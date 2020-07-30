NCDHHS stresses mental health awareness, resources as COVID-19 pandemic continues

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
3:00 p.m.
In a news conference, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen stressed mental health awareness and access to resources for anxiety, depression and substance abuse.
NCDHHS Director of the NC Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities, Substance Abuse Services Victor Armstrong said symptoms of anxiety and depression have tripled, and North Carolina has seen a 15% increase in emergency room visits for opioid overdoses.
Cohen also said other substance abuse overdoses and binge drinking are on the rise.
"There are resources we can connect you with," Cohen said. "You don't have to go through it alone."
Cohen said the goals of the state's mental health program are to increase access, improve awareness and combat stigma. However, she said North Carolina is at a disadvantage compared to other states because it has not expanded Medicaid, and therefore federal CARES Act money was diverted toward establishing mental health resources for the uninsured and underinsured.
Cohen and Armstrong also noted that the mental health crisis in North Carolina, much like the pandemic, is disproportionately affecting communities of color.
WATCH: DHHS Director of Mental Health Services on stress management and mental health resources
"Beyond funding, we need to highlight ways to manage the stressors brought about by this pandemic," Armstrong said.
He advocated the "SCOOP" acronym for managing stress individually--
- S--Stay connected to family and friends
- C--Compassion for self and others
- O--Observe use of substances
- O--It's OK to ask for help
- P--Physical activity to improve mood
Armstrong highlighted both the Hope 4 NC Crisis Line (1-885-587-3463) and the Hope 4 Healers Line (919-226-2002), a line exclusively for health and child care workers.
2:13 p.m.:
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicle is reminding drivers that expiration dates that start Aug. 1 are not eligible for the five-month extension that was signed into law in May.
That law automatically extended expiration dates from March 1 through July 31. Those extra five months remain in effect for those customers. So, if your registration has a deadline of March 31, 2020, the new due date will be Aug. 31, 2020.
The end of the extension also means the due dates for motor vehicle taxes that are tied to vehicle registrations no longer get extended.
1:46 p.m.:
Town of Chapel Hill staff began installing barriers and bollards on East Franklin Street for temporary lane adjustments to increase sidewalk capacity.
Work will continue on East Franklin Street this week and West Franklin Street next week.
The Town will close one lane of Franklin Street in each direction from Robertson Lane to Graham Street. The Town Council approved this temporary initiative in June to promote physical distancing and to increase capacity for outdoor dining.
All on-street parking, loading zones, and other amenities will be available with small adjustments. Staffers will mark curbside pickup parking spaces so individuals can quickly enter a business to pick up food or other items.
Outdoor dining will only be permitted on the sidewalks; the lane closures will be available to pedestrians to allow more space to get around the additional outdoor dining.
The walkways will be in place until at least mid-September, and the Town will regularly assess the area for use and safety.
Click here to see maps of the lane-adjustment project.
11:45 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the third highest daily increase in new COVID-19 cases and deaths today, 2,344 and 38 respectively.
The jump in both metrics occurred as hospitalizations dipped below yesterday's record high to 1,239 people currently in the hospital with COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, 483 suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital. With 89% of hospitals reporting, 1,149 intensive care unit beds and 5,660 inpatient beds are available statewide.
To date, 8% of tests have been positive, a metric that has been dropping slightly over the past week to remain stable at 7-8%, but is still higher than the 5% health officials would like to see.
10:20 a.m.
Following the cancellation of the North Carolina State Fair on Wednesday, the Cumberland County Fair has been canceled due to COVID-19. The fair was scheduled Sept. 4 through Sept. 13.
An initial decision was made not to hold any indoor exhibits or agricultural displays. Fair officials say in the best interest of the community's safety, the carnival portion is now canceled.
The fair hopes to return in 2021.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The Lee County Board of Education will discuss their reentry plan on Thursday. The public can access the meeting at 5 pm via YouTube at 5 p.m. Nash County Public Schools recently announced they will reopen under Plan C, remote learning, for the 2020-2021 school year.
Other school districts such as Johnston and Wake counties chose to reopen virtually and later transition to hybrid learning.
