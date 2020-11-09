NC reports fewer than 2,000 new cases for first time in a week as 7-day trendline remains high

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
1:20 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, the first day in a week that cases have dropped below 2,000. However, new case totals on Mondays are historically low, and tend to jump later in the week.
NCDHHS also recorded 30,195 more completed tests Sunday. As of Saturday, 6.6% of tests are positive.
Currently, 1,169 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 96% of hospitals reporting.
Monday morning headlines
Approximately 6,000 middle school students in Wake County Public School System are headed back into the classroom Monday morning.
The students will return in groups, with each group doing in-person learning for one week with one day off. Then they'll do virtual learning for two weeks.
The school district has had some students back in classrooms since Oct. 26. In that time, school staff member and students have reported 25 COVID-19 cases.
As has become normal for schools in 2020, students returning in-person will be required to adhere to various COVID-19 protocols including temperature checks, health screenings, mask wearing, and social distant classrooms and cafeterias.
Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden is moving forward with his plans to start leading the country. The first item on Biden's list is upping the country's COVID-19 response.
Biden said he wants to double drive-thru testing sites, invest in new technologies, and mobilize more than 100,000 contact tracing jobs.
SUNDAY
11:45 a.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 2,094 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 293,339 statewide to date.
With 96 percent of hospitals reporting, 1,147 COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized throughout the state. That is down 49 from Saturday.
In North Carolina, 4,607 people have died from the virus. That is two more than Saturday.
The statewide percent of positive tests is currently 6.2%. That is down from Saturday's rate of 6.9%.
From Saturday to Sunday, the state reported 40,824 more COVID-19 tests.
7:30 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 9,861,983 COVID-19 cases throughout the United States.
SATURDAY
1:30 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 2,676 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 291,245. The state is reporting 46,514 tests.
There have been 23 more deaths in North Carolina, bringing that total to 4,605.
Throughout North Carolina, there are 1,196 people hospitalized. That is up 35 from Friday.
The state is reporting a 6.9% positive test rate, which is slightly up from the past few days.
7:30 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 9,740,073 COVID-19 cases in the United States.