Health & Fitness

Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative launches program to speed up fight against rare diseases

SAN FRANCISCO -- As a young pediatrician in San Francisco, Priscilla Chan said she would feel embarrassed when she would walk into a young patient's room and not know anything about the rare disease that person was suffering from.

"I would walk into a room and say, 'I don't know anything about your disease. Can you tell me, how do you take care of yourself?'" Chan remembers asking.

She was less satisfied after going through medical literature and discovering it had fewer answers to treat rare diseases. That was the genesis of a new idea to speed up the fight against rare diseases by letting patient communities take a prominent role in them.

In an exclusive "Good Morning America" interview with Robin Roberts, Chan announced the launch of Rare as One, a new program from Redwood City, Calif.-based Chan Zuckerberg Initiative where she is co-CEO with her husband and Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg.

The program will invest $4.5 million to patient-led endeavors to fast-track research to find cure for life-threatening rare diseases.

Watch more of Priscilla Chan's interview with Robin Roberts here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessredwood cityhealthmedicalfacebookhealth caremark zuckerbergcancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to NC water park
Terrifying video: Masked robbers attack man outside his own home
Arrest made in deadly shooting of 21-year-old Domino's delivery driver
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Thursday, July 25
Justice Dept. will execute inmates for first time since 2003
$1M worth of liquid meth found hidden in snow globes
College student discovers 65 million-year-old Triceratops skull
Show More
Birthday boy with autism gets surprised by football team
2 Moore County sisters, ages 11 and 13, killed in car crash
Officer uses CPR to revive premature baby in dramatic video
Teen accused of shooting, killing man at Robeson County birthday party
Beef, pork recalled for possible human blood contamination
More TOP STORIES News