Dating apps may be to blame for rise in STDs, experts say

The number of people with sexually transmitted diseases is reaching an all-time high according to a new report from the CDC, and experts think dating apps are partly to blame.One health board has seen five times as many cases in the past four months - compared with the same period in 2017.Doctors said they think more people are using dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble to meet others for unprotected sex.And another problem: Users often delete partners' profiles afterward, preventing them from warning them if they're later diagnosed with an infection.The hot weather may also be prompting a steep increase in syphilis because, experts say, people are more sexually active when it is sunny.