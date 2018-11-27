UNITED HEALTHCARE ENROLLMENT

Dual Special Needs Plans help people enrolled in Medicare get additional benefits

The fall season brings cooler temperatures, colorful foliage and Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period. Held each year from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, this is the ideal time to explore health care plans so you can choose the right one to help you maintain your benefits for better health all year long. Read more here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth caremedicaidmedicarehealth insuranceinsuranceUnited Healthcare Enrollment
UNITED HEALTHCARE ENROLLMENT
SPONSORED: Are you eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid?
SPONSORED: What's the difference between Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual Special Needs Plans?
SPONSORED: Why use UnitedHealthcare?
SPONSORED: How to get more benefits from your Medicare and Medicaid coverage
SPONSORED: Find a Dual Special Needs Plan in North Carolina
More United Healthcare Enrollment
HEALTH & FITNESS
SPONSORED: Are you eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid?
SPONSORED: What's the difference between Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual Special Needs Plans?
SPONSORED: Why use UnitedHealthcare?
SPONSORED: How to get more benefits from your Medicare and Medicaid coverage
SPONSORED: Find a Dual Special Needs Plan in North Carolina
More Health & Fitness