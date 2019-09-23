Health & Fitness

'It's deplorable:' Fayetteville family says neighbor's trashy home poses health risk

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville woman is fed up with her neighbor, who has been accumulating trash and debris in her yard.

Linda Williamson told ABC11 that her next-door neighbor's trash problems are now posing health risks.

"It's like deplorable," Christopher Williamson said, of the home on Sunset Avenue.

ABC11 found garbage piles stacked several feet high, furniture and chairs clumped together in the backyard, things tucked under tarps, and cars stuffed with trash and debris.



"It's the roaches, the rodents; it's the health. Absolutely health," Linda Williamson said.

The Williamsons said they couldn't get any answers from their neighbor.

"I'm afraid to talk to her because of her behavior," Linda Williamson said.

ABC11 asked the neighbor about the items in her yard, including black trash bags behind the home. The woman said they were leaves.

The property has very few trees, but a wealth of broken wooden furniture was visible.

City officials said they were unaware of the concerns but when shown photos by ABC11, acknowledged there may be a safety issue.

"The City was not aware of any issue at (the residence), but there does appear to be a possible solid-waste violation," Maine Johnson, a City of Fayetteville spokesman said in a statement. "Personnel from the City of Fayetteville Development Services Department - Code Enforcement Division have been notified. They will follow protocol and take steps needed to investigate the matter further and seek a resolution. The City encourages residents to contact the City's Call Center at (910) 433-1329, if they have any questions regarding a potential code violation."
