COVID-19 survivors report hair loss as a side-effect

Hair loss appears to be another side-effect of the novel coronavirus.

More than a quarter of recovering COVID-19 patients, who are part of a survivors' Facebook group, report hair loss as one of the lingering problems.

Doctors say telogen effluvium is to blame. It's a temporary condition that causes people to experience excessive hair shedding after an illness, surgery, high fever, stressful life event, extreme weight loss or childbirth.

Telogen effluvium typically lasts for up to six months.

Health experts say they believe many of the long-term health effects of the virus are linked to significant cell damage.
