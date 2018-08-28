Dating apps may be to blame for rise in STDs, experts say

The number of people with sexually transmitted diseases is reaching an all-time high according to a new report from the CDC, and experts think dating apps are partly to blame.
One health board has seen five times as many cases in the past four months - compared with the same period in 2017.
Doctors said they think more people are using dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble to meet others for unprotected sex.
And another problem: Users often delete partners' profiles afterward, preventing them from warning them if they're later diagnosed with an infection.
The hot weather may also be prompting a steep increase in syphilis because, experts say, people are more sexually active when it is sunny.
