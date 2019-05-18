Health & Fitness

Cumberland County tattoo parlors on alert after FDA ink recalls

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Food and Drug Administration recalled several types of ink because of possible bacteria contamination.

Cumberland County health officials are taking the recall seriously and have issued a health alert to all tattoo parlors countywide.

There is particular concern in Cumberland County given the large military population and the connection between service members and tattooing.



"Anyone that subjects themselves to being tattooed ... when that barrier is broken, you're liable to experience infection anyway. But with this ink, it increases your chance of infection," said Cumberland County Environmental Health Director Adrian Jones.

Cumberland County health officials have alerted all 40 tattoo parlors throughout the county that this could lead to serious health conditions.

They told ABC11 that they found about three parlors using the contaminated ink.

It's since been removed from the shelves and there are no reports of consumer contamination.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfayettevillecumberland countyfdatattoorecall
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man convicted of killing NCSU student in 1975 set to go free
Hundreds gather at Atlantic Beach to honor man swept away by rip current
Wake County judge presides over convicted killer's hearing seeking new trial
Rescue crews recover body of swimmer missing in Tar River
Devereux Meadow: Downtown Raleigh's buried baseball stadium
Apex native Drew Pescaro has final surgery after UNCC shooting
I-Team: Some NC doctors, patients still don't trust medical watchdog
Show More
Draining of Wake Forest pond threatens local wildlife
So-called SAT 'adversity score' piloted in the Triangle
Gold Star wife who beat cancer opens wig shop in Fayetteville
Hurricanes postseason success brought millions of dollars into Raleigh
Accused killer indicted in 13-year-old Hania Aguilar's murder
More TOP STORIES News