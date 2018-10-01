CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --A new problem is popping up in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence -- mosquitoes.
On Monday, officials in Cumberland County will start to taking action to get rid of them.
Authorities have set aside $4 million in state money to help counties kill the insects.
Cumberland County will spray twice a day, starting Monday.
They'll spray from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., then spray again between 6 p.m. and midnight.
Hope Mills and Fort Bragg will do their own spraying separate from the county.