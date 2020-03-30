NC health officials urge residents to follow order, stay home to prevent spread of COVID-19

3:20 p.m.
A North Carolina Department of Revenue employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The department alerted other employees to the positive case around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
The infected employee worked at the department's Raleigh headquarters. The department said the headquarters building was immediately closed and will undergo a thorough cleaning before reopening.
A large number of employees are already teleworking. NCDOR said it will continue processing tax returns as quickly as possible.
2:30 p.m.
In a news conference, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen urged North Carolina residents to follow Gov. Cooper's order and stay at home.
"I can't stress it enough," Cohen said. "Your actions matter. Staying home matters. Staying home will save lives."
Cohen reminded North Carolinians that there is no vaccine or treatment for COVID-19. "Social distancing is the only tool we have."
Cohen said health officials are seeing widespread community transmission of the virus within the state and are expecting to report cases in every county within the next few days.
During the press conference, North Carolina Director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry said the state is working aggressively to find personal protective equipment for health care workers and first responders.
Sprayberry said the state has asked for half a million of each of the following items: N95 masks, surgical gowns, shields, gloves and coveralls.
The state has also ordered $92 million worth of protective equipment.
In addition, Sprayberry asked for retired doctors, nurses and health care workers to consider registering as a disaster medical volunteer. Sprayberry said 500 personnel have been approved as of Monday afternoon.
"One team, one mission, one family," Sprayberry said.
Cohen said if you are at an essential business that is not following social distancing guidelines, you should speak up to management.
"The more we can do right now today saves lives going forward," Cohen said.
2:20 p.m.
The Moore County Health Department said it learned of another positive COVID-19 test result on Sunday from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Sunday's confirmed positive case was found to be unrelated to the previous seven positive cases. This is the eighth case for Moore County and the second case attributed to "community spread."
12:50 p.m.
Wake County announced four additional cases, bringing the county total to 170.
12:45 p.m.
The Wayne County Health Department announced Monday a fourth positive case of COVID-19 in the county. The person tested positive but has been quarantined since March 18, and is no longer symptomatic.
12:00 p.m.
Brooks Brothers is converting clothing factories in three states so they can make masks and gowns for healthcare professionals.
The factory located in Sampson County is one of the ones that will be converted. The goal is for the company to be making 150,000 masks per day.
11:20 a.m.
The state is reporting 1,307 confirmed cases of coronavirus with six deaths. The Department of Health and Human Services reports there are 137 patients in the hospital because of COVID-19.
More than 20,800 people have been tested for the virus statewide.
Of the reported cases:
- 1% are in patients under 17 years old
- 11% are in patients 18-24 years old
- 44% are in patients 25-49 years old
- 25% are in patients 50-64 years old
- 19 percent are in people 65 years old and older
One person who died was between the age of 25 and 49 and one person was between the age of 50 and 64. Four people who died were 65 and older.
NCDHHS reported 48% of cases are in men and 51% are in women, with 1% of cases unknown. However, five of the patients who died were men and one was a woman.
Of the 3,223 available Intensive Care Unit beds in North Carolina, health officials said 745 are empty. Out of 15,398 available inpatient beds, 6,235 are empty.
10:45 a.m.
Tests are coming back for at least 16 healthcare workers exposed to COVID-19 by a Wake County contract worker.
The contract worker did not call out sick despite having illness symptoms. The worker later tested positive for COVID-19.
Sixteen healthcare workers at Wake County Human Services' Sunnybrook Road facility developed symptoms after coming in contact with the contract worker.
ABC11 has learned that 13 of those 16 workers have since tested negative for COVID-19. Wake County Human Services said the three other tests are still pending.
A disinfecting crew spent Sunday afternoon cleaning the Sunnybrook Road facility. It is scheduled to reopen at 12 p.m.
10 a.m.
In a telephone town hall, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis stressed the importance of social distancing.
"If we do our part, we will literally save lives," Tillis said. "No doubt in my mind."
Tillis answered questions about the recent $2T stimulus package and how individuals and businesses can get help from the federal stimulus.
