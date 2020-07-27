Coronavirus

Wake County surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here



12 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 1,625 new COVID-19 cases in the state. 22,091 tests were reported as completed.

The state's percent positive rate is around 8 percent.

The breakdown of COVID-19 hospitalizations across North Carolina

1,169 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications. One week ago, 1,213 people were hospitalized.

Five more people have died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,790.

44 percent of the cases in the state are in the 25-49 age group. 30 percent of cases are in people over the age of 50.

On Monday, Wake County surpassed 10,000 cases since the start of the pandemic. The county has reported 10,119 cases and 108 deaths since early March.

MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES

President Donald Trump is expected to visit FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center in Morrisville on Monday afternoon. Trump's visit is his public event in North Carolina since the eve of the March 3 presidential primary.

Another chance for students to enroll in Wake County's Virtual Academy starts Monday. Parents can enroll their kids in a virtual academy from Monday until Wednesday. Students in Hoke County can register for Virtual Academy until 6 p.m. on Monday. Franklin County Schools will have an emergency meeting at 5:30 p.m. Halifax County Schools' leadership is expected to recommend students learn remotely for the first nine weeks.

SUNDAY

12:10 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 1,621 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 112,713.

With 85 percent of hospitals reporting, 1,170 North Carolina COVID-19 cases are currently being hospitalized. That's up two from Saturday.

The breakdown of COVID-19 hospitalizations across North Carolina
Seven more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 1,785 statewide.

The percent positive rate for tests is currently 9 percent. It has been fluctuated between 8 and 10 percent over the past few weeks.

Statewide, 551 ICU beds and 6,077 inpatient hospital beds are empty.

Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look

7:30 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University data, there have been 4,178,730 cases of COVID-19 throughout the United States.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncwake countydurham countycumberland countylee countyhalifax countysampson countywayne countygranville countyhealthalamance county newscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
CORONAVIRUS
President Trump makes 1st visit to NC since March
GOP considers trimming $600 weekly unemployment benefit: Source
9-year-old girl is youngest COVID-19 victim in Florida
California man reunited with family after beating COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rep. John Lewis to be honored in ceremony at US Capitol: LIVE
President Trump makes 1st visit to NC since March
Fayetteville 'Black Lives Matter' painting defaced with white paint
GOP considers trimming $600 weekly unemployment benefit: Source
Another tropical system expected to form soon
California man reunited with family after beating COVID-19
14 Marlins members positive for COVID; flight from Philly canceled
Show More
Mike Ditka says national anthem kneelers can 'Get the hell out of my country'
Man in critical condition after shooting at Star Bar in Raleigh
99-year-old woman sets record as oldest active pilot
Heat Index goes up to 105° on Monday
9-year-old girl is youngest COVID-19 victim in Florida
More TOP STORIES News