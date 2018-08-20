HEALTH & FITNESS

Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video

EMBED </>More Videos

A young heart patient from suburban Downers Grove is hoping to catch her favorite artist's attention with her version of the "In My Feelings" challenge.

CHICAGO --
Rapper Drake made a birthday wish come true for a young heart patient in Chicago.

Sofia Sanchez, of Downers Grove, is awaiting a heart transplant. She recorded her take on the viral "In My Feelings" Challenge and invited the rap star to her 11th birthday party at Lurie Children's Hospital.


"I just had surgery three weeks ago. The surgery was to help my heart pump," she says in her video message to Drake. "I love your music and I was hoping that you could come and cheer me up for my birthday."

The rapper saw it and stopped by during his tour stop in Chicago this past weekend. Drake posted shared photos of their visit on Instagram Monday afternoon.

He said they chatted about Justin Bieber and basketball.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthdrakeviral videobirthdaychildren's healthChicagoGold Coast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Heart patient hopes 'In My Feelings' video will help her meet Drake
HEALTH & FITNESS
Low carb and high carb diets linked to early death, study suggests
Free physicals offered for Triangle middle, high school students
Clearing up common myths about back to school vaccines
Popular breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Affidavit: Colorado man admits he killed wife, but says she strangled their two daughters
No charges against Raleigh officers in arrest video, dash and body cam released
Woman dies, child injured in AC unit malfunction at Rocky Mount motel
Alligator kills woman trying to protect her dog at Hilton Head Island
Cumberland County group home owner arrested for defrauding residents
Best iPhone/Android apps for Back to School
County-by-County: Where to get free school supplies for your student
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Show More
Vote for the ABC11 high school football Game of the Week!
Officials expect to release motive behind Watts' alleged killings
California elementary school sends warning about "necking" game
Low carb and high carb diets linked to early death, study suggests
Bojangles' drops 4 menu items
More News