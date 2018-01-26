It just got a lot cheaper to get a flu shot in Fayetteville.The Cumberland County Department of Public Health is waiving the $32 administrative fee for the flu shot, it announced Thursday. Through the remainder of the flu season, residents will be charged $15, which will cover the cost of the flu vaccine."The Board of Health decided to waive the administrative fee to assist our residents who have not received a flu shot," said Interim Health Director Rodney Jenkins. "This is a particularly bad flu season and we want to encourage everyone to take proper precautions."The flu shot remains free for uninsured children 6 months to 18 years old.People with health insurance may receive a flu shot at little to no out-of-pocket cost if they have Medicare, Medicaid, North Carolina Health Choice, Tricare Standard or Blue Cross Blue Shield.Flu shots are available at the Public Health's Immunizations Clinic at 1235 Ramsey St. The Immunizations Clinic is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., every second and fourth Tuesday until 7 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon. Friday afternoon service is limited and available by appointment only. Patients arriving late in the day should report to the Immunizations Clinic at least 30 minutes before closing time to allow time for registration.For more information, call the Immunizations Clinic at 910-433-3633 or 910-433-3657.