Health & Fitness

Houston mother beats COVID-19, gives birth to healthy triplets

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston woman is snuggled up with her three newborns, but it wasn't the smoothest path to get here.

At 28 weeks, the woman identified by her first name Maggie, went to the hospital for her scheduled admission and found out she tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Women's Hospital of Texas.

"Maggie's main concern was everyone but herself," hospital representatives said in an Instagram post. "She worried about the health of the triplets, her husband and their 5-year-old son, as well as the nurses and physicians caring for her."



A few weeks later, Maggie found out one of the baby's umbilical cords was wrapped around their neck. Maggie had to have an emergency C-section.

Isabella, Nathaniel, and Adriel were born 2 minutes apart on June 4. Mom and her babies were healthy, safe and undeniably resilient, hospital officials said.

The triplets are still in the care of the hospital a month after their birthday and are growing bigger every day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonbaby deliverycoronavirus helpbabiesbabycoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
74-year-old woman killed by July 4 'celebratory gunfire' in Durham
COVID-19 LATEST: More than 1 million tests completed in NC
2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting
Several young victims fatally shot in US cities on July 4
Raleigh, Wake Co. leaders push to recognize Juneteenth as holiday
Bystander saves mother, child who capsized in NC river
Seattle hit and run leaves 1 protester dead, another critical
Show More
Massive Confederate flag goes up along NC highway
NC trooper struck while investigating fatal Charlotte crash
Protesters demand justice for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen
Columbus statue in Baltimore removed by protesters
Organizers talk future of Freedom Park in downtown Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News