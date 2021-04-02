COVID-19 vaccine

Orange County native Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett talks vaccine 'inquisitiveness' on GMA

EMBED <>More Videos

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett talks vaccine 'inquisitiveness' on GMA

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, one of the scientists who played a key tole in developing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, who is also an Orange County native, says she's looking forward to hugging her grandmother, and looking ahead to the future in general as more people get vaccinated.

Orange County native Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett honored in TIME Magazine for COVID-19 breakthrough

Corbett, an immunologist at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), appeared on Good Morning America on Friday to talk about vaccine hesitancy -- or as she calls it, "vaccine inquisitiveness" -- especially in minority communities.

Hillsborough proclaims Jan. 12, 2021, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett Day

"I want to change the narrative a little bit. Instead of calling it hesitancy, I call it vaccine inquisitiveness," she said. "And, you know what, it is getting better, people have questions but they are seeking the answers in the right place and we are seeing high turnout in getting the vaccine. So we are all hopeful."

Corbett was raised in the Cedar Grove community of Orange County.

She attended A.L. Stanback Middle School and graduated from Orange High School.

She's also a UNC alum and will be speaking at the virtual commencement there in May.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncorange countycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
More than 100M US residents at least partially vaccinated: CDC
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
Homebound patients struggle for access to COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man rams car into 2 U.S. Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Churches rent stadiums for a socially-distant Easter Sunday service
April the Giraffe, who went viral during her 2017 pregnancy, dies
Fayetteville's Cameo Art House Theatre reopens for 1st time in a year
As pools open back up, instructors urge swim lessons for all
18-year-old dies using own body to shield boy from shooting
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
Show More
19-year-old shot, killed at Hillsborough shopping center; 2 arrested
More than 100M US residents at least partially vaccinated: CDC
Kneeling on George Floyd's neck 'totally unnecessary': Lieutenant
Chicago police fatally shoot 13-year-old during 'armed confrontation'
2 dead after plane crashes during gender reveal stunt
More TOP STORIES News