LATEST: Durham Schools worker who distributed food to families tests positive for COVID-19

1 p.m.
A Durham Public Schools employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was involved in distributing food and instructional materials at Bethesda Elementary.
The school system says the employee's temperature was regularly monitored and was normal while on the job.
The employee did not come to work after taking a COVID-19 test and DPS was notified of the results late Wednesday night.
Out of an abundance of caution, employees that worked at the Bethesda site were being sent home and directed by DPS to contact the health department.
The Bethesda site produces 400-500 meals for various feeding sites serving about 100 meals directly.
DPS said they have steadily strengthened protections for staff and families including more stringent social distancing requirements, aggressive cleaning, and closing most work sites.
The district is evaluating what adjustments will need to be made to the feeding program as a result.
12:45 p.m.
Wake County is now reporting a total of 241 cases. That's up 10 from Wednesday. Mecklenburg County still has the most in the state with 495.
12:20 p.m.
The Democratic National Convention has been postponed until the week of August 17 as the country deals with the coronavirus outbreak.
The DNC is set to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It was previously supposed to begin July 13.
The Republican National Convention is scheduled for August 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The GOP remains confident its convention will be able to continue as planned.
12 p.m.
An Edgecombe County man was arrested and charged with violating Gov. Roy Cooper's order banning gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office deputies said John Fitzgerald Taylor threw a barn party with more than 70 people in attendance on Saturday. During the party, someone fired a gun and a stray bullet went into the back window of a neighboring elderly couple's kitchen.
11 a.m.
The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina has increased to at least 1,857, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. A total of 16 deaths have been reported.
There is a least one case in 83 of the state's counties.
Seventy-five percent of the deaths have involved people over the age of 65.
10:30 a.m.
In the week ending March 28, 170,881 North Carolinians filed for unemployment across the state. That's up from 93,587 claims the week before, which was a previous state 20-year record.
Since March 18,at least 15,000 people have filed for unemployment in the state every day, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Employment Security.
9:45 a.m.
Halifax County is reporting its 7th case of COVID-19. Halifax officials are following up with others who may have interacted with the affected person.
9:00 a.m.
Wake County is reporting 229 total confirmed cases, one more case than previously reported Wednesday night.
8:50 a.m.
For the second week in a row, a record number of Americans filed for unemployment benefits.
The Labor Department said more than 6.6 million people filed for unemployment last week. That's double the previous record which was set the week before that.
The surging layoffs have led many economists to envision as many as 20 million lost jobs by the end of April. The unemployment rate could spike to as high as 15% this month, above the previous record of 10.8% set during a deep recession in 1982.
7:00 a.m.
A Durham nursing home said it is operating at an 'Alert Code Red' status after a resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In a statement, PruittHealth said staff has been limited to essential personnel only and the nursing home will not take any new admissions.
No visitors are allowed at the nursing home. PruittHealth said staff and patients are screened daily for symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Morning updates:
The first inmate in the state has tested positive for COVID-19. An inmate at Caledonia Correctional Complex in Halifax County tested positive.
Deaths have entered double digits in North Carolina, including ones in Johnston and Harnett counties. At least 1,584 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, according to the State Department of Health and Human Services.
On Wednesday night, Wake County health officials reported 228 COVID-19 cases. Durham County has 141 positive cases while Cumberland County has 27.
The national death toll has surpassed 5,000. The pandemic has claimed at least 5,138 lives, according to ABC News. The number of U.S. cases has crossed 200,000.
President Trump told ABC News correspondent Kyra Phillips that he is considering opening up 'certain' Veterans' Affairs hospitals to the broader public. The worldwide death toll is now more than 47,000.
Here's a complete rundown of Wednesday's developments.
WEDNESDAY
10 p.m.
ABC11 spoke to one Cary salon forced to shut down until April 30 due to COVID-19. If seen taking care of clients in the next month, stylists could face fines or the loss of their license.
"We cannot generate any revenue. It's a service-based industry so there's not really goods to sell or things like that," said Amanda Grace of Natural Esthetics. "Life is still going on though. You still have the rent to pay, you still have the utilities to pay, you still have the remaining payroll to pay up to that point, you have your personal home expenses but there's no money coming in."
A The Triangle Beauty + Wellness Worker Relief Fund was started to help workers in the beauty and wellness industry throughout the Triangle.
8:30 p.m.
An inmate at Caledonia Correctional Complex in Halifax County tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first positive test of an inmate in the North Carolina state prison system.
8 p.m.
As of 8 p.m. the following counties are reporting coronavirus-related deaths:
- Bertie - 1
- Buncombe - 1
- Cabarrus - 1
- Cherokee - 1
- Forsyth - 1
- Guilford - 1
- Harnett - 1
- Johnston - 1
- Mecklenburg - 1
- Montgomery - 1
- Onslow - 1
- Rockingham - 1
- Rowan - 1
One death was reported in Wilkes County by several media outlets, but health officials there have not publicly confirmed that report.
How to get food assistance in central, eastern NC
7:20 p.m.
Durham health officials report 16 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the county total to 141.
