Wake County surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19 , the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 1,625 new COVID-19 cases in the state. 22,091 tests were reported as completed.The state's percent positive rate is around 8 percent.1,169 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications. One week ago, 1,213 people were hospitalized.Five more people have died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,790.44 percent of the cases in the state are in the 25-49 age group. 30 percent of cases are in people over the age of 50.On Monday, Wake County surpassed 10,000 cases since the start of the pandemic. The county has reported 10,119 cases and 108 deaths since early March.President Donald Trump is expected to visit FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center in Morrisville on Monday afternoon. Trump's visit is his public event in North Carolina since the eve of the March 3 presidential primary.Another chance for students to enroll in Wake County's Virtual Academy starts Monday. Parents can enroll their kids in a virtual academy from Monday until Wednesday. Students in Hoke County can register for Virtual Academy until 6 p.m. on Monday. Franklin County Schools will have an emergency meeting at 5:30 p.m. Halifax County Schools' leadership is expected to recommend students learn remotely for the first nine weeks.North Carolina health officials are reporting 1,621 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 112,713.With 85 percent of hospitals reporting, 1,170 North Carolina COVID-19 cases are currently being hospitalized. That's up two from Saturday.Seven more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 1,785 statewide.The percent positive rate for tests is currently 9 percent. It has been fluctuated between 8 and 10 percent over the past few weeks.Statewide, 551 ICU beds and 6,077 inpatient hospital beds are empty.According to Johns Hopkins University data, there have been 4,178,730 cases of COVID-19 throughout the United States.