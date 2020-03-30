North Carolina stay-at-home order begins Monday amid COVID-19 pandemic

What to watch for on Monday:
Globally, the number of deaths has topped 34,000, according to ABC News. The number of U.S. cases has crossed 143,000 with more than 2,500 deaths.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency approval for two drugs intended to treat COVID-19. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it received 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate and one million doses of hloroquine phosphate donated to a national stockpile of life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced the social distancing guidelines would be extended until April 30 to slow the spread of coronavirus.
SUNDAY
7:45 p.m.
The North Carolina Division of Employment Security (DES) announced it is working with the Department of Labor to include a change that would put an additional $600 dollars in the weekly unemployment benefits.
According to a news release, the $600 raise would apply for the weeks ending on April 4 through July 31. The payments are expected to roll out in the next two weeks after guidance is provided to the states DES.
6:15 p.m.
Durham County health officials said four more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the county total to 107.
5 p.m.
Sunday evening, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 1,167 cases of COVID-19 throughout the state, which is 127 more cases than what was reported at 11 a.m.
4:35 p.m.
A contract worker for Wake County Human services tested positive for COVID-19, and the county says they believe that contractor exposed at least 16 healthcare workers to the virus and have all since developed symptoms and are being tested for the virus
The county said the contractor, while symptomatic, was supporting public health and clinical services in its Sunnybrook Road facility in Raleigh which is a busy place for foot traffic as it houses the main public health centers for adults and children.
"Because there is community spread of the virus, it was just a matter of time before our staff was directly impacted," Wake County Human Services Director Regina Petteway wrote. "Unfortunately, this situation is a good example of why people who have fever, cough and respiratory issues should not come to work, and instead, stay home and help slow the spread of COVID-19."
Health officials are encouraging those who may have been in contact with the person and have not developed symptoms -- to self-monitor at home for up to 14 days.
A disinfecting crew spent Sunday afternoon cleaning the Sunnybrook, closing the facility until Monday, March 30.
2 p.m.
Gov. Cooper announced the first payments for unemployment claims will begin going out this week. Approximately 270,000 claims have been filed in the past two weeks.
1 p.m.
Mecklenburg County health officials reported the county's first coronavirus-related death.
The patient was 60 years old, had significant underlying medical conditions and likely got the virus through community spread, according to Health Director Gibbie Harris.
Buncombe County health officials reported the first COVID-19-related death in the county. The person died from complications associated from the virus on March 28 at Mission Hospital.
12 p.m.
Wake County is reporting 140 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
11 a.m.
North Carolina health officials said there are 1,040 cases of COVID-19 throughout the state.
91 of the total patients are currently hospitalized and 18,945 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Millions of Americans will be infected by the coronavirus and 100,000 to 200,000 will die, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Sunday.
A statewide stay-at-home order will go into effect for North Carolina Monday at 5 p.m.
