Coronavirus

Doctors put pregnant woman with COVID-19 in coma before giving birth

A New Hampshire woman and her newborn baby are alive thanks to doctors efforts that included putting her in a coma.

Rocio Casalduc, 20, went to the hospital to get checked for a cough. That's when she found out she had COVID-19.

Three weeks later, she woke up to another shock when she was introduced to her daughter Victoria.

Her baby needs more time in the hospital but is on a path to recovery.

"We're going to fight," said Casalduc. "She's a fighter just like me."

She also found out her mother, sister, boyfriend and son all had COVID-19 but have since then recovered.

SEE RELATED STORY: Pregnant woman survives COVID-19 after given plasma from other survivor
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew hampshiremotherhoodbaby deliverybirthbabycoronavirushospitalrare birthdoctorscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: NC sees highest one-day increase in new cases with 2,481
Crowds gather at Florida parties to spread COVID-19, sheriff says
Doctor who survived COVID-19 bewildered by public disregard
American Airlines to lay off nearly 750 employees in Wake County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC sees highest one-day increase in new cases with 2,481
Forecast: Hot, humid weekend with temps feeling like 100
Rep. John Lewis remembered for legacy of 'good trouble'
Raleigh to halt late-night sales of alcohol during pandemic
Crowds gather at Florida parties to spread COVID-19, sheriff says
Cary farm hosting fair food truck event
Doctor who survived COVID-19 bewildered by public disregard
Show More
John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80
High school athletes say delayed sports could jeopardize offers
Details released in crash of plane carrying Earnhardt Jr.
Doctor warns of possible long-term effects of COVID-19
American Airlines to lay off nearly 750 employees in Wake County
More TOP STORIES News