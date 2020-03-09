Coronavirus

Coronavirus Outbreak: What to know about Grand Princess cruise ship scheduled to dock in Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO -- Federal and state officials in California are preparing Monday to receive thousands of people from a cruise ship that has been idling off the cost of San Francisco with at least 21 people aboard infected with the novel coronavirus.

Fences were being installed at an 11-acre site at the Port of Oakland, as authorities readied flights and buses to whisk the more than 2,000 passengers aboard the Grand Princess to military bases or their home countries for a 14-day quarantine.

More than 3,500 on the ship hail from 54 countries.

The U.S. death toll from the virus reached at least 21 and the number of cases worldwide soared above 110,000.

Latest Details


MARCH 8, 2020

11:00 p.m.

Many Oakland residents are worried about the docking of the cruise ship in their city


Not everyone is happy about the charter buses waiting at the Port of Oakland. Many aren't comfortable knowing that several people with COVID-19 will be deboarding with so many others. Some say they still don't understand why this is happening in Oakland, and not in San Francisco or elsewhere.

10:40 a.m

Passengers to undergo two week quarantine after disembarking ship in Oakland


Authorities say there are almost 1,000 Californians aboard the ship and they will be quarantined for 14 days at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield and Miramar Air Station in San Diego. Passengers from other states will spend 2 weeks at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas or Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services say foreign passengers will be repatriated to their respective countries.

6:40 a.m.

CAL OES gives new details about cruise expected to dock in Oakland


The ship will be docked in Oakland only as long as it takes passengers to disembark, according to information released Sunday morning by the California Office of Emergency Services. That process could take days.

MARCH 7, 2020

10:30 p.m.

The ship is expected to dock at the Port of Oakland on Monday, the CDC says



The exact time is to be determined. At first, passengers on board said the captain announced the ship would dock Sunday afternoon. However, the CDC says "further modifications of the plan are necessary and will impact the arrival of the ship. The ship will now arrive in the Port of Oakland on Monday, time TBD."

"Agreement has been reached," said the John Harry Smith, captain of the Grand Princess Cruise ship. The Grand Princess Cruise ship will begin the disembarking process in the Port of Oakland on Monday.

"Guest who require acute medical treatment and hospitalization will be transported to health care facilities in California," said Captain Smith. California residents will be taken to a federally operated facility within the state for testing and isolation.

Non-Californians will be transported by the federal government to facilities in other states. Crew members will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, according to Princess Cruises.

10 a.m.

U.S. Coast Guard helps evacuate "critically ill guest" evacuated from ship and brings protective supplies



A "critically ill guest" was evacuated from the ship for medical issues unrelated to COVID-19 with help from the U.S. Coast Guard, the captain announced Saturday Morning.

The captain also confirmed that personal protective equipment, which included gloves and masks, were dropped off by the U.S. Coast Guard Friday night.

VIDEO: Watch two California Air National Guard helicopters drop off COVID-19 testing kits
EMBED More News Videos

The Department of Defense has released new video giving an inside look at the daring mission to deliver several tests kits to the Princess cruise ship off the coast of California.



MARCH 6, 2020

2:30 p.m.

How many people are on board the cruise?


San Francisco city officials said Thursday the Grand Princess cruise ship is carrying a total of 2,422 guests and 1,111 crew members.
On Thursday, samples from 46 people were collected and flown to a state lab in Richmond to be tested for COVID-19.

21 of those 46 tests came back positive. 19 of the positive tests were crew members and two were passengers.

Princess Cruise officials tweeted that they are coordinating with passengers to get any medicine that is needed and that they will continue to offer guests complimentary phone and internet access, so they can stay in touch with family and friends.

Pence added Friday that all passengers on the cruise ship will be tested for the virus -- and that those who need to be quarantined will be and anyone who needs medical attention will receive it.

Pence said that he anticipates that those crew members who testified positive will be quarantined on the ship. He also announced he will travel to Florida this weekend to meet with cruise line executives.



Where has the ship traveled to?


The Princess cruise ship originally departed from San Francisco on Feb. 11 for a trip through the Mexican Riviera.

During that trip, which ended Feb. 21, three people developed coronavirus.

One of those patients, a 71-year-old California man, died of the virus, marking the first death in the state, officials said.

California officials later declared a state of emergency. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the emergency proclamation is intended to help procure supplies and resources quickly.

That same cruise ship later embarked on a trip to Hawaii. According to the cruise line, some of those on board the Mexico cruise stayed on the ship for the Hawaii trip.

The Hawaii cruise began Feb. 21 and arrived in Hawaii Feb. 26.

The ship then stopped on Kauai, Oahu, Maui and in the city of Hilo.

The cruise left the Hawaiian islands Feb. 29 and was en route to Ensenada, Mexico -- but cruise officials canceled that stop and headed to San Francisco after news of the Placer County passenger's death.

What to do if you have a cruise booked



In light of the situation, Princess Cruises has canceled its Hawaii cruise originally scheduled to depart on March 7.

Those customers will receive a refund for any fares, airline, hotel or prepaid plans organized through Princess, the cruise line said.

They will also receive a credit for a future cruise.

How to stay healthy during coronavirus outbreak


CDC officials said the best defense against the virus is to wash your hands.

It's also advised to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and limit contact with anyone who is coughing, sneezing or has a fever.

If you have a fever, cough or trouble breathing, contact a medical professional.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
