Cumberland County tattoo parlors on alert after FDA ink recalls

Cumberland County health officials are taking the recall seriously and have issued a health alert to all tattoo parlors countywide.
There is particular concern in Cumberland County given the large military population and the connection between service members and tattooing.
@CumberlandNC tattoo parlors are on high alert after the @US_FDA issued an ink recall. At 10/11, the measures county officials are taking to make sure consumers are safe. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/6yJXRTzwoi— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) May 18, 2019
"Anyone that subjects themselves to being tattooed ... when that barrier is broken, you're liable to experience infection anyway. But with this ink, it increases your chance of infection," said Cumberland County Environmental Health Director Adrian Jones.
Cumberland County health officials have alerted all 40 tattoo parlors throughout the county that this could lead to serious health conditions.
They told ABC11 that they found about three parlors using the contaminated ink.
It's since been removed from the shelves and there are no reports of consumer contamination.