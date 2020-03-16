Coronavirus NC: South Carolina reports first COVID-19 death, Sampson County sees first case

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in North Carolina:
11:45 a.m.
South Carolina has reported its first death related to COVID-19. The patient was from Lexington County and a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility.
Sampson County is reporting its first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus. The county said the person is in isolation and doing well.
11:00 a.m.
A Campbell University student is the third person to test "presumptive positive" for the novel coronavirus in Harnett County. According to university officials, the student presented symptoms on March 11 and was asked to remain in self-quarantine.
Campbell University said two other students have since presented symptoms and were tested for COVID-19. One student tested negative and results are pending for the third student.
Campbell University canceled all classes and activities on campus from last week through April 5.
10:20 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated the number of cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, statewide to 33, including:
- 14 in Wake County
- 1 in Durham County
- 1 in Chatham County
- 1 in Wilson County
- 2 in Harnett County
- 2 in Johnston County
- 1 in Wayne County
- 1 in Watauga County
- 2 in Forsyth County
- 1 in Cabarrus County
- 4 in Mecklenburg County
- 1 in Craven County
- 1 in Onslow County
- 1 in Brunswick County
8:30 a.m.
Johnston County declared a State of Emergency in order to help emergency management personnel receive necessary equipment and supplies, officials said in a news release Monday.
"In past instances of natural disasters such as tornadoes, hurricanes, ice storms, and other adverse events, Johnston County citizens have rallied together and helped each other through difficult times. I want to let everyone know that we have a dedicated team of caring professionals and we are all committed to being 100% transparent in dealing with questions, concerns and challenges," Johnston County commissioners said in a written statement.
8:00 a.m.
A week ago, North Carolina bus drivers began another week of taking kids to school. On Monday, buses sat dormant throughout the state as a two-week mandatory closure for public schools started.
The closure was mandated in an executive order from Governor Roy Cooper over the weekend. Schools will stay closed for a minimum of two weeks, but officials will continue to assess the virus' effects and plan for an extended closure if necessary. Cooper also issued a State of Emergency for the state last week, and several counties including Wake, Durham and Orange County followed suit.
Wake County had the most coronavirus cases in the state with 14. Sunday, Target said an employee at the Brier Creek store tested positive.
Durham County officials also declared a formal state of emergency Sunday. Durham County has one positive case as of Monday morning.
On Tuesday, some districts will give students and parents a chance to come back and grab their belongings that may have been left over the weekend.
Nationally, popular restaurants including Chick-fil-A are closing dining rooms, citing concerns from the virus.
Globally, the stock markets suffered again on Monday in disruption from the coronavirus pandemic.
Asian stock markets and U.S. futures have fallen in a stunning rebuke from investors to emergency central bank action. The latest selloff followed the Federal Reserve's decision to slash interest rates to shore up economic growth as more governments impose anti-virus controls that are shutting down business and travel. Sydney's benchmark plunged 9.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 3.4%.
In Hungary, the prime minister says the country is closing its borders to foreigners and only citizens will be allowed in. Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Monday in Parliament that international coordination about the border closures is underway.
Orban also said all bars, restaurants and shops will have to close daily at 3 p.m., with only food stores, pharmacies and drug stores allowed to stay open longer.
SUNDAY
9:35 p.m.
Durham County Chair of the Board Wendy Jacobs declared a formal state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday.
The declaration was made following President Trump's declaration of a national emergency, Governor Roy Cooper's Executive Order and the North Carolina State of Emergency issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, Durham residents are encouraged to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus
So far, Durham only has one confirmed coronavirus case in the county.
8:30 p.m.
All Wake County public libraries and facilities will be closing on Monday, March 16.
The facilities will be closed through Friday, March 27.
"The health and safety of our library and park staff and the people who visit our locations remain our No. 1 priority," said Frank Cope, director of Community Services for Wake County in a news release. "We will continue to monitor conditions and will resume regular services and programs when it is deemed appropriate by public health officials."
The closure affects offices and centers at Wake County Parks and Rec locations.
Parks and reserve grounds will remain open, but visitors are asked to practice social distancing.
7 p.m.
Fort Bragg Schools will be open for staff and students on Monday, March 16 with an early 11:30 a.m. dismissal, according to the Department of Defense Education Activity.
After students are dismissed, Fort Bragg schools will be closed until further notice. Moving forward, all school buildings at Fort Bragg will be closed.
Online learning will be communicated to parents prior to March 18.
6 p.m.
The Wake County Public Health Division announced that there are a total of 14 cases in Wake County. The county is working to confirm who may have come in close contact with the affected people and what their risk of exposure might be. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines "close contact" as being within six feet of the patient for 10 minutes or more.
The health department said in a news release:
The affected individuals started showing symptoms of COVID-19 between March 6 and 11. The CDC says COVID-19 is most likely to be transmitted when affected people are symptomatic.
On March 8, a resident flew to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Also on March 8, a resident attended the BrickUniverse Lego Fan Convention at the Raleigh Convention Center from 2 - 4 p.m. Anyone who was at the event during that time period is asked to call our COVID-19 information line at 919-856-7044.
Public health staff believe there is little risk to anyone who came in contact with the affected people at any other locations since they were not symptomatic or in close contact with others. Since these are not locations of concern, Wake County is not releasing their names.
4:15 p.m.
A Target spokesperson has confirmed that a Brier Creek Parkway employee in Raleigh has tested positive for a case of the coronavirus.
"Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests, and we're taking a number of steps to move forward," a Target spokesperson wrote.
Target said they have since placed the employee, who is now quarantined, on paid leave.
The retail company will now work to "deep clean and sanitize the store."
The Wake County Public Health Division said there is "little risk to anyone who came in contact with the affected" person "since they were not symptomatic or in close contact with others."
3 p.m.
A Wake County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the BrickUniverse Lego Fan Convention at the Raleigh Convention Center on March 8 from 2-4 p.m.
The person was symptomatic.
"Because the crowd was so large and so mobile, we have no way to identify who came in close contact with this person during the Lego convention," said Dr. Jose Cabanas, the county's EMS Director/Medical Director who is overseeing public health operations today in the Emergency Operations Center. "We need the community's help to determine who was potentially at risk of exposure to the virus."
The Wake County Public Health Division asks anyone who was at the event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 8 to call a COVID-19 information line at 919-856-7044.
At this time, the county does not believe anyone at the Lego convention outside of the 2 p.m.-to-4 p.m. timeframe on March 8 was at risk of contracting COVID-19.
2 p.m.
Wilson County Government announced a woman tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from out-of-state travel. Officials said the woman became symptomatic, had a negative flu test and was tested for COVID-19 Friday. The woman is being hospitalized outside of Wilson County.
This case is not yet reflected in NCDHHS's case count.
1 p.m.
Durham County announced Durham County Libraries will be closed until further notice. No fines since March 6 will be accrued.
Library patrons are asked to note the following:— Durham County, NC (@DurhamCounty) March 15, 2020
1. Holds on library resources will be suspended.
2. No fines, since March 6, 2020, will be accrued. Your patience is requested while the DCo Library works to reflect these updates to the tracking system. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/WTPMug4ZOX
12 p.m.
Cary Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources facilities will be closed until further notice as Wake County sees its 14th coronavirus case. Classes, events, camps and facility rentals are canceled.
9 a.m.
Many church services and masses across the state were canceled due to the pandemic.
The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.