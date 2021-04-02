Orange County native Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett talks vaccine 'inquisitiveness' on GMA

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, one of the scientists who played a key tole in developing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, who is also an Orange County native, says she's looking forward to hugging her grandmother, and looking ahead to the future in general as more people get vaccinated.
Corbett, an immunologist at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), appeared on Good Morning America on Friday to talk about vaccine hesitancy -- or as she calls it, "vaccine inquisitiveness" -- especially in minority communities.
"I want to change the narrative a little bit. Instead of calling it hesitancy, I call it vaccine inquisitiveness," she said. "And, you know what, it is getting better, people have questions but they are seeking the answers in the right place and we are seeing high turnout in getting the vaccine. So we are all hopeful."
Corbett was raised in the Cedar Grove community of Orange County.
She attended A.L. Stanback Middle School and graduated from Orange High School.
She's also a UNC alum and will be speaking at the virtual commencement there in May.