6:45
Wake County health officials report 228 COVID-19 cases within the county, marking a 31 case rise since Tuesday.
The average patient age has since been raised to 46-years-old.
5:30 p.m.
Cumberland County now has 27 cases of COVID-19, according to health officials.
5:16 p.m.
An employee of the General Assembly has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an e-mail from Legislative Services Officer Paul Coble.
The employee is a member of the cafeteria staff and was immediately sent home last Thursday morning after showing signs of her illnesses. Her results came back on Wednesday. Since then, the employees that worked alongside her have been placed on leave and were advised to self-quarantine for the time advised by the CDC and the NCDHHS.
Since the departure of the staff, the cafeteria has since been closed to undergo cleaning.
4:30 p.m.
A total of nine inmates and two staffers at FMC Butner have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
3:00 p.m.
Samaritan's Purse, a North Carolina-based nonprofit organization that sends assistance around the world to help during crises, is sending help to New York City.
The group has built a 68-bed emergency field hospital in Central Park. The hospital will help treat patients during the COVID-19 crisis, which is currently hitting New York harder than any other area in the USA.
2:00 p.m.
In a media briefing, North Carolina health officials gave an update on the number of cases and discussed scenarios for how long this "new normal" might last
NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said that "as of this morning, we had cases in 79 counties, we're at 1,584 cases and unfortunately 10 deaths."
Cohen said about 43 percent of cases are in people ages 25-49, and that 78 percent of deaths were in people older than 65.
More than 26,000 tests have been completed statewide, Cohen added. About 5,000 tests are "in the queue" waiting to be run.
"I know I've been getting a lot of questions from folks," Cohen said. "How long is this going to last, when is this virus going to peak, when can we resume our lives again?"
"There's a lot of new modeling out there to try to help us answer some of these questions. Some of those models paint a rosier picture than others," Cohen said.
For modeling, North Carolina officials are working with a team of data scientists, including from Duke, UNC, Blue Cross Blue Shield and others.
"They are working to bring together several models. They're looking at certain things specific to North Carolina," Cohen explained. "But as we look to any one of these models, I want to caution that modeling is not a crystal ball."
She emphasized that all this is so new that "we don't know how things are going to play out."
Cohen did reiterate that tried and true measures such as social distancing and hand-washing remain key strategies.
"The one common answer that these the models tell us and that the published evidence to date do tell us is that aggressive social distancing measures ... the data shows over and over that those types of interventions work to slow the spread of the virus and that's the goal," Cohen said.
12:30 p.m.
Wake County said 213 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county, up 20 cases from Tuesday.
The average patient age is 45 years old.
12:20 p.m.
Cumberland County health officials dismissed rumors surrounding positive COVID-19 cases at Pizza Hut on N. Bragg Boulevard in Spring Lake.
"We understand the concern of the public and encourage citizens to be cautious of rumored cases associated with businesses and other entities in the community," Public Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green wrote.
Health officials clarified when cases are identified in the community the Cumberland County Public Health Department will notify the public.
JUST IN: @CumberlandNC says as of now there have been NO positive COVID-19 Cases associated with Pizza Hut on Bragg Blvd despite rumors. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/vgkMgb1EWQ— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) April 1, 2020
12:05 p.m.
NC State is moving all courses online for summer sessions 1 and 2 in 2020.
Courses already scheduled as face-to-face for summer 2020 sessions will be automatically adjusted to reflect online delivery. Tuition and fees charged to students will be assessed at the online rate. Faculty and other instructors are also being encouraged to offer additional online summer classes to provide more opportunities for students.
11:30 a.m.
Wimbledon has been canceled for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic. The All England Club announced after an emergency meeting that the oldest Grand Slam tournament in tennis would not be held in 2020. Wimbledon was scheduled to be played on the outskirts of London from June 29 to July 12.
11:20 a.m.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, at least 1,584 COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Carolina. Of those cases, 204 people have been hospitalized and 9 people have died.
RELATED: Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
Of the confirmed cases, 1 percent are in patients 17 years old or younger, 10 percent are in patients between 18 and 24 years old, 43 percent are in patients between 25 and 49 years old, 26 percent are in patients between 50 and 64 years old and 19 percent are in patients 65 years old or older.
Of those who died, 78 percent were 65 years old or older. While slightly more cases have been in women, eight of those who died were men.
At least 26,243 COVID-19 tests have been completed across the state.
According to NCDHHS data, of the 3,223 Intensive Care Unit beds in the state, 856 are available. Out of 18,972 total available hospital beds, 7,473 are available.
RELATED: Rural hospitals facing issues much bigger than ventilators
10:45 a.m.
UNC-Chapel Hill is waiving tuition and fees for its online nurse refresher program to help North Carolina fill the need for registered nurses to fight COVID-19.
The UNC-Chapel Hill Friday Center for Continuing Education, UNC-Chapel Hill School of Nursing and the North Carolina Area Health Education Centers Program announced they have waived tuition and fees for an accelerated version of their online, self-paced Registered Nurse Refresher theory course for April.
7:20 a.m.
A Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputy died from complications related to COVID-19, according to a social media post from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.
Bud Phouang was a school resource officer for Montgomery County Schools.