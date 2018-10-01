HEALTH & FITNESS

Cumberland County to spray for mosquitoes after Hurricane Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

A new problem is popping up in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence -- mosquitoes.

By
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A new problem is popping up in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence -- mosquitoes.

On Monday, officials in Cumberland County will start to taking action to get rid of them.

Authorities have set aside $4 million in state money to help counties kill the insects.

Cumberland County will spray twice a day, starting Monday.

They'll spray from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., then spray again between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Hope Mills and Fort Bragg will do their own spraying separate from the county.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmosquitocumberland county newshurricane florenceCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Texas water park closed after surfer dies from 'brain eating amoeba'
CDC urges early flu shots; Estimated 80,000 flu deaths last year in US
Mosquitoes emerge as new health danger in Hurricane Florence aftermath
Asthma warning for victims of Hurricane Florence flooding
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
7 injured in crash involving pedestrians in downtown Raleigh
Man shot in stomach in parking lot of Fayetteville bar
Friend, now NCSU professor says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'
Frying Pan Tower flag sold for $10K; proceeds to help Florence victims
Cardi B to surrender to cops in alleged assault at strip club
Man arrested for DWI after car plows into Boy Scouts
Police searching for suspect involved in ATM robbery, carjacking
Woman admits to shooting husband after he forced way into home, deputies say
Show More
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Siler City
3-year-old child rescued from stolen car in Durham
Dr. Seuss books lost for 20 years delivered to grandmother
3 dead following car explosion in Pennsylvania
58 crosses stand in Las Vegas in honor of victims killed 1 year ago
More News