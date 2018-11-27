Dual Special Needs Plans help people enrolled in Medicare get additional benefits

The fall season brings cooler temperatures, colorful foliage and Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period. Held each year from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, this is the ideal time to explore health care plans so you can choose the right one to help you maintain your benefits for better health all year long. Read more here.
Related Topics:
healthhealth caremedicaidmedicarehealth insuranceinsuranceUnited Healthcare Enrollment
healthhealth caremedicaidmedicarehealth insuranceinsuranceUnited Healthcare Enrollment
Sponsored Content