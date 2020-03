Coronavirus latest: State health department reports at least 398 COVID-19 cases across North Carolina

On Monday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all K-12 public schools to be closed through May 15. Businesses such as gyms, movie theaters, sweepstakes parlors and health clubs were asked to close as soon as possible and must close by Wednesday afternoon. Hair and nail salons, barbershops and massage parlors were also advised to close.

Wake County officials reported 14 new cases of the virus on Monday night, bringing their total to 66 cases. Durham officials said 30 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county total to 71.

Drive-thru coronavirus testing begins Tuesday in Fayetteville at the Public Health Center on Ramsey Street. Those trying to get a test must have an appointment and a referral from a doctor. Testing runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Garner's interim police chief and fire and rescue chief are sharing an update on the town's coronavirus response on Facebook Live Tuesday at 11 a.m. Officials will share what first responders are doing to keep up with the pandemic.

Restaurants throughout the country are uniting on Tuesday in the Great American Takeout campaign in effort to help eateries struggling with business during the pandemic. Cooper previously ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in services, causing significant job losses.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced it will suspend interscholastic athletics until at least May 18. A statement from the organization says its board of directors and staff "will use the next few weeks to weigh our future decisions based on the new directions given by Governor Cooper."

Here's a quick look at alcohol sales in Wake County since the #Covid19 executive order by @NC_Governor.



- Bars/Restaurant mixed beverage sales down 88% since this time last year

- ABC Store sales up 91% from a year ago

— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) March 23, 2020

People 65 years and older





People who are living in a nursing home or long-term care facility



People with health conditions including: lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, heart disease, severe obesity, uncontrolled diabetes and those who are immunocompromised.



Pregnant women should be monitored, but current data doesn't show they are at any increased risk for severe disease



