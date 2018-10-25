HEALTH & FITNESS

Dozens more breakfast products test positive for trace amounts of weed killer

EMBED </>More Videos

Various breakfast food have been found to contain glyphosate.

Dozens more breakfast foods tested positive for trace amounts of weed killer.

The Environmental Working Group found that 26 of the 28 products it tested had levels of weed killer Round-Up's main ingredient, glyphosate, that were higher than what EWG scientists consider protective of children's health.

Manufacturers say their products are safe, but the EWG report argues that the vast majority of foods tested, such as Honey Nut Cheerios and Quaker Simply Granola Oats, have glyphosate levels that might pose a cancer risk with long-term consumption.

None of the foods violated EPA limits on the herbicide, but the EWG uses a far more conservative health benchmark.

California's proposed glyphosate limit, which would be the most restrictive in the country, still allows for glyphosate levels that are over 100 times higher than the EWG's threshold.

The products that had glyphosate include Cheerios and Quaker Oats cereals.

Quaker said in a statement that the "EWG report artificially creates a 'safe level' for glyphosate that is detached from those that have been established by responsible regulatory bodies in an effort to grab headlines."

General Mills, whose products were also cited in the report, maintained that glyphosate levels in its foods do not pose any health risks.

"The extremely low levels of pesticide residue cited in recent news reports is a tiny fraction of the amount the government allows," the company said.

LIST: For a full list of products found to have glyphosate, visit EWG's Children's Health Initiative website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcancerhealthbreakfastu.s. & world
HEALTH & FITNESS
155 cases of rare polio-like illness under investigation
Q&A: How to juggle caregiving and your personal life
Honey Smacks returns to shelves with new recipe after recall
Don't dress up your pet chickens for Halloween, CDC warns
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Suspicious package sent to Robert De Niro in Tribeca
Man wanted in fatal shooting of 23-year-old in Harnett County
Are mail bombs a sign politics are too hot? We asked Raleigh voters
Military plane drops Humvee over Harnett County neighborhood
Raleigh family fights to keep ailing father from deportation
Bomb threats highlight risk of violent political rhetoric
No winner, Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
Police: Girls plotted to kill classmates and drink their blood
Show More
Wake County soldiers compete in Invictus Games in Australia
Developer's plan for south Raleigh will drive out auto-repair shops, used-car dealers
Edgecombe County 1-year-old clings to life after family dog attacks her
Nash County deputies warn citizens about phony cop
ACC Basketball Media Day: Duke, UNC will be in hot pursuit of Virginia
More News