
The North Carolina State Fair has been canceled for this year due to safety, financial and attendance challenges from COVID-19. State Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler made the announcement Wednesday. The fair was first held in 1853 is one of the state's largest annual attractions, bringing in roughly 1 million visitors every October.
The fair was last canceled due to World War II. Troxler also cited the uncertainty of whether current mass gathering restrictions will be eased. Otherwise, Troxler says a survey of past fair ticket buyers suggested that this year's fair wouldn't be well attended.
Vice President Mike Pence says schools around the country will have the resources they need to reopen for in-person learning during a visit to a classroom of masked fourth graders at a North Carolina private school. Pence visited Thales Academy in Apex on Wednesday as part of a push to encourage more K-12 schools to reopen with in-person instruction.
WEDNESDAY
3:27 p.m.
Lee County will hold a mass COVID-19 testing event Aug. 4.
It will be at the Dennis A. Wicker Civic Center, 1801 Nash Street in Sanford from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To register for an appointment, call (919) 542-4991, ext. 1015 for English or ext. 1016 para español. Please call Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Test results will be available within three-to-five business days.
1:39 p.m.
Sampson County is reporting a new death from COVID-19, bringing the county total to 13.
Nine new cases bring the total countywide to 1,498 positive cases of COVID-19.
Sampson County has free testing available at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center at 414 Warsaw Road in Clinton. The testing is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 30, July 31 and Aug 1.
This testing is being conducted by Orig3n, Inc. Call (800) 913-6351 for more information. Testing results should be available within three days.
12:15 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported a new daily high number of deaths with 45. There have been 1,865 deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic.
The health department also reported a record-high number of hospitalizations with 1,291. That's up 47 from Tuesday.
1,763 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours and 27,464 tests were completed.
The percent positive rate is around 7 percent.
During a news conference on Tuesday, Dr. Mandy Cohen offered some optimism about the state's numbers.
She said that the leveling of trends -- including COVID-like syndromic cases and the number of confirmed cases -- shows "what is possible when we all work together."
However, she noted that the number of hospitalizations continues to climb and the percent of positive cases is still above the goal of 5 percent.
Still, hospitals in North Carolina currently have enough capacity to treat sick patients.
10 a.m.
The North Carolina State Fair will not happen in 2020 for the first time since World War II.
N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler made the announcement Wednesday morning, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial hurdle it would create for the fair.
"We have hoped, we have prayed and we have thought and thought and thought but at the end of the day, it's the only logical decision that we could make," Troxler said.
9:45 a.m.
NC Department of Commerce has paid out $6,599,056,293 in unemployment since March 15.
The state said more than 1,200,000 people have applied for unemployment since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in North Carolina. Department of Employment Security has processed 97% of the claims.
Of the applications for unemployment, 69% were approved. That totals 830,917 people.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Vice President Mike Pence will make a visit to Thales Academy in Apex and NCBiotech in Research Triangle Park on Wednesday. At Thales, Pence is expected to highlight how they've worked to resume in-person classes safely in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The visit comes as President Donald Trump and U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos urge states to adopt a default approach to let K-12 students go to classes in the fall entirely in person. The Trump administration has threatened to withhold federal funds from districts that adopt a hybrid model or go entirely online.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has directed school districts to reopen with a mix of online and in-person instruction or fully remote learning.
The North Carolina State Fair has happened each year for over 75 years. Wednesday, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will make an announcement at 10 a.m. concerning the 2020 fair. Dozens of state fairs throughout the country have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19.
Over just the past ten years, nearly 18 million people have attended the North Carolina State Fair. In western North Carolina, the Mountain State Fair was canceled earlier this month. On Tuesday, Winston-Salem canceled the Carolina Classic Fair. The state fair is slated for Oct. 15-25.
On Tuesday, Gov. Cooper said he's curbing alcohol sales hours at restaurants starting later this week in another effort to stem COVID-19. Starting Friday the eateries, distilleries and breweries will have to cut off sales at 11 p.m. instead of 2 a.m.