Some studies indicate that infants are at higher risk for severe disease

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina:Raleigh celebrity chef Ashley Christensen announced she is closing all of her restaurants. Tuesday will be the last day Beasley's will be open. Poole's and Poole'side Pies will also be closed for the foreseeable future."Ultimately, we were increasingly concerned about the safety and feasibility of this as a long term plan," Christensen wrote on Instagram. "Rather than continue, we are shifting gears. Our goal, always, is to be responsible, proactive members of our community."The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports there are now 398 cases of coronavirus across the state after 8,502 completed tests.N.C. State University is postponing all spring 2020 commencement exercises.In a letter posted on N.C. State's website, Chancellor Randy Woodson emphasized commencement was postponed, not canceled, based on recommendations from healthcare officials.Woodson said more information about updated plans will be released in the weeks ahead.Shaw University announced a graduate student tested positive for COVID-19 and is now quarantined at home. The person was last on campus March 9 to attend a musical performance of Va. Commonwealth Univ. Black Awakening Choir at the Willie E. Gary Student Center.Shaw University is asking anyone who attended this event and is experiencing any symptoms to please contact their primary physician and follow their direction.Shaw University is undertaking a complete sanitation of the Willie Gary Center as recommended by the NC Department if Health and Human Services.President Donald Trump has signed an executive order making it a crime to excessively stockpile personal protective equipment that is needed by medical personnel fighting the coronavirus pandemic.Wake County officials announced 14 new COVID-19 cases Monday night, bringing the county total to 66.ABC11 spoke to North Carolina Respiratory Care Board, who said it has processed nearly 100 applications of respiratory therapists who want to return to their jobs. Durham officials said 30 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county total to 71.President Donald Trump announced the federal government will push back the approaching deadline for REAL ID compliance.Trump did not specify when the new deadline would be, but he said it would be announced "very soon."Fort Bragg Department of Public Health reported a confirmed COVID-19 test, marking the fifth in Cumberland County.The patient is in isolation at Womack Army Medical Center.The North Carolina Healthcare Association (NCHA) is asking Gov. Cooper to issue and immediate order for everybody to shelter in place.NCHA is an advocacy group for hospitals throughout the state that has been around since 1918. The group represents 130 North Carolina hospitals.Cape Fear Valley Medical Center reported its first confirmed COVID-19 patient. The patient lives in Cumberland County.The positive test marks the fourth case in Cumberland County.The hospital said it will continue to follow safety guidelines already in place (such as no visitors allowed) to protect patients and hospital staff during the pandemic.A Durham psychologist, who travels a lot for work, tested positive and is now recovering from COVID-19.Gene Hoskins said he started feeling symptoms after returning from Canada. He tested negative for the flu but then later tested positive for COVID-19."It's like a really bad flu, but we made it through. I had body aches; I had headaches," Hoskins said.He also urges everybody to listen to the health experts, practice social distancing and take the illness seriously. He is feeling better but will remain in isolation for another week, per doctors' orders.Art in Bloom, which was originally supposed to be rescheduled, has now been canceled for 2020, the North Carolina Museum of Art announced Monday. It will be back next year the weekend of March 18-21, 2021.Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said he would be suspending evictions until further notice."As it relates to Writs of Possession service (evictions), I have been seeking clarification from Durham County Judicial officials on every Writ of Possession that was filed prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic declaration. At this time, I am suspending the service of these judgments until further notice. Although Chief Justice Beasley's order does not specifically address this process, it has been interpreted that under that order a suspension would be allowable.Let me say, that as Sheriff I have certain constitutional responsibilities that cannot be halted. With this in mind, I take the safety and wellbeing of every resident of Durham County very seriously. No one has been evicted into a homeless situation as a result of recent orders."The FBI issued a warning to parents to keep an extra close eye on their children's online activity.With schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the FBI warns that more children could spend more time online. That could make them more likely to become a victim of sexual exploitation.The FBI released these tips on how adults can help protect their children and bring abuses to justice.The Wake County ABC Board released information regarding alcohol sales this year vs. last year.Gov. Cooper announced he will sign an executive order to close in-person public instruction at K-12 schools in North Carolina until May 15."This is what we need to do to slow the virus," Cooper said in a news conference. "I am committed to ensuring our students get the best education they can this year."North Carolina Superintendent Mark Johnson recognized the tremendous effort by parents, teachers and students."For many educators and parents, last week felt like an entire month," Johnson said.Johnson stressed the need for parents to give their students a schedule for learning throughout the week."We cannot treat this as a long break," Johnson said. "Your child does not have to master calculus at home, but keep them engaged in their learning."Johnson also assured seniors on track to graduate this year that they would graduate.Cooper said schools have served more than 1.2 million meals to students since they closed on March 16.In addition, Cooper's order puts further limits on mass gatherings--limiting crowd sizes to less than 50 people. The order also requires gyms, health clubs, movie theaters, hair and nail salons, barber shops and massage therapists to close by 5 p.m. Wednesday.Cooper stressed that grocery stores would stay open, as would restaurants providing takeout and delivery.North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen outlined new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updating the groups of people at highest risk for severe complications from the novel coronavirus:Cohen also reiterated that health officials have not been able to trace where some patients got the virus."We know with certainty we have community transmission, meaning we don't know how some people are getting COVID-19," Cohen said.Cohen stressed CDC guidance that those who think they might have COVID-19 but have mild symptoms should stay home rather than going to a doctor or clinic. People who are sick may call their doctors to see how their doctor would like them to proceed.Alan Duncan, the Vice Chairman of the State Board of Education, said the state board expected to soon get approval from the federal government to forego end of grade testing requirements . The state is also working to determine how state requirements will be handled during these extended closures."We will reopen schools, if and only if our public health experts say we can," Duncan said. "We are in stormy and uncharted waters, we almost certainly will not hit every wave perfectly, but bear with us."The North Carolina Board of Education is applying for a waiver to allow students to not be evaluated through federal end of grade tests this year, due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.The board said it is also discussing how the state will evaluate student achievement this year.YMCA announced it will extend its temporary suspension of all gym access and programs until April 30, citing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials.In a news release, YMCA said members can choose whether they want to keep their membership as is, convert their membership into a donation, or put their membership on hold.Johnston County health officials reported the fourth case of the novel coronavirus in the county. Officials did not elaborate whether the patient came into contact with other people who have tested positive in the county.The Durham VA is temporarily suspending all non-urgent, non-critical face-to-face clinic visits and procedures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Those impacted by the change should reschedule appointments at telehealth.va.gov The city of Burlington announced it has closed all playgrounds and basketball courts.The number of positive coronavirus cases in North Carolina is nearing 300, according to the state department of Health and Human Services. The state reports there are now 297 cases after 8,438 were tested.Mecklenburg County has the most cases in the state with 80. Wake County has 52 while Durham County has 40.Shaw University announced that the spring 2020 commencement ceremony has been postponed until December 2020."We are postponing, not canceling, our graduation ceremony. Commencement is a momentous occasion for our graduating class and their families. They have worked and sacrificed, and it's important to acknowledge and celebrate their accomplishments," said Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard, in a written statement.The university asked students not to return to campus from spring break trips on March 13 and moved all classes online Saturday.No Kid Hungry North Carolina has compiled a list where children in each school district can get meals during the school closure.All three primary Triangle-area hospitals are fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus by implementing visitor restrictions. At UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke hospitals, no visitors under age 18 are allowed. At WakeMed, visitors under the age of 12 aren't allowed and patients suspected of having COVID-19 symptoms won't be allowed visitors at all.