Coronavirus: NC will provide 16,500 hotel rooms, dormitories for housing-insecure residents who need to quarantine, Gov. Cooper says

8:30 a.m.
In a news release, Gov. Roy Cooper said North Carolina got approval from the Federal Emergency Management Association to provide housing for residents without a stable home who may need to quarantine in response to a COVID-19 infection or who are at high-risk of severe illness due to the virus.
Cooper said the state will work with local partners to provide more than 16,500 hotel rooms, dormitories, trailers and other facilities to people who test positive for COVID-19 but do not need to be hospitalized, people exposed to COVID-19 who don't need to be hospitalized, people at high-risk of severe illness who need to social distance as a precautionary measure.
"North Carolinians without stable housing still need places to go if they are have a mild case of COVID-19 or need to quarantine after being exposed to the virus. These types of alternatives will help people who have no other safe options to self-isolate or social distance while we slow the spread of this virus," said Cooper in a written statement.
Cooper said the federal government will pay for 75 percent of the cost associated with these temporary housing facilities and North Carolina will pay the remaining 25 percent.
5 a.m.
Orange County asked for donations to assist community members in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release, Orange County said they need:
- Non-perishable, unopened food that is not homemade, frozen or refridgerated
- Unopened hand sanitizer
- Pet supplies including clean leashes, collars and toys, unopened food and unopened flea/tick medications
- Baby and childcare items including unopened formula and food, diaper packs and unopened wet wipes
The county specified it is not collecting clothing, perishable foods, homemade human or pet food or prescription or over-the-counter drugs.
Those who wish to make a contact-free donation can do so at Carrboro Town Hall or Hillsborough Town Hall on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Orange County said donors should put their items in the trunk of their car and a volunteer will take them. Items will not be distributed at these sites, rather, the donations will go to a central storage facility where they will be sent to community organizations such as Meals on Wheels and food pantries.
As of Tuesday morning, 73 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Orange County.
In Raleigh, Headbands of Hope is changing its mission and donating masks to healthcare workers for every item sold on their website. As of last week, the organization had donated 50,000 masks to U.S. Acute Care Hospitals.
In a news conference Tuesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he hasn't yet decided whether to extend the state's Stay-at-Home order. Currently, the order is set to expire on April 29. However, models from local data scientists show that if all social distancing restrictions are lifted at that time, state hospitals have a greater than 50% chance of being overwhelmed by the number of cases, which could reach 750,000 statewide.
"It is clear that right now, at least through April, people need to stay at home and keep their social and physical distance from each other," Cooper said. "Every day - several times a day - we are looking closely at whether our efforts and interventions are doing enough."
As of Tuesday morning, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported at least 3,221 cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 46 deaths. More than 350 people are in the hospital with severe complications due to the virus.
In the Triangle, Wake County has reported 351 cases of COVID-19 and Durham County has reported 219 cases. Cumberland County is reporting 66 cases.
TUESDAY
11 p.m.
Wake County families on the brink of homelessness to the job impacts of COVID-19 are hoping the Wake Prevent program will provide much-needed assistance.
Starting this week, families currently living in hotels, who've lost income due to COVID-19, were encouraged to apply for up to 12 weeks of assistance to keep them housed.
To help serve seniors, a Fayetteville minister started a "Adopt-A-Granny" grocery delivery service. Scott Sweatt and volunteers buy, disinfect and deliver items to seniors' front doors.
7 p.m.
At a press conference, President Trump and members of the coronavirus task force noted how the pandemic is disproportionately impacting black communities.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said the medical community has known for a long time that diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity and asthma hit minority populations, especially African Americans.
6 p.m.
Durham County is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total amount of cases to 219.
Wake County is reporting 351 total confirmed cases, up 9 from earlier Tuesday.
5:50 p.m.
Cumberland County added 10 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 66, according to Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green.
The average age for all cases is 49 years old.
The Health Department found that in many cases, patients had traveled, either within or outside the county.
"Many in our community will be observing Passover and Easter this week. This is typically a time when families and neighbors gather to celebrate. We strongly encourage individuals to stay home and use technology to engage in religious services," Green said.."We're seeing cases within extended families that are visiting family members outside of their immediate household. We want you to enjoy celebrations with family members outside of your household, but to do so over the phone or with video conferencing."
5:25 p.m.
Johnston County officials said there are 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up five from Monday. Of those cases, 13 are being hospitalized. There have been three deaths.
4:45 p.m.
Franklin County officials said a resident of Louisburg Nursing Center tested positive for COVID-19. The center said several additional residents are exhibiting symptoms, but those cases are not confirmed.
3:15 p.m.
Wilson County officials said there are 38 total COVID-19 cases in the county. Eleven of those cases are hospitalized and 13 have recovered. Twelve are isolated at home. There have been two deaths.
2:55 p.m.
Halifax County reported that it now has 14 positive cases of COVID 19.
2:15 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news conference that he's not sure yet if the Stay-At-Home order will continue into May. Right now, it's set to end on April 29.