Former North Carolina Governor Bev Perdue and state education leaders will hold a virtual press briefing on Thursday at 10 a.m. to talk about how stimulus funding from Congress could address the state's digital divide and improve students' ability to join online classes during the pandemic and speed the economic recovery.
The North Carolina State Fair has been canceled for this year due to safety, financial and attendance challenges from COVID-19. State Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler made the announcement Wednesday. The fair was first held in 1853 is one of the state's largest annual attractions, bringing in roughly 1 million visitors every October.
The fair was last canceled due to World War II. Troxler also cited the uncertainty of whether current mass gathering restrictions will be eased. Otherwise, Troxler says a survey of past fair ticket buyers suggested that this year's fair wouldn't be well attended.
Vice President Mike Pence says schools around the country will have the resources they need to reopen for in-person learning during a visit to a classroom of masked fourth graders at a North Carolina private school. Pence visited Thales Academy in Apex on Wednesday as part of a push to encourage more K-12 schools to reopen with in-person instruction.
WEDNESDAY
3:27 p.m.
Lee County will hold a mass COVID-19 testing event Aug. 4.
It will be at the Dennis A. Wicker Civic Center, 1801 Nash Street in Sanford from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To register for an appointment, call (919) 542-4991, ext. 1015 for English or ext. 1016 para español. Please call Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Test results will be available within three-to-five business days.
1:39 p.m.
Sampson County is reporting a new death from COVID-19, bringing the county total to 13.
Nine new cases bring the total countywide to 1,498 positive cases of COVID-19.
Sampson County has free testing available at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center at 414 Warsaw Road in Clinton. The testing is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 30, July 31 and Aug 1.
This testing is being conducted by Orig3n, Inc. Call (800) 913-6351 for more information. Testing results should be available within three days.
12:15 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported a new daily high number of deaths with 45. There have been 1,865 deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic.
The health department also reported a record-high number of hospitalizations with 1,291. That's up 47 from Tuesday.
1,763 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours and 27,464 tests were completed.
The percent positive rate is around 7 percent.
During a news conference on Tuesday, Dr. Mandy Cohen offered some optimism about the state's numbers.
She said that the leveling of trends -- including COVID-like syndromic cases and the number of confirmed cases -- shows "what is possible when we all work together."
However, she noted that the number of hospitalizations continues to climb and the percent of positive cases is still above the goal of 5 percent.
Still, hospitals in North Carolina currently have enough capacity to treat sick patients.
10 a.m.
The North Carolina State Fair will not happen in 2020 for the first time since World War II.
N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler made the announcement Wednesday morning, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial hurdle it would create for the fair.
"We have hoped, we have prayed and we have thought and thought and thought but at the end of the day, it's the only logical decision that we could make," Troxler said.
9:45 a.m.
NC Department of Commerce has paid out $6,599,056,293 in unemployment since March 15.
The state said more than 1,200,000 people have applied for unemployment since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in North Carolina. Department of Employment Security has processed 97% of the claims.
Of the applications for unemployment, 69% were approved. That totals 830,917 people.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Vice President Mike Pence will make a visit to Thales Academy in Apex and NCBiotech in Research Triangle Park on Wednesday. At Thales, Pence is expected to highlight how they've worked to resume in-person classes safely in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The visit comes as President Donald Trump and U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos urge states to adopt a default approach to let K-12 students go to classes in the fall entirely in person. The Trump administration has threatened to withhold federal funds from districts that adopt a hybrid model or go entirely online.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has directed school districts to reopen with a mix of online and in-person instruction or fully remote learning.
The North Carolina State Fair has happened each year for over 75 years. Wednesday, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will make an announcement at 10 a.m. concerning the 2020 fair. Dozens of state fairs throughout the country have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19.
Over just the past ten years, nearly 18 million people have attended the North Carolina State Fair. In western North Carolina, the Mountain State Fair was canceled earlier this month. On Tuesday, Winston-Salem canceled the Carolina Classic Fair. The state fair is slated for Oct. 15-25.
On Tuesday, Gov. Cooper said he's curbing alcohol sales hours at restaurants starting later this week in another effort to stem COVID-19. Starting Friday the eateries, distilleries and breweries will have to cut off sales at 11 p.m. instead of 2 a.m.