Coronavirus News: Positive case of COVID-19 in Westchester County, 1st community spread in state

There are currently two people under investigation for #COVID19 in NYC. We’re also announcing one other test performed is negative. Tests for novel #coronavirus are now being performed by @HealthNYGov's lab, which means we will be able to get results back much sooner. pic.twitter.com/pcwk9c81Xt — nycHealthy (@nycHealthy) March 1, 2020

NEW YORK -- A man in Westchester County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Governor Andrew Cuomo said that this appears to be the first "community spread" case of the illness in the state.The New Rochelle man in his 50s is hospitalized at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia in Washington Heights with an underlying respiratory illness.Initial review of his travel does not suggest any direct connection to China or any country on the watch list. He did travel to Miami.He returned to Westchester some time ago and started showing serious symptoms last week.He lives in New Rochelle with his family and works at a law firm in Manhattan.Westchester Day School is closed, in addition to Riverdale Academy at the 254th Street campus and 259th Street campus. Both schools are associated with the Westchester County man who has tested positive.Mayor Bill de Blasio released a statement on the case saying:"Yesterday, a New York State resident with respiratory issues was diagnosed with the Coronavirus at a New York City hospital. The patient remains hospitalized and is in serious condition. City and State disease detectives are working closely to identify close contacts and the appropriate next steps. The test was conducted by the New York City Public Health Laboratory on our first day of testing. With the results confirmed within a number of hours, we were immediately able to take next steps to stop the spread of this virus. We have said from the beginning that it is likely we will see more positive cases of the Coronavirus. We are working closely with our State and Federal partners to ensure we are taking the highest precautions to keep New Yorkers safe."Cuomo said the state is also testing two families in Buffalo who recently returned from Italy. They are being tested and are quarantined.SUNY schools are considering bringing back study abroad students, Cuomo said. The decision would be released later Tuesday.The day prior, the governor has announced the first positive case in New York City. Both Mayor de Blasio and the governor said that the risk to New Yorkers remains low.They held a press conference together Monday morning to provide an update.Governor Cuomo provided details about the New York City patient. "The patient, a woman in her late thirties, contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home. The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York."The 39-year-old woman is a healthcare worker. She's expected to recover, although the governor said that the woman was not symptomatic when she flew home and did not take public transportation to her Manhattan apartment. She did, however, travel with her husband who is also being tested. The governor said that he is assuming her husband, also a healthcare worker may be positive as well."It wasn't a question of if, but of when," the governor said, calling New York a gateway to the world. The couple was tested at Mount Sinai Hospital where he said every precaution was taken.Governor Cuomo said he is more concerned about the perception and fear. "This isn't our first rodeo," the governor recalled SARS, MERS, Ebola, swine flu, etc.The governor shared a story about explaining to his daughter why she should not be overly concerned."This is a situation can be managed," Mayor de Blasio said. "Get ready, here it comes, we're going to all be able to deal with this together."80% of people infected with the coronavirus self resolve. Most people are able to treat themselves. 20% get ill and require medical attention. He quoted the CDC at 1.4% mortality rate for COVID-19. He said that is mainly senior citizens or people with compromised systems. Children seem to be less vulnerable to coronavirus than the flu."So far it does not seem to be a disease that focuses on our kids, in fact, the opposite," Mayor de Blasio said."The woman who tested positive, she's at home. She's not even at a hospital," Cuomo said. "We should relax."The positive test was confirmed by New York's Wadsworth Lab in Albany.The NYC Department of Health announced they are performing the novel coronavirus tests, which means they will be able to get results back much sooner."We'll have results within hours not days," Mayor de Blasio said.De Blasio said the city will be ready to test for coronavirus at the city's public health lab by the end of the day on Monday. The city will be launching a coronavirus "early detection system" in collaboration with the city health department, NYU Medical Center and New York Presbyterian.President Trump said in a news conference over the weekend that healthy Americans should be able to recover if they contract the new virus.At the same news conference, Trump's team also announced a travel ban to Iran and to parts of other countries most impacted by the virus.New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.----------