On Monday, models released by a group of epidemiologists and data scientists showed that there will likely be a shortage of beds in the state if social distancing guidelines are lifted on that day.
"It is clear that right now, at least through April, people need to stay at home and keep their social and physical distance from each other," Cooper said. "Every day - several times a day - we are looking closely at whether our efforts and interventions are doing enough."
Cooper announced that he planned to sign a few executive orders in the coming days and weeks to help fight the pandemic.
One of those orders would be designed to fast track child care for medical workers. He said it would include bonus money for the child care facilities that meet extra sanitation requirements and the teachers who work at those facilities.
Another executive order being considered would be aimed at putting guardrails on all businesses in the state, like grocery stores, that are open and accepting customers inside their buildings.
"We hear the same complaints, some stores are not requiring customers to keep their social distance, some stores have way too many people inside of them," Cooper said.
He is getting input from across the state about what specific restrictions would best serve customers and workers alike. He expects the executive order to include things like a limit on the number of customers allowed inside buildings and safe guards required to help customers practice social distancing.
"Social distancing means we can't hold our loved ones close, but now is the time to hold tight to our faith," Cooper said.
Many faiths have holidays in the coming days and weeks, and Cooper said he understands it may be hard to break with traditions during this time, but it is essential to keep everybody safe.
"It is not safe to gather with extended families and friends right now. As hard as it is to miss out on traditions, consider your life and the lives of your loved ones. We want everyone present and healthy for next year."
"Our efforts to stay at home are working to slow the spread of the virus, but sadly that does not mean people won't get sick, need hospital care or die," North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said.
Cohen said all North Carolinians were indebted to the essential workers who continue to go out everyday to keep the state running. To help those workers, the state created a child care hotline: 888-600-1685. Money is also being made available for essential workers to use to pay for child care during the pandemic.
The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on the North Carolina workforce.
Cooper said more than 400,000 people have applied for unemployment. So far the state has sent out approximately $26 million in unemployment checks to 110,000 people.
Cooper said the unemployment system was not designed to handle this many requests. The unemployment office has hired more people to operate call centers and has upgraded online servers to be able to handle more requests.
"There are a lot of people now out of work because of the havoc this virus has caused," Cooper said. "There's a strong realization that everybody needs to pick up the pace to deal with this overwhelming crush of claims."
1 p.m.
Wake County is now reporting 342 cases of coronavirus. Mecklenburg County has the most in the state with 810 cases.
10:50 a.m.
Robeson County confirmed the sixth case of COVID-19 within the county. The person is middle-aged and was tested at a nearby hospital. The county says the person has no travel history.
9:45 a.m.
During the Council of State meeting Tuesday morning, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said at least 3,221 COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Carolina. More than 350 people are currently hospitalized with severe symptoms, and at least 46 people have died, Cooper said.
Cooper said 90 counties in North Carolina have reported COVID-19 cases.
The increase of 351 cases Tuesday morning is the largest single-day increase North Carolina has seen. Likewise, the jump of 13 fatalities is also the largest yet.
8:30 a.m.
A Morrisville business is donating thousands of N95 masks to Wake County to help first responders and healthcare workers.
PSB Pro Services is partnering with the county to keep medical professionals in the county safe during the fight against COVID-19.
"This is a great example of the public and private sectors working together to create an innovative solution locally to a national problem," said Wake County Manager David Ellis. "This kind of partnership and ingenuity is exactly what we need during this health crisis."
- At least 3,221 cases are confirmed in North Carolina, with 46 deaths and 350 hospitalized. There are cases in 90 of 100 counties. Moore County confirmed the second coronavirus-related death on Monday. Granville County has 76 confirmed cases with 59 coming from the federal prison in Butner.
- Three projection models that were unveiled Monday all showed that there will likely be a shortage of beds in the state if social distancing guidelines are lifted on April 29, the date Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-at-home order is set to expire. Locally-based epidemiologists and data scientists found that maintaining social distancing policies, like those in place now, will give us the best chance of making sure the health care system in North Carolina has sufficient capacity to manage the growing number of cases.
- Durham Public Schools will begin learning materials to elementary and middle school students. Monday was the last day that parents of children in the Durham Public Schools district could pick up meals for their children after a DPS employee tested positive for COVID-19.
- More Fort Bragg soldiers are heading to New York City on Tuesday morning to help with a field hospital. The 44th Medical Brigade will help at the Javits Center, a makeshift hospital inside the convention center that's been created to fight COVID-19. The group is made up of more than 20 people to provide command and control. They will leave for NYC around 8 a.m.
- Gov. Roy Cooper is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. on the state's response to COVID-19. We'll show the press conference live-on-air and on ABC11.com.
One of the nation's top public health officials believes deaths from COVID-19 will be lower than initially projected due to strong social distancing practices taken in by the public.
"If we just social distance, we will see this virus and this outbreak basically decline, decline, decline. And I think that's what you're seeing," Robert Redfield, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control, told AM 1030 KVOI Radio in Tucson, Arizona on Monday.
"The country cannot get back to a real degree of normalcy until you absolutely have a safe and effective vaccine," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.