Tillis also said he hopes the mortality rate from the virus will fall below 1 percent as more tests continue to come in. Nationwide, more than 100,000 people are tested for the virus every day, Tillis said.
Answering a question from a town hall participant, Tillis said state leaders are working with landlords and banks to effort a delay in rent payments for businesses that have had to close due to the State of Emergency order. No decisions have been made to that effect, however.
8:45 a.m.
Wake County is now reporting 166 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Data from the county shows 56 percent of cases are female with the average age of the person being 45.
- Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-at-home order will go into effect Monday at 5 p.m. and last until April 29. Cooper is ordering people to stay at home and to limit gatherings to fewer than 10 people. The order allows for essential businesses to operate under social distancing practices.
- The number of cases in North Carolina is now over 1,100. There were 232 new cases announced by the state on Sunday.
- Wake County now has 146 cases of COVID-19. Durham County's latest number is 107. The state's data shows 45 percent of the cases statewide are in the 25-49 age group.
- The Wake County Human Services building in Raleigh is set to reopen at noon after a thorough cleaning overnight. Over the weekend, it was revealed that a Wake County contractor tested positive for COVID-19. The person was said to have come into contact with at least 16 other employees.
- Cumberland County commissioners are holding a special meeting Monday at 1 p.m. to consider changes to the county's emergency management ordinance. Cumberland County is reporting 13 cases.
Globally, the number of deaths has topped 34,000, according to ABC News. The number of U.S. cases has crossed 143,000 with more than 2,500 deaths.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency approval for two drugs intended to treat COVID-19. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it received 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate and one million doses of chloroquine phosphate donated to a national stockpile of life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced the social distancing guidelines would be extended until April 30 to slow the spread of coronavirus.
SUNDAY
7:45 p.m.
The North Carolina Division of Employment Security (DES) announced it is working with the Department of Labor to include a change that would put an additional $600 dollars in the weekly unemployment benefits.
According to a news release, the $600 raise would apply for the weeks ending on April 4 through July 31. The payments are expected to roll out in the next two weeks after guidance is provided to the states DES.
6:15 p.m.
Durham County health officials said four more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the county total to 107.
5 p.m.
Sunday evening, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 1,167 cases of COVID-19 throughout the state, which is 127 more cases than what was reported at 11 a.m.
4:35 p.m.
A contract worker for Wake County Human services tested positive for COVID-19, and the county says they believe that contractor exposed at least 16 healthcare workers to the virus and have all since developed symptoms and are being tested for the virus
The county said the contractor, while symptomatic, was supporting public health and clinical services in its Sunnybrook Road facility in Raleigh which is a busy place for foot traffic as it houses the main public health centers for adults and children.
"Because there is community spread of the virus, it was just a matter of time before our staff was directly impacted," Wake County Human Services Director Regina Petteway wrote. "Unfortunately, this situation is a good example of why people who have fever, cough and respiratory issues should not come to work, and instead, stay home and help slow the spread of COVID-19."
Health officials are encouraging those who may have been in contact with the person and have not developed symptoms -- to self-monitor at home for up to 14 days.
A disinfecting crew spent Sunday afternoon cleaning the Sunnybrook, closing the facility until Monday, March 30.
2 p.m.
Gov. Cooper announced the first payments for unemployment claims will begin going out this week. Approximately 270,000 claims have been filed in the past two weeks.
1 p.m.
Mecklenburg County health officials reported the county's first coronavirus-related death.
The patient was 60 years old, had significant underlying medical conditions and likely got the virus through community spread, according to Health Director Gibbie Harris.
Buncombe County health officials reported the first COVID-19-related death in the county. The person died from complications associated from the virus on March 28 at Mission Hospital.
12 p.m.
Wake County is reporting 140 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
11 a.m.
North Carolina health officials said there are 1,040 cases of COVID-19 throughout the state.
91 of the total patients are currently hospitalized and 18,945 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Millions of Americans will be infected by the coronavirus and 100,000 to 200,000 will die, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Sunday.
A statewide stay-at-home order will go into effect for North Carolina Monday at 5 p.